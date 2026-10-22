8 of the Most Beautiful New York Brownstones That Harness the Charm of These Architectural Icons

Walking along the tree-lined streets of the West Village on a trip to the Big Apple, I was completely blown away by the beauty of New York brownstones. With their characteristic reddish-brown sandstone façades, arched windows, and ornate details, these 19th-century properties are architectural icons — though they weren't always the highly coveted homes they are today.

Brownstone — brown sandstone — gained popularity when builders in the late 18th and early 19th centuries started using the material as a cheaper alternative to marble and limestone, making it more accessible to the middle class. Following their mass popularity, brownstones fell out of favor in the 20th century, largely due to a shift in architectural tastes, but now they're some of the most luxurious and sought-after properties in the city — the ultimate status symbol.

I was gutted not to see inside these gorgeous residences on my travels, but I've got the next best thing — the Livingetc archives. I dug deep and found gold. From Athena Calderone's Cobble Hill brownstone to a Brooklyn Heights 1845 Greek Revival home, these interior designer-styled projects blend original features with contemporary design for modern homes that embrace and build on history.

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The Most Beautiful New York Brownstones

If you're keen to see what a new-build 'brownstone' looks like, the designer of this Harlem townhouse traveled all the way to Paris in search of inspiration for it, and the result is a soulful, color-drenched home filled with character and cozy elegance.

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