"There Wasn't As Much Money to Play With As You Might Expect" — A Strict Budget Helped Shape This Expensive-Looking North London Townhouse

The thing about this four-storey townhouse in Tufnell Park, north London, is that it looks expensive: bespoke joinery, a clearly custom-built L-shaped kitchen island, a wet bar slathered in burl wood. But Adam Knight of Nefarious Interiors approached the modern home project with clear, strict budget limits, making clever decisions to keep it under budget.

"For a house this size, there wasn't as much money to play with as you might expect," he says. "So yes, we spent out on the parts of the design that really mattered — the kitchen being a key one — but for most areas we had to be as cost-effective as possible."

Along the window-side of the table is a bench instead of matching chairs. "It blocked the view less, and made it easier for kids to slide on and off," says Adam. (Image credit: Astrid Templier. Design: Nefarious Interiors)

That meant keeping as much as he could from the home's previous incarnation — avoiding structural work, not moving any electrics, reupholstering existing sofas, and instead splurging on bespoke cushions, "which are much more affordable than a new couch, but still help to elevate the impact of the furniture."

And he shopped savvily. "The curtain fabric was on sale at Ian Mankin for £19 a meter," Adam says proudly.

"Previously, it was a large rectangular island, which was just too big. An L-shape gives you more surface area to get people around," says Adam. (Image credit: Astrid Templier. Design: Nefarious Interiors)

The resulting scheme is a testament to what can be done without a large price tag and with a steely interior designer in your corner. With its olive greens, rich woods, and dappled light, the home has a Tom Ford-ian charm that speaks to the owners' American heritage. "All of their references felt very US, true to the mid-century vibe that reads to us as very Californian but is actually quite easy to give a British twist to," says Adam.

"The clients just love to entertain, so this bar area was the perfect use of space round by the family lounge on the basement floor," says Adam. (Image credit: Astrid Templier. Design: Nefarious Interiors)

Adam Knight Founder of Nefarious Interiors London-based Adam Knight set up Nefarious Interiors in 2020, having previously designed restaurant interiors for the Corbin & King Group. He was named as part of the inaugural Next in Design cohort in 2025 by our sister title Homes & Gardens.

"This green was a nostalgic color for the owners, chosen because it’s the same as a jacket his father used to wear a lot," Adam says. (Image credit: Astrid Templier. Design: Nefarious Interiors)

"A lot of the browns came from reference shots they pulled from Americana images — you know, families going off for retro picnics in open-top cars, that sort of thing." All very Mad Men-era, and a way to lean into the mid-century vibe Adam has created here. "I looked at the ideas coming through in new furniture shapes and styles during that period," he says. "It's an aesthetic that works well in the long, tall houses we have in the UK."

"We chose green for all the rooms they were going to be spending the most time in, as it’s a color that makes any space it feel like the heart of the home." (Image credit: Astrid Templier. Design: Nefarious Interiors)

What it also does is create a home that's perfect for this family to entertain in. "The owners love to host, and so lots of different seating areas — all very mid-century — were key," says Adam. There's the downstairs, with its lounge, dining, and bar; the L-shaped kitchen island "which has more surface area to get people around"; the window seat for quiet gossip.

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The glass panel was a smart device Adam chose to separate the dressing area while not losing any light, while the beading around the light switch was an aesthetic masterstroke. "Without doing that, it would have meant the switches had to be at the wrong level, which would have been annoying," says Adam. (Image credit: Astrid Templier. Design: Nefarious Interiors)

"It may seem surprising to have the playroom right by the formal living room but they didn’t need another seating area, and this meant the kids can be watched easily," says Adam. (Image credit: Astrid Templier. Design: Nefarious Interiors)

Then there's the smart living room upstairs with its adjoining playroom, so kids and adults can be apart but near each other. "The overall effect of the colors and layouts is one of togetherness," says Adam. "It feels warm, geared towards conversation. A place where memories with family and friends can be made."

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