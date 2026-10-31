In Chef Thomas Straker's London Home, He Doesn't Hide Kids Toys Away, He Makes Them Part of the Eclectic Decor
From colorful palettes and playful decor to a kitchen designed to be used, here's the inspiration we're taking from this space
Thomas Straker has a bit of a reputation as the 'bad boy' of London's culinary scene, and having just opened a Straker's in New York, he's a transatlantic force of nature. Westwing's Home Stories series gives us a peek inside the homes of some of our favorite design names, and this month, they're offering us a glimpse into the chef's modern home.
In full honesty, I was surprised by Thomas's home adopting a more playful and traditional style, considering how contemporary his restaurants are in comparison. However, it makes sense — our homes are a place to unwind and rest, away from the 'real world'. And his family home reflects his personal style, as well as what we can assume is the way Thomas and his family live within the home. For instance, kids' toys aren't always hidden away; rather, they become a part of the joyful interior design — toys as shelving decor, and play tables are set prominently in the living room.
But, of course, we also see Thomas' passion for food, design, and entertaining in this thoughtfully curated space. Basically, it's a home tour that offers some truly unique inspiration. So read on for a deep dive into Westwing's At Home with Thomas Straker and a glimpse into his personal style and creative process.
The colorful living room was definitely the room that stood out the most. There is such a clear sense of life and whimsy. Many factors contribute to the warmth and livability — the plethora of cushions, the pink and green color combinations, the layers of textures, and, of course, the kid-friendly elements.
Despite Thomas' busy schedule, Westwing shares that Thomas considers home an essential retreat. "With time at home increasingly precious, it is somewhere to switch off, away from the pace of professional life. It is also a space shaped by the realities of family life, where comfort and practicality take precedence over keeping everything perfectly in order," shares Westwing.
For example, next to the bench seat, there is a, dare I say, rather stylish kids' play table. Why tuck a play area like this into a clever storage idea when it so perfectly blends into the color palette and scheme of the room? These signs of life become a natural part of the eclectic decor.
Many layered textiles also make the living room feel extra cozy. Featured amongst the pile of pillows are Westwing's Laguna Cotton Cushions, along with a red patterned ottoman with a curated bit of coffee table decor, all of which provide an essential touch of color contrast. Liking what you're seeing so far?
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But of course, with a name like Thomas Straker, what we are most interested in seeing is the kitchen. How does a contemporary chef decorate and live within his cooking space?
The kitchen, much like the dining area, adopts a more muted color palette with an open layout and airy feel. These characteristics feed into the mood that Thomas wanted to create. Westwing shares that hospitality and creating a welcoming environment were essential for Thomas — these needed to be spaces where Thomas and his family could relax and feel comfortable. Just like in restaurant creation, the environment influences how people feel.
Thomas unsurprisingly spends a lot of time in the kitchen, so the design is relaxed and liveable. There is plenty of open shelving with cookware and utensils, dinnerware, and even Westwing's new Victoria Beckham collaboration styled on it.
And did I spot a small coffee nook to the side? Between more design-forward elements like the Jordan Leather Dining Chairs around the breakfast nook and the curated 'clutter' of knives hanging on a magnetic strip, Thomas' home continues to be the perfect inspiration for a stylish but personal home.
It's always fun to see inside the homes of the design-obsessed, but I must say, London bistro interiors (like Thomas Straker's) are the new best place to find inspiration for your decorating plans.
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Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.