This 7,000-Square-Foot Desert Oasis in Utah Feels More Like a Boutique Hotel Than a Family Home — It Redefines a 'Room With a View'
Designed by Susannah Holmberg Studios, this high desert retreat is a character-filled modern home with warm and cozy interiors
Set in Utah's high desert, this sprawling 7,000-square-foot family home sits at the end of a long, winding dirt track, immediately inviting guests into its warm, cozy embrace. Designed by Susannah Holmberg, owner and creative director of Salt Lake City-based Susannah Holmberg Studios, the home is a welcome retreat filled with character and storied elegance.
For the clients, the Jolley family — a family of five who split their time between the desert, Salt Lake City, and Australia — the brief was for a home that was "a hybrid of contemporary Australian design (curved forms), 1970s-era mountain homes, and classic ranch," says Susannah, who found the unique hybrid project really fun to execute.
Built in 1994, the home was transformed into an organic, modern home that celebrates nature and the sweeping views of the surrounding desert landscape at every corner.
Taking 2.5 years to complete, Susannah's biggest challenge in the project was how remote the area is; however, navigating the land itself became her favorite element of the design process: "How to be both reactive/in conversation with it AND create a space that is a respite from it," she explains.
The home, rich with natural materials — particularly wood, marble, and stone — is an homage to its surroundings, designed to feel as though it's always been there, full of story and cozy charm. "We wanted the home to feel like it’s been passed down over generations, gathered over time, and deeply welcoming," says Susannah.
"The color palette was influenced by the rock surrounding — the warm tones of the red rock," says Susannah, and this also informed the choice of materials. "We used a lot of wood — the previous home had very bright 90s tile vibes, and we wanted to completely counter that by creating an enveloping design with warm woods, earthen marbles and stone, and tile that feels made by hand. Handmade and 'of the earth' were important themes in this [project]," Susannah explains.
My personal favorite space in the home is the kitchen — Susannah's, too — which is a masterpiece. The marriage of colors, textures, and materials creates a considered design full of warmth and character, while also being highly practical. The custom banquette seating built into the kitchen's center island, together with the custom dining table, seats at least 10 guests and is an absolute showstopper. "I love the deep plaster tone paired with the blackened walnut," says Susannah. "I also love the curved bench covered in rose plum velvet with the texture of the alternating backsplash tiles."
Throughout the home, the wonderful mix of new and vintage furniture blends history and contemporary pieces with natural elegance. The modern living room is warmth personified — full of layers, texture, and character; everything is intentional. The earthy color palette also adds a natural, grounded feel. It's a space that calls for touch, connection, and contemplation — a retreat from the outside world and, in turn, an appreciation of its beauty.
The sleeping spaces, like the rest of the home, are filled with a sense of ease, serenity, and timelessness — transcending eras and any one specific style. The essence of Susannah's modus operandi is not purely to respect the locations of the homes she designs, but also the home's architecture, too, celebrating its 'bones', which is clearly evident throughout this project.
The mixture of tile, marble, stone, and wood in the primary bathroom is a celebration of organic materiality, bringing together the rich, earthy colors and textures into a stunning static display of nature that reflects the ardent landscape.
Despite the home's vast size, each space feels intimate and welcoming — the layered design full of intention in every nook and crevice of the property, infusing the home with endless character, perosnality, and depth.
The home's ADU — accessory dwelling unit — is a separate space for guests located immediately next to the main home, designed with the same tones and textures and with the same appreciation of the surrounding vistas. The built-in window seat creates an inviting space to enjoy the desert views and adds another 'boutique hotel' vibe to the home that's as welcoming to guests as it is accommodating.
In addition to the guest spaces, the home has its own wellness offering, including a sauna and a dedicated yoga studio, which the owners eventually hope to use to host retreats with visiting teachers — there couldn't be a more perfect spot to practice morning yoga.
"This was a fun and challenging project," shares Susannah. "But every time I was on site, the views alone were so calming and reinvigorating. My favorite was to watch storms literally roll across the mountains — you can see weather approaching long before it arrives. It’s a view that makes you feel small but part of something bigger all at once."
Susannah describes the home as an "heirloom", and it's an heirloom in feeling as much as in the vintage pieces and collected items inside of it. It's the warmth, the memories, past and future, and how nature's stories are entwined in ours, too.
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Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!