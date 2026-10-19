"There Wasn't As Much Money to Play With As You Might Expect" — A Strict Budget Helped Shape This Expensive-Looking North London Townhouse
Savvy spending and some sensible splurging mean the design of this North London home cost nowhere near what it looks like it did
The thing about this four-storey townhouse in Tufnell Park, north London, is that it looks expensive: bespoke joinery, a clearly custom-built L-shaped kitchen island, a wet bar slathered in burl wood. But Adam Knight of Nefarious Interiors approached the modern home project with clear, strict budget limits, making clever decisions to keep it under budget.
"For a house this size, there wasn't as much money to play with as you might expect," he says. "So yes, we spent out on the parts of the design that really mattered — the kitchen being a key one — but for most areas we had to be as cost-effective as possible."
That meant keeping as much as he could from the home's previous incarnation — avoiding structural work, not moving any electrics, reupholstering existing sofas, and instead splurging on bespoke cushions, "which are much more affordable than a new couch, but still help to elevate the impact of the furniture."
And he shopped savvily. "The curtain fabric was on sale at Ian Mankin for £19 a meter," Adam says proudly.
The resulting scheme is a testament to what can be done without a large price tag and with a steely interior designer in your corner. With its olive greens, rich woods, and dappled light, the home has a Tom Ford-ian charm that speaks to the owners' American heritage. "All of their references felt very US, true to the mid-century vibe that reads to us as very Californian but is actually quite easy to give a British twist to," says Adam.
London-based Adam Knight set up Nefarious Interiors in 2020, having previously designed restaurant interiors for the Corbin & King Group. He was named as part of the inaugural Next in Design cohort in 2025 by our sister title Homes & Gardens.
"A lot of the browns came from reference shots they pulled from Americana images — you know, families going off for retro picnics in open-top cars, that sort of thing." All very Mad Men-era, and a way to lean into the mid-century vibe Adam has created here. "I looked at the ideas coming through in new furniture shapes and styles during that period," he says. "It's an aesthetic that works well in the long, tall houses we have in the UK."
What it also does is create a home that's perfect for this family to entertain in. "The owners love to host, and so lots of different seating areas — all very mid-century — were key," says Adam. There's the downstairs, with its lounge, dining, and bar; the L-shaped kitchen island "which has more surface area to get people around"; the window seat for quiet gossip.
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Then there's the smart living room upstairs with its adjoining playroom, so kids and adults can be apart but near each other. "The overall effect of the colors and layouts is one of togetherness," says Adam. "It feels warm, geared towards conversation. A place where memories with family and friends can be made."
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The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.