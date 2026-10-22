8 of the Most Beautiful New York Brownstones That Harness the Charm of These Architectural Icons
From Harlem to the West Village, these historic properties from the Livingetc archives are a masterclass in blending contemporary design with period features
Walking along the tree-lined streets of the West Village on a trip to the Big Apple, I was completely blown away by the beauty of New York brownstones. With their characteristic reddish-brown sandstone façades, arched windows, and ornate details, these 19th-century properties are architectural icons — though they weren't always the highly coveted homes they are today.
Brownstone — brown sandstone — gained popularity when builders in the late 18th and early 19th centuries started using the material as a cheaper alternative to marble and limestone, making it more accessible to the middle class. Following their mass popularity, brownstones fell out of favor in the 20th century, largely due to a shift in architectural tastes, but now they're some of the most luxurious and sought-after properties in the city — the ultimate status symbol.
I was gutted not to see inside these gorgeous residences on my travels, but I've got the next best thing — the Livingetc archives. I dug deep and found gold. From Athena Calderone's Cobble Hill brownstone to a Brooklyn Heights 1845 Greek Revival home, these interior designer-styled projects blend original features with contemporary design for modern homes that embrace and build on history.
The Most Beautiful New York Brownstones
This joyful brownstone in Brooklyn's South Slope neighborhood is an absolute feast for the eyes. Built in 1901 and designed by Crystal Sinclair of Crystal Sinclair Designs, a NY-based interior design firm she and her husband own, the brief was to create a family-friendly home that was both fun and functional. Paying homage to the home's history and architectural details, with mid-century modern influences and a bold color palette, this confident and unique brownstone instils a sense of ease and warmth — and packs a punch when it comes to style.
In Brooklyn's Park Slope, this Victorian brownstone makes an impression for all the right reasons on the tree-lined street. Designed by Nathan Cuttle, Studio Nato's founder and director, the common thread is the intricate crown molding, which Nathan left bright white to accentuate the details. "The crown molding had been painted white by the previous owner," he explains. "We kept it so because it kept the space bright and light." The floral motifs and decorative carvings add visual interest, depth, and texture, and by keeping the walls white, Studio Nato added color and playful details through furniture and decor for a warm and cohesive design.
Built in the 1900s and having undergone numerous renovations over the years, very few of the property's original features remained; this meant the designers, unusually for a brownstone, had free rein to completely gut the home, with no architectural details left to preserve. Designed by New York hospitality legends Home Studios, the signature creativity and character the studio's bars and restaurants are renowned for are evident throughout this Fort Greene family home. With the floor plan reworked, they created an open, light-filled space, and the powder room is one of the coolest, quirkiest designs I've seen.
Home to interior designer Athena Calderone, her music producer husband Victor, and their son, Jivan, the ‘grandeur and grit’ of this Cobble Hill brownstone was what drew Athena from her contemporary New York condo. "I was itching to work on a home that scared me a bit, where I had the scope to juxtapose traditional architecture with my kind of modernity," she explains. For the architectural changes, including opening up the entire upper ground floor, Athena called on Elizabeth Roberts Architects, aka 'the townhouse queen', according to New Yorkers. The home's main architectural elements, such as the arched doorway, window frames, staircase, and fireplaces, are proudly defined in black paint, balanced against the palest of pale gray walls. The home is a haven of warmth, with sharp edges softened by curves and stories found in vintage and antique furniture.
After rising to fame documenting the renovation of their own 19th-century brownstone, Jordan Slocum and Barry Bordelon, also known as The Brownstone Boys, were enlisted to renovate this three-story family home in the heart of Brooklyn’s largest brownstone neighborhood, Bedford-Stuyvesant. The brief was to embrace the property's classic features while transforming it into a functional and contemporary family home. "We let the architecture and original features of this house speak for themselves with a nice, clean white paint on the walls and ceilings. It emphasizes the richness of the original details," Jordan and Barry explain. Furniture and decor colors and textures complement the home's neutral base, creating a home that feels considered and rich with depth.
Set in the Fort Greene Historic District, this 3,500-square-foot brownstone, built in the late 19th century, respects the property's original features and grandeur while combining them with bold, modern elements. Architecture studio BarlisWedlick was called on to create a more functional and comfortable home for the client's expanding family. Confined spaces were opened up, and opportunities to increase the home's light and visual sightlines were taken, adding a more airy feel while also aiding the home's circulation. Modern art and furniture meet period details in this brownstone with ease, in constant conversation, where each encourages the other.
For designer Lyndsay Caleo and her sculptor husband Fitzhugh Karol, the renovation of this five-bedroom brownstone in New York's Brooklyn Heights was a labor of love. "In the three years since we took it on, we got married and had two babies. I was pretty much pregnant or had a babe in arms the whole time," says Lyndsay, who took the project on for their family-run development firm, The Brooklyn Home Company. With no authentic features remaining, the couple set about restoring the 1845 Greek Revival townhouse while also making it feel new and vibrant. "We had to recreate the bones," Lyndsay explains — and that they did.
Interior designer Arianna De Gasperis, founder of And Studio, had always dreamed of designing a home in the West Village, having lived in the heart of Manhattan for several years herself. "This neighborhood expresses a more laid-back approach, but it has a patina and is also a bit luxurious at the same time," she explains. Reimagined in a modern transitional style, the four-storey home, dating back to 1867, spans over 486 square feet and drew inspiration from contemporary Belgian design, where natural materials and earthy color palettes come together at every corner.
If you're keen to see what a new-build 'brownstone' looks like, the designer of this Harlem townhouse traveled all the way to Paris in search of inspiration for it, and the result is a soulful, color-drenched home filled with character and cozy elegance.
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Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!