This 7,000-Square-Foot Desert Oasis in Utah Feels More Like a Boutique Hotel Than a Family Home — It Redefines a 'Room With a View'

Set in Utah's high desert, this sprawling 7,000-square-foot family home sits at the end of a long, winding dirt track, immediately inviting guests into its warm, cozy embrace. Designed by Susannah Holmberg, owner and creative director of Salt Lake City-based Susannah Holmberg Studios, the home is a welcome retreat filled with character and storied elegance.

For the clients, the Jolley family — a family of five who split their time between the desert, Salt Lake City, and Australia — the brief was for a home that was "a hybrid of contemporary Australian design (curved forms), 1970s-era mountain homes, and classic ranch," says Susannah, who found the unique hybrid project really fun to execute.

Built in 1994, the home was transformed into an organic, modern home that celebrates nature and the sweeping views of the surrounding desert landscape at every corner.

Grover, where the home is located, is a remote town near Torrey, Utah. "It’s known for gorgeous vistas, beautiful dark skies and stars, and a mix of red and white rock mountains. Just stunning," says Susannah. (Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Styling: Jen Paul)

Taking 2.5 years to complete, Susannah's biggest challenge in the project was how remote the area is; however, navigating the land itself became her favorite element of the design process: "How to be both reactive/in conversation with it AND create a space that is a respite from it," she explains.

The home, rich with natural materials — particularly wood, marble, and stone — is an homage to its surroundings, designed to feel as though it's always been there, full of story and cozy charm. "We wanted the home to feel like it’s been passed down over generations, gathered over time, and deeply welcoming," says Susannah.

The rich, earthy tones of the contrasting materials and textures work effortlessly to create a comforting, sophisticated feel. Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Styling: Jen Paul The mudroom is one of Susannah's favorite spaces in the project. "I love the richness of the two-toned velvets — one floral, one a rich ochre with the blackened walnut cabinetry and rich plaster." Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Styling: Jen Paul

"The color palette was influenced by the rock surrounding — the warm tones of the red rock," says Susannah, and this also informed the choice of materials. "We used a lot of wood — the previous home had very bright 90s tile vibes, and we wanted to completely counter that by creating an enveloping design with warm woods, earthen marbles and stone, and tile that feels made by hand. Handmade and 'of the earth' were important themes in this [project]," Susannah explains.

The custom banquette features upholstery by Kirkby design and Argan Brown tile from Clé. (Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Styling: Jen Paul)

My personal favorite space in the home is the kitchen — Susannah's, too — which is a masterpiece. The marriage of colors, textures, and materials creates a considered design full of warmth and character, while also being highly practical. The custom banquette seating built into the kitchen's center island, together with the custom dining table, seats at least 10 guests and is an absolute showstopper. "I love the deep plaster tone paired with the blackened walnut," says Susannah. "I also love the curved bench covered in rose plum velvet with the texture of the alternating backsplash tiles."

The brown living room sofa is one of Susannah's favorite pieces in the home and was sourced via 1stDibs. (Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Styling: Jen Paul)

Throughout the home, the wonderful mix of new and vintage furniture blends history and contemporary pieces with natural elegance. The modern living room is warmth personified — full of layers, texture, and character; everything is intentional. The earthy color palette also adds a natural, grounded feel. It's a space that calls for touch, connection, and contemplation — a retreat from the outside world and, in turn, an appreciation of its beauty.

The wood-paneled backdrop in the tonal and tactile primary bedroom adds an enveloping warmth to this cozy space. (Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Styling: Jen Paul)

The sleeping spaces, like the rest of the home, are filled with a sense of ease, serenity, and timelessness — transcending eras and any one specific style. The essence of Susannah's modus operandi is not purely to respect the locations of the homes she designs, but also the home's architecture, too, celebrating its 'bones', which is clearly evident throughout this project.

The rich green paint pairs perfectly with the warm wood, creating a sophisticated home office space. Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Styling: Jen Paul The primary bathroom is rich in color and full of depth, materiality, and endless visual interest. Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Styling: Jen Paul

The mixture of tile, marble, stone, and wood in the primary bathroom is a celebration of organic materiality, bringing together the rich, earthy colors and textures into a stunning static display of nature that reflects the ardent landscape.

Cozy comfort is key — and this family room is a cocoon of warm joy, from the enveloping wood to the plush rug and comfortable seating that urges you to stay awhile. (Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Styling: Jen Paul)

Despite the home's vast size, each space feels intimate and welcoming — the layered design full of intention in every nook and crevice of the property, infusing the home with endless character, perosnality, and depth.

Smooth curves are punctuated by clean lines in this powder room, which cohesively connects to the deep green tones in the bedrooms. Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Styling: Jen Paul The large-format checkerboard design of this double vanity unit is wonderfully unique and makes for a statement piece in this bathroom. Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Styling: Jen Paul The ADU's bathroom is designed in the same earthy tones and grounding layers as the main home. Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Styling: Jen Paul

The home's ADU — accessory dwelling unit — is a separate space for guests located immediately next to the main home, designed with the same tones and textures and with the same appreciation of the surrounding vistas. The built-in window seat creates an inviting space to enjoy the desert views and adds another 'boutique hotel' vibe to the home that's as welcoming to guests as it is accommodating.

The landscape views become art in their own right, and the warm interiors tone naturally with the surroundings. (Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Styling: Jen Paul)

The cossetting guest bedrooms are sophisticated and serene. Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Styling: Jen Paul The desert views are always the focal point in each room. Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Styling: Jen Paul

In addition to the guest spaces, the home has its own wellness offering, including a sauna and a dedicated yoga studio, which the owners eventually hope to use to host retreats with visiting teachers — there couldn't be a more perfect spot to practice morning yoga.

With framed views of the Utah high desert, this yoga space is what dreams are made of. (Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Styling: Jen Paul)

"This was a fun and challenging project," shares Susannah. "But every time I was on site, the views alone were so calming and reinvigorating. My favorite was to watch storms literally roll across the mountains — you can see weather approaching long before it arrives. It’s a view that makes you feel small but part of something bigger all at once."

The entire home's design was defined by this wondrous landscape. (Image credit: Malissa Mabey. Design: Susannah Holmberg Studios. Styling: Jen Paul)

Susannah describes the home as an "heirloom", and it's an heirloom in feeling as much as in the vintage pieces and collected items inside of it. It's the warmth, the memories, past and future, and how nature's stories are entwined in ours, too.

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