In Chef Thomas Straker's London Home, He Doesn't Hide Kids Toys Away, He Makes Them Part of the Eclectic Decor

Thomas Straker has a bit of a reputation as the 'bad boy' of London's culinary scene, and having just opened a Straker's in New York, he's a transatlantic force of nature. Westwing's Home Stories series gives us a peek inside the homes of some of our favorite design names, and this month, they're offering us a glimpse into the chef's modern home.

In full honesty, I was surprised by Thomas's home adopting a more playful and traditional style, considering how contemporary his restaurants are in comparison. However, it makes sense — our homes are a place to unwind and rest, away from the 'real world'. And his family home reflects his personal style, as well as what we can assume is the way Thomas and his family live within the home. For instance, kids' toys aren't always hidden away; rather, they become a part of the joyful interior design — toys as shelving decor, and play tables are set prominently in the living room.

But, of course, we also see Thomas' passion for food, design, and entertaining in this thoughtfully curated space. Basically, it's a home tour that offers some truly unique inspiration. So read on for a deep dive into Westwing's At Home with Thomas Straker and a glimpse into his personal style and creative process.

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Image 1 of 2 You can clearly see the kids' play area, but it feels like a curated part of the room. (Image credit: Westwing) Between the pink color palette and the plethora of pillows, this room has no problem feeling cozy. (Image credit: Westwing) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The colorful living room was definitely the room that stood out the most. There is such a clear sense of life and whimsy. Many factors contribute to the warmth and livability — the plethora of cushions, the pink and green color combinations, the layers of textures, and, of course, the kid-friendly elements.

Despite Thomas' busy schedule, Westwing shares that Thomas considers home an essential retreat. "With time at home increasingly precious, it is somewhere to switch off, away from the pace of professional life. It is also a space shaped by the realities of family life, where comfort and practicality take precedence over keeping everything perfectly in order," shares Westwing.

For example, next to the bench seat, there is a, dare I say, rather stylish kids' play table. Why tuck a play area like this into a clever storage idea when it so perfectly blends into the color palette and scheme of the room? These signs of life become a natural part of the eclectic decor.

Many layered textiles also make the living room feel extra cozy. Featured amongst the pile of pillows are Westwing's Laguna Cotton Cushions, along with a red patterned ottoman with a curated bit of coffee table decor, all of which provide an essential touch of color contrast. Liking what you're seeing so far?

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If you love your decor, why hide it away? Open shelving lets you show off your collection. (Image credit: Westwing)

But of course, with a name like Thomas Straker, what we are most interested in seeing is the kitchen. How does a contemporary chef decorate and live within his cooking space?

The kitchen, much like the dining area, adopts a more muted color palette with an open layout and airy feel. These characteristics feed into the mood that Thomas wanted to create. Westwing shares that hospitality and creating a welcoming environment were essential for Thomas — these needed to be spaces where Thomas and his family could relax and feel comfortable. Just like in restaurant creation, the environment influences how people feel.

Thomas unsurprisingly spends a lot of time in the kitchen, so the design is relaxed and liveable. There is plenty of open shelving with cookware and utensils, dinnerware, and even Westwing's new Victoria Beckham collaboration styled on it.

And did I spot a small coffee nook to the side? Between more design-forward elements like the Jordan Leather Dining Chairs around the breakfast nook and the curated 'clutter' of knives hanging on a magnetic strip, Thomas' home continues to be the perfect inspiration for a stylish but personal home.

Image 1 of 3 This magnetic knife rack is such a simple way to elevate kitchen essentials. (Image credit: Westwing) This warm and cozy dining nook is the perfect addition to a family home. (Image credit: Westwing) Elevating your cooking and serveware makes time in the kitchen more intentional. (Image credit: Westwing) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

It's always fun to see inside the homes of the design-obsessed, but I must say, London bistro interiors (like Thomas Straker's) are the new best place to find inspiration for your decorating plans.

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