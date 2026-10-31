If you've been eyeing up Habitat's sofas for your living room, you'll know the one drawback to the brand's affordable offering — you can't try before you buy. There's nowhere currently to take one of its sofas for a test-drive, so you might just have to rely on reviews from other buyers to help you make your pick. However, while you might not be able to actually sit on them, you can order free fabric samples, so you can make sure the color and texture are to your liking first.

So, that's what I've done, too. I’ll admit it, I didn’t expect Habitat’s sofa range to offer quite so much variety in its upholstery — from camel chenille, velvet and natural bouclé to green and navy fabrics, soft neutrals and tan leather. I’ve been looking at them side by side, thinking about the mood each could bring to a space, what I’m drawn to in its texture and color, and the cushions, wood tones and other details I’d bring in around it.

If you’re weighing up where to buy a sofa⁠, it’s worth giving the upholstery as much thought as the shape. A fabric can soften a more structured design or give a simple silhouette real presence — it can also be the starting point for a room’s wider palette.

One of my favorite parts of choosing a sofa is seeing the fabrics at home, where the light can change how each color and texture feels. Image credit: Future Habitat offers free fabric samples, so you can live with your favorites for a little while and see how they work with your room before choosing. Image credit: Future

Even different sofas from the same retailers can vary a lot in how they're constructed, and how comfortable they are; however, for this review, I was able to test Habitat's Casper sofa, as shown below, to get an idea of comfort. At £550, It's an affordable sofa, so I'm comparing it to other sofas in that price range, rather than to styles that cost several thousand. And I'd say it offers surprisingly good value for money. It's not a sofa you sink into as such, but it's not as firm as many others I've tried at a similar price point. It's definitely comfortable enough to lounge on.

It also has some surprisingly elevated design details for the price. The curved back and its rounded feet felt particularly design-y — a good sign for the other sofas we're looking at in this feature.

Beyond the design, here’s what stood out to me in each sample, and how I’d imagine styling it in a home.

The camel chenille gives Casper’s generous, rounded shape an extra layer of softness, making the whole sofa feel wonderfully inviting. Image credit: Future I love how the warm camel tone catches the light, it brings depth to the fabric while keeping the look relaxed and easy to live with. Image credit: Future

Casper

I was lucky enough to try the Casper two-seater in person, which gave me a much better sense of how its generous shape and camel chenille come together beyond the product photos. The fabric has a plush, soft finish, and its warm tone shifts gently in the light, giving the sofa a lovely depth. I’d style it with dark timber, a chalky rug and cushions in cream or a muted stripe, letting the sofa bring a relaxed, sun-warmed note to the room.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat Casper Fabric 2 Seater Sofa - Camel £550 at Habitat UK

Nora

Green can sometimes feel like a big commitment on a sofa, but the Nora Fabric 2 Seater Sofa felt surprisingly easy to imagine at home. I like that the color brings a little of the outside in without taking over the room, and the soft fabric gives it a relaxed, everyday quality. I’d lean into that natural feeling with warm wood, a vintage-looking rug and perhaps a small accent in rust or ochre. It has the potential to make a compact sofa feel like a thoughtful focal point.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat Nora Fabric 2 Seater Sofa £240 at Habitat UK

Poppy Bouclé

When I picked up the Poppy Fabric 2 Seater Sofa sample, I found myself wondering how practical a white bouclé fabric could be in everyday life. It’s such a lovely, soft-looking neutral, but the light color and textured weave would probably need a little more attention to keep it looking fresh. And yet, even though we’ve seen bouclé everywhere, I can understand why it continues to appeal — there’s something timeless about its warmth and texture. I’d keep the styling simple, with a darker wood detail and cushions in a muted color, so the fabric can bring that gentle, tactile quality to the room.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat Poppy Fabric 2 Seater Sofa - Natural £285 at Habitat UK

Chesterfield Blue

At first glance, the Chesterfield Velvet 3 Seater Sofa silhouette can feel quite traditional, but the blue fabric is what made me want to include it in this edit. It feels so soft against the skin — the sort of sofa you sit down on for a moment and then have no real intention of getting up from. The velvet brings out the depth of the color, while the classic shape gives it presence. I’d mix it with relaxed linen, warm wood and less formal accessories to make the look feel fresh and modern.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat Chesterfield Velvet 3 Seater Sofa £675 at Habitat UK

Della Natural

Della Fabric 3 Seater Sofa natural is a softer take on a clean, mid-century shape. I like that the neutral tone feels warm enough to work with timber and layered textiles, while the simple lines keep the overall look feeling light. It’s a good option if you want a sofa that can adapt as a room evolves — I’d start with cushions in olive, tobacco or faded blue, then bring in a patterned rug to give the pale upholstery a little more personality.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat Della Fabric 3 Seater Sofa - Natural £400 at Habitat UK

Newell Leather

There’s something special about real leather — it has a natural richness and a way of catching the light that makes even a small sample feel full of character. Newell Leather 3 Seater Sofa has a warm tan tone which brings a mid-century note into a room, but I think it could sit just as beautifully in a more eclectic space. I’d pair it with walnut, a soft wool rug and cushions in green or creamy neutrals, letting the leather bring grounding warmth to the room.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat Newell Leather 3 Seater Sofa £975 at Habitat UK

Jacob Chocolate

I’ve always liked the idea of a chocolate sofa, but seeing the Jacob Velvet 3 Seater Sofa sample made me realize how much depth the color can have — and yes, it's my favorite fabric so far. It feels incredibly soft and elevated, bringing a luxurious feel to the space. It has the same warmth and versatility as a neutral, but with a little more depth and drama — the velvet texture gives the brown tone a beautiful richness. I’d bring in pale cushions or a cream throw to lift it, then repeat the darker shade in a lamp, frame or side table so it feels intentional and effortlessly elegant.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat Jacob Velvet 3 Seater Sofa - Chocolate £700 at Habitat UK

Myra Green

The Myra Fabric 3 Seater Sofa feels a little more tailored to me — it has a mid-century character that would look especially good against walnut or darker timber. I like the way the color could bring the garden indoors without turning the whole room into a green scheme. I’d keep the surrounding palette warm and fairly simple, with a textured rug, a few pieces of pottery and perhaps one small accent in ochre or soft pink.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat Myra Fabric 3 Seater Sofa - Green £595 at Habitat UK

Beckett Navy

Navy is a color I often come back to when I want a room to feel settled, and I liked how the knitted fabric gave this sample a softer, more relaxed impression. The Beckett Fabric 2 Seater Sofa has the depth of a darker upholstery, but not the severity — I can imagine it feeling cozy without making a room seem too serious. I’d bring in lighter cushions to create contrast, then use pale wood or a brushed-metal detail to keep the scheme feeling fresh.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat Beckett Fabric 2 Seater Sofa - Navy £260 at Habitat UK

Draper Bouclé

By now, you may know that I have mixed feelings about bouclé. We’ve seen it everywhere, so it wouldn’t usually be the first fabric I reach for. But when I picked up the Draper Boucle 3 Seater Sofa sample, I had that familiar, comforting reaction that reminded me why it became so popular in the first place. It feels soft and tactile, and the natural color makes it easy to picture at home. I’d pair it with smoother materials, like timber or stone, to let the texture stand out. I may not find bouclé unexpected anymore, but I can still see the warmth it brings to a room.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat Draper Boucle 3 Seater Sofa - Natural £599 at Habitat UK

What I like about laying all these samples out together is that there isn’t one right answer — the same sofa can feel completely different depending on its upholstery, the light in the room and what you pair with it. Whether you’re drawn to the ease of a natural fabric, the richness of velvet, the texture of bouclé or the character of leather, the sample is a useful starting point for imagining how a sofa might feel at home.

And if you’re looking for a little help bringing a room together, Design Lab by Livingetc⁠ offers product sourcing and styling guidance to help you find pieces that feel right for your space. For more interiors ideas and inspiration, you can also sign up to the Livingetc newsletter⁠.