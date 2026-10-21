This Haussmannian Apartment Hadn’t Been Renovated Since the 1970s — Now Its Black Kitchen Gives the Small Space a New Identity

When Emma Collet and Thomas Diettert first saw this Haussmannian apartment, it hadn’t been renovated since the 1970s. Its rooms were tightly separated, movement through the home felt fragmented, and the layout kept the light from traveling. The client wanted a brighter, more comfortable apartment while preserving the character of a traditional Parisian home.

The designers opened up the plan and brought storage into the architecture, but they weren’t trying to make the apartment feel as though it belonged to one particular period. “We prefer to blur the sense of time,” they say. Here, contemporary gestures sit alongside vintage pieces with a history of their own, giving this modern home a feeling of having evolved over time.

The first surprise is the entrance. Small and windowless, it’s painted entirely black, a bold choice that makes the living room beyond feel all the brighter by comparison. From the living room, the black entrance recedes into the background. “Dark tones don’t necessarily make spaces feel darker or smaller,” the designers explain. “On the contrary, black adds depth to a room and enhances certain architectural elements.”

This bespoke travertine fireplace anchors the room, while mirrored panels behind the built-in shelving extend the views and soften the presence of the bookcase. Image credit: Design: Diettert Collet, Photography: Clément Gérard Farrow & Ball’s School House White No. 291 and All White No. 2005 keep the walls light, while the black-framed opening gives the transition into the kitchen a crisp edge. Image credit: Design: Diettert Collet, Photography: Clément Gérard

The living room is the clearest expression of that idea — original features sit alongside a bespoke travertine fireplace, designed specifically for the space. The client had initially imagined a traditional Haussmannian marble mantel, but the designers suggested something more contemporary. “We felt it would be more interesting to create a dialogue between different periods rather than simply reproduce a historical element,” they explain.

The fireplace’s scale gave the client pause at first. It is imposing for the size of the room, but that was precisely what interested the designers — they wanted it to read as an architectural feature, almost sculptural in character. Mirrored panels behind the built-in shelving bring a different kind of lightness. “We treat them as an architectural surface,” say Emma and Thomas. The reflections add depth, soften the bookcase and shift as the light and the room change throughout the day.

Black cabinetry and a Zimbabwe granite countertop give the recessed kitchen a strong presence. “An open kitchen doesn’t necessarily have to blend into the walls or be overly discreet,” say Emma and Thomas. Image credit: Design: Diettert Collet, Photography: Clément Gérard The designers kept the wall facing the living room uncluttered, placing the upper cabinets and technical elements on the opposite side. “The best decision was precisely not to fill every available centimetre.” Image credit: Design: Diettert Collet, Photography: Clément Gérard

That same confidence carries into the kitchen. Set into a recess and open to the living room, it is almost entirely black, from the cabinetry to the countertop. Rather than trying to make the kitchen disappear into the surrounding space, the designers wanted it to feel intimate and have a character of its own. They kept the wall facing the living room open, moving the upper cabinets and technical elements to the opposite side. “The best decision was precisely not to fill every available centimeter,” they say. In a compact kitchen, leaving some space clear helps the room breathe and keeps it from feeling crowded.

The client’s antique red ceramic family heirloom has been given a place of its own on a pedestal. Image credit: Design: Diettert Collet, Photography: Clément Gérard "We love it when an object that was already part of a client’s life takes on a new significance within a project,” say the designers. Image credit: Design: Diettert Collet, Photography: Clément Gérard

The apartment’s collected feel comes through in the objects, too — that dialogue between old and new feels especially personal in the red ceramic vase, a family heirloom with real sentimental value for the client. He had planned to tuck it away on a shelf, but Emma and Thomas felt it deserved to be seen, giving it a pedestal of its own. It’s a small gesture, but one that captures what they mean by letting a home blur the boundaries between periods — the vase isn’t there to match the room, but to bring a piece of the client’s own history into it.

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Farrow & Ball’s London Stone No. 6 highlights the headboard wall, with School House White No. 291 on the surrounding walls. The painting by Anita Geins and the vintage Mexican stoneware pitcher add a collected feel. Image credit: Design: Diettert Collet, Photography: Clément Gérard Polished concrete walls in Marius Aurenti’s Corde frame the mineral-cast washbasin countertop and vanity, letting the texture of the materials take the lead. Image credit: Design: Diettert Collet, Photography: Clément Gérard

Knowing how far to take that idea was one of the project’s biggest challenges. The designers wanted to give the apartment a distinct character without making every intervention compete for attention, and the living room — their favorite space — is where that balance feels most complete. The sculptural fireplace, mirrored shelving and vintage pieces each hold their own, but there’s still room for the eye to rest. “Each element has its own distinct identity,” they say, “yet they all coexist harmoniously without competing with one another.”

Emma Collet and Thomas Diettert of Diettert Collet: “We don’t like interiors that feel too tied to a particular period. We prefer to blur the sense of time.” (Image credit: Photography: Clément Gérard)

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