If someone invents a time machine, I hope they use it to go back to the 80s and convince everyone to stop botching beautiful, historic homes with their 'modern' renovation projects.

But, failing time travel, a loving restoration is the answer. Much like many period properties across the globe, this Milanese apartment fell victim to an 80s renovation, resulting in the loss of many of the unique architectural features that make restored modern homes feel so special. As unfortunate as this is, it meant the goal for this project was clear from the jump: "The main priority was to bring out the apartment’s traditional Milanese character." For Matilde Valagussa, an architect at Milan-based design firm Atelier Zero, this meant preserving as much of what remained as possible.

Although this design was sure to honor the history of the home, that by no means meant that there was no room for modern design in the space. In fact, what makes this home so unique is the way in which contemporary design ideas and historical features sit alongside one another in perfect harmony. It's a space that is true to its Milanese roots, embracing the city's current design style just as much as it does the traditions these ideas were built on. With a bold, unique use of color and a style that combines eclecticism with simplicity, this family apartment should be considered the blueprint for modern restoration projects.

The Brief

The distinctive use of color brings structure and warmth to this apartment entryway. (Image credit: Atelier Zero)

While many apartments face the challenge of minimal space, luckily, in this home, that wasn't a concern. "The clients are a family of four, and the apartment, which had previously been created by joining two adjoining units, already offered plenty of space," explains Matilde.

Instead, when designing this apartment, they were tasked with making two previously distinct homes feel like one cohesive space. They had to adapt the existing layout to make it work for family life, introducing a better flow through careful tweaks to the internal architecture. Instead of knocking through walls straight away, Matilde found a way to make the space work with minimal damage.

With minimal structural work needed, the priority turned to reinstating as much of the character as possible. As Matilde explains, "Some of its original features had been lost during a renovation in the 1980s, so we wanted to preserve as much as possible of what remained, including the ceiling moldings, paneled doors, and original parquet in the living and dining area and bedrooms."

With such beautiful original features operating as the foundation for the design, Matilde says, "Those existing details became the starting point for the renovation."

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The rounded top and red, metal stilts on the kitchen island explores the quality of surprise that Matilde found in 80s design. (Image credit: Atelier Zero)

The luxury of working with such a unique space is that you don't need to search far for design ideas. In fact, Matilde says, "One of the main sources of inspiration was actually the apartment itself, with things like the proportions of the rooms, the tall doorways and the views connecting one space to another."

Instead of looking to contemporary interior design trends, the basis for the design was developing a style around what was already there and finding ways to heighten and accentuate the features that drew the clients to the property to begin with.

A true transitional style home, Matilde says, "We liked the idea of working with those qualities to create a home where different periods could sit comfortably together."

And though the 80s renovation saw the loss of much of the home's original character, the design ethos of that era actually went on to inspire the approach used in this restoration project. "The freedom of 1980s design was another important reference, particularly the way simple geometries and familiar materials could be combined into something surprising," says Matilde.

This unrestrained, stylistic confidence is evident throughout the space, though perhaps most notably in the color-blocked, painted bands covering the apartment. Without removing the existing architecture, these boldly painted blocks and bands help establish a new, contemporary architectural language that sits alongside the original cornices and period features.

As Matilde puts it, "We were interested in how a few carefully placed elements could give the existing architecture a different feel."

"The restored bookcase, for example, became part of a new composition through color and its relationship with the surrounding furniture," says Matilde. (Image credit: Atelier Zero)

Inspiration came not just from the home itself, but from its surroundings, too. The city of Milan is integral to this home's interior design style; it's the reference point that it all comes back to, and it bleeds into every part of the home.

Milan is not quite like the other tourist destination cities of Italy. There's an urbanity that thrives alongside the city's history, a bustling modern life that can surprise many visitors at first. This is, in part, what the team at Atelier Zero finds so alluring, and so inspiring about the place. "What fascinates us about Milan is how gradually it reveals itself because so much of its beauty is tucked away and you need to spend time with the city to notice it," says Matilde. "We try to bring something of that experience into our interiors."

Much like what she loved about design in the 80s, Milan offers that same element of surprise. A beauty that exists within the unexpected, born out of glimpses of contrast. "We want the home to feel coherent as a whole while offering smaller and unexpected moments that have their own atmosphere."

Perhaps the most obvious reference to Milan comes through the materials: "The new terrazzo floors, original parquet and decorative details also give the apartment a distinctly Milanese character."

But more crucially, what feels so distinctly Milanese is the underlying playfulness throughout the design. "For us though, something particularly Milanese is the sense of humor that accompanies elegance," explains Matilde. "We like an interior that is carefully considered but doesn’t take itself too seriously. An unexpected color or material combination can bring that slight touch of irony into an otherwise composed space."

The Process

The ensuite hides behind a sliding door in the primary bedroom. (Image credit: Atelier Zero)

A surprisingly simple renovation, considering the transformation; with ample space in the apartment, the bulk of the work came from adapting the layout rather than finding ways to squeeze things in.

Through a series of shifts and repositioning, they found a floor plan that felt right for the family. Most changes focused on introducing more flow and ensuring the space suited the family's lifestyle. For example, a large bathroom was converted into a utility room and a smaller guest bathroom, and an existing bathroom was reworked into an ensuite for the primary bedroom, giving the parents a touch more privacy.

"Elsewhere we simplified the layout by tidying up the awkward recesses, niches and zigzagging wall lines left by the previous renovation," explains Matilde. "These had made the spaces feel unnecessarily fragmented, and resolving them gave the rooms more regular proportions and made it easier to arrange furniture and move through the apartment."

Without major changes, they were able to breathe new life into the home, adapting it to transform how the space felt.

The Design

"The floors gave us a relatively neutral base to work with (existing parquet and a continuous surface of fine-grain terrazzo), and that allowed us to be more expressive with the walls, using rich, saturated colors with a soft, dusty quality. The flooring provides continuity, while the color gives each area its own character," says Matilde. (Image credit: Atelier Zero)

Perhaps the most striking element of this apartment is how color brings structure to the space. In what could otherwise feel like quite a vast, intimidating home, these geometric splashes of color help the eye navigate through the space, creating distinct zones with nothing more than a lick of paint.

This technique is emblematic of the Atelier Zero approach to color more generally. As Matilde explains it, "We see color as an architectural tool, and it plays an important role in how we organize an apartment."

Color is not just a decorative feature for them; it is used to define the purpose of a space, dictating how you move through it and exist within it. An example of how color theory can be used in the home, Matilde explains, "Each color is associated with a particular function, making those distinctions feel natural as you move around."

In this home, they created further contrasts between the spaces by alternating between warm and cool tones from room to room, creating "a little tension between adjoining spaces." This further plays on that element of surprise, keeping you in a constant state of intrigue and delight.

The low-slung sofa adds to the laid-back, casual design feel of this space. (Image credit: Atelier Zero)

The small tiled tub is a surprising standout in this home, largely due to the beautiful views offered by the bath window. (Image credit: Atelier Zero)

While there is no shortage of strikingly beautiful spots in this home, from the custom island to the luxuriously large living room, Matilde's favorite spot is something comparatively understated.

Tucked behind the primary bedroom, it's the small built-in tub that takes the top spot for Matilde. "The tub is finished in mosaic and surrounded by walls clad in Moroccan zellige tiles, making it feel like a cozy little retreat," she explains.

An all-blue bathroom may not be the typical choice when designing a spa bathroom, but in this space, the calming color is the perfect fit.

But, as ever, what makes this spot so special is not just the design itself, but how it relates to the city around it. "What really makes it special is the window because you can see the traditional buildings of old Milan alongside the city’s skyscrapers," says Matilde. "It’s a very intimate corner of the home, somewhere to take a bath and look out over the city."

Shop the Style

If this apartment alone was enough to get you craving a trip to Milan, then Livingetc's lifestyle editor, Gilda Bruno's curated list of the best hotels in Milan will, and so will her list of the best restaurants in Milan, too.

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