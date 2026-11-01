We put our house on the market in 2024 after a decade of family life. My three children had grown up there, but two of them were now at university, and the space that had been perfect for a hectic family of five became much quieter. Gradually, we realized that the size of the house no longer matched the smaller band of three that we had become.

This home was a large Georgian detached farmhouse with four huge lawns and a barn converted into a self-contained apartment; upkeep of this large expanse of rooms and grounds was costly, particularly when we were only using half of it.

It was time to move on, so we sold to a couple with six children. They could fill the space and give the house the busy life it so deserved. We, meanwhile, downsized, moving to a Victorian terraced house in the center of York with a courtyard garden and significantly less space.

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Moving home after such a long period of time felt odd. Our new home was much smaller, so I urgently needed to reassess the huge amount of 'things' that I’d collected over the years. My love of a charity shop find and car boot sales meant that my kitchen was filled with vintage bits and pieces — copper pots, cast iron casserole dishes, tiny seventies sherry glasses sourced on my trawls, endless tableware and servers. This, of course, was all well and good when I had access to spacious storage, but it wasn’t going to cut it in the new, smaller space. I edited hard and chose pieces with memories, favourite buys, and things that I knew I wouldn’t be able to leave behind.

The old kitchen had been reinvented over the years. (Image credit: Lisa Dawson)

But, of course, the one thing that I had no control over taking was the kitchen itself. I hadn’t installed it myself, as it was new when we originally moved in, but over the years, I had changed the look of it time and time again, swapping the work surface, tiling the chimney breast, adding shelves, updating the flooring and replacing the cupboard doors.

As a serial house updater, I had painted the cabinet doors multiple times, depending on what color I was keen on that year — from lilac (color-matched to my nail polish of choice at the time) through to pale green, navy and eventually, sandy yellow.

A local antique shop had sourced and renovated an old French shop counter which had been adapted into a long workbench for prepping and eating. It sat in the middle of the room and was my pride and joy, adding contrast and history to what was otherwise a fairly contemporary space. It was entirely impossible to move home with this workbench (which measured over two meters long) due to its huge size and I knew that it would need to be left behind.

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Some elements from the kitchen were transplanted to the new home. (Image credit: Lisa Dawson)

This kitchen had been the focus of all social events, family gatherings, and the place that all five of us had gravitated to during lockdown. It was double aspect and fully square, a large room that was the first that you came to as you walked through the rear door, and it was absolutely the heart of our home. I had made it my own, adding art, lamps, and favorite ceramics that I’d picked up on holidays.

I have always been of the opinion that kitchens shouldn’t be purely utilitarian spaces; there is always plenty of room to add character and personality, even in a smaller space. It had been the scene of many fun times; my children had grown up there, and there was a chalkboard-height ruler on the wall. I knew that I’d miss it.

A year later, the new owners asked me if I’d like to go back to the house for a dinner party, and I jumped at the chance, not least because I was interested to see how it felt visiting as a guest.

I’d been on the oven side of the French workbench kitchen island before; now I was sitting on a bar stool on the non ‘working’ side with a cold glass of wine, while someone else cooked for me.

Did it feel odd? Well, aside from the fact that it was wonderful to be cooked for (especially as the new owner is a chef), no, not really. The kitchen looked very much the same, as unlike me, they did not have an obsession with door color updates, but they’d added lots of their own touches, including art and accessories. Now, it felt like theirs.

My main thought was how lovely it was to see the kitchen that I’d spent so much time creating used for the very same purpose that I had loved using it for. Lots of chatting, music, laughing, memorable gatherings with friends and family.

The new kitchen is on a different scale, but captures the same spirit. (Image credit: Lisa Dawson)

We moved into our new home with the intention of renovating. The house had previously been owned by a chef who used to run supper clubs, so it came complete with three ovens and an immense amount of storage that filled the much smaller space.

During the renovation, my marriage broke down so I continued alone, ripping out what was there and knocking down walls to create a space that was going to work much better for me and my son.

I had never before installed a kitchen from scratch, but I knew exactly how I wanted it to be and enjoyed every moment of this (at times rather stressful) build. I had learned lessons from my previous kitchen, the main one being that I never switched the spotlights on, so I was keen to take these out.

The spotlights were removed, replaced instead with ceramic wall lights and counter table lamps that made the kitchen lighting feel much more ambient and cozy. I knew that I wanted that similar contrast of vintage and contemporary I had achieved in my previous home, so I found an old, French-painted dresser base that the antique shop had adapted to become a free-standing island.

I went without over-counter units or shelving, instead tiling the wall to the very top for impact. I matched the walnut cupboard fronts to a barrister's cupboard that had held recipe books in my old home, using it instead for crockery and glass. After 10 years in our previous home, I knew exactly how I wanted the space to feel, and I wasn’t prepared to compromise. I created a plate wall above the island using pieces that I had collected on a visit to Marrakesh, and instead of an excess of work surfaces, I built floor-to-ceiling open storage to maximize the space I had, displaying my favorite finds — well, the ones that had made the cut when I downsized my possessions.

I chose open storage over expanses of kitchen worktop/ (Image credit: Lisa Dawson)

I thought it would be hard to move on from my previous kitchen. I had created a room that had worked for me; it had been the focus of many a long chat and fun evening, but it also made me realize exactly what I wanted to achieve in my new home.

And my new kitchen? Once again, it is the heart of our family home, and I look forward to many years of friends and family gatherings, seated around my French workbench island with a cold glass of wine in a kitchen that, for me, is perfect. The same, just different.

Bordallo Pinheiro Grapes Earthenware Jug £175 at Mytheresa

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