It’s easy to lose an evening scrolling through bathroom inspiration, but considerably harder to get excited about shower drains. But the bit you stand on deserves as much thought as the tiles you’ll be admiring while you shampoo. A shower floor can carry a glorious pattern across the entire room, introduce an unexpected color or give you somewhere to go all-out with marble without remortgaging.

Having tackled a DIY wet room, I’m now firmly camp shower tray. There’s only so much waterproofing anxiety I need in my life, and today’s supermodel-slim designs make that decision considerably easier. Still, I understand the pull of a beautifully tiled shower floor, particularly when it flows straight into the rest of the bathroom. Both routes can look fabulous, but choosing yours involves getting acquainted with a few less photogenic details before you get to the fun stuff.

To help, we’ve gathered shower floor inspiration from designers who’ve thought about everything from the drain position to the grout color. Alongside shower ideas worth stealing, you’ll find advice on trays versus tiled floors, materials that suit wet feet, and whether to match your surroundings or switch things up underfoot.

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Ideas for Shower Floor Design

“Running the stripes across the room emphasizes its width and taking them almost seamlessly into the shower makes the floor feel more expansive,” explains Mia Karlsson. “The slim shower frame profile also lets you appreciate the full sweep of the pattern.” (Image credit: Ben Sage. Design: Mia Karlsson Interior Design.)

If you want a genuinely seamless shower floor, a level-entry wet-room setup is worth the extra groundwork. Tanking the floor and forming the correct fall to the drain takes more planning than dropping in a standard shower tray, but it removes the lip or change of level at the entrance, letting one tiled surface run straight across the room and into the shower. That makes access easier, simplifies the visual line and, as this bathroom by Mia Karlsson Interior Design proves, gives pattern much more room to work.

The trade-off is installation: waterproofing has to be meticulous, the drain position and gradients need deciding before tiling begins, and tile cuts become much less forgiving when a strong pattern is involved. Here, matching the stripe widths, spacing, and grout lines across the shower threshold keeps the yellow-and-white floor reading as one continuous plane rather than two separate zones.

Continuing the bathroom flooring into the shower makes the footprint read as one generous space. (Image credit: Space Content Studio. Interior design: Even Eleven.)

Once you’ve found a floor tile you love, there’s a lot to be said for letting it run right into the shower. Here, the uninterrupted pattern makes the bathroom feel more generous, even with a substantial, black-framed enclosure keeping shower spray under control.

“We chose a geometric pattern of square and triangular tiles in three different types of marble, as these shapes recur throughout the interior design,” recalls Michelle Jager–van ’t Hof, head of design at Even Eleven Interiors. “Their straight lines also create an interesting contrast with the many circular forms used in the space.”

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Getting that pattern to flow takes some careful setting-out, and Even Eleven did their tiler a solid with their choice of tile shapes. “This geometric pattern made it possible to create a clean, straight line directly beneath the shower doors, which became the starting point for the tiler to lay out the pattern,” explains Michelle. “From this line, the floor falls towards the drain within the shower area, allowing the drainage slope to be integrated while maintaining visual continuity across the floor.”

Give your shower floor its own pattern, borrowing a wall color so the whole shower still hangs together. (Image credit: David Mitchell. Interior design: Nina Farmer Interiors.)

Switching up the tile pattern of your shower floor is a clever way to add definition and conquer blandness. In this bathroom, Nina Farmer picks up the mustard shade from the patchwork shower walls and repeats it underfoot, switching from squares to narrow rectangles. The floor gets its own identity while staying firmly on message “Because the bathroom doesn’t have a view, I wanted the shower itself to become the focal point, almost like an artwork,” recalls Nina.

You can take the same approach with a basket-weave, checkerboard or contrasting border, choosing the floor pattern alongside the wall design. Grout also needs careful consideration. The pale joints here pick out every turn of the herringbone, while a closer color match would soften the geometric pattern.

If possible, ask your tiler to dry-lay a section before committing, checking the view from the shower entrance and how the pattern meets the edges. A few tiles on the showroom counter won’t tell you nearly as much.

Flower arranging is a lot more fun when you’re playing with mosaics. (Image credit: Laure Joliet. Interior design: Regan Baker Design.)

If you love decorative tile but don’t fancy being surrounded by it, the shower floor is a good place to indulge. In this bathroom by Regan Baker Design, white subway walls give the floral mosaic shower floor plenty of room to show off, while pink trim along the curb and ledge carries its color up from underfoot.

The owners of this home love 1920s-era tile and pretty, ditsy-print wallpaper. “So that became the inspiration for a custom floor mosaic with little hexagon flowers scattered across the shower,” recalls Regan Baker. “The architect designed it as a very tall, long space, and we wanted to layer in pattern and texture, so it felt more intimate and cottage-like.”

For anyone tempted to commission their own design, Regan’s advice goes beyond choosing a pretty pattern. “We mapped out the flowers before anything went down so they’d feel naturally scattered and land in the right spots around the drain and along the curb,” she explains. “Keeping the drain small and tucking it into the field tile lets the pattern run almost uninterrupted. We kept the grout light so it melts into the white tile and lets the little flowers do the talking.”

Big and small hexagons make a rather handsome double act. (Image credit: Dustin Peck. Interior design: Gray Walker Interiors.)

Changing the scale of your tiles at the shower door gives each area its own identity, while a repeated shape keeps them connected. Here, Gray Walker Interiors pairs large outlined hexagons on the bathroom floor with tiny honeycomb mosaics that continue up the shower walls and around its opening.

“The larger hexagons make a bold statement, while the smaller ones add just enough texture without competing. The classic black and white palette ties everything together seamlessly,” says founder and principal interior designer, Gray Walker. “The contrasting grout highlights the smaller hexagons without making the space feel too busy.”

A deeper shade of pink gives this shower its footing. (Image credit: R. Brad Knipstein. Interior design: Sawyers Design.)

Giving the shower floor the deepest shade in a tonal palette adds definition to the space. In this bathroom by Sawyers Design, earthy terracotta color square tiles sit beneath dusky pink walls, bringing depth to the scheme and zoning the shower area. The richer color continues across the raised curb, framing the entrance.

Color does most of the work underfoot, where a simple grid offsets the more elaborate tile pattern on the walls. Pale grout connects the two tile designs, preventing the change in shade from feeling abrupt. In short, choose shades with a shared undertone, then vary their intensity to give each surface its own presence.

To create a tiled base like this, one of the quickest solutions is to use a prefabricated shower former, like this one from Amazon. The slopes toward the drain are already built in, simplifying preparation for your tiler and providing a watertight foundation beneath your chosen tiles.

Enclosures

Keeping water on the right side of your shower floor can still look stylish. (Image credit: Charlotte Lea. Interior design: A. Naber Design. Tile: Otto Tiles & Design. Build: Pro Pacific Builders.)

While level walk-in showers are a huge bathroom trend, there’s plenty to be said for a tiled curb. It gives the shower entrance definition, offers another surface to show off a great tile and, most obviously, helps keep water where it belongs.

“We chose a tiled threshold in this project because it is a boy’s bath and we figured we needed all of the help we could get in keeping water within the shower,” says Abbie Naber , founder of A. Naber Design. “I typically prefer a threshold, regardless of who the shower user is. I feel that it keeps water inside the shower (even though that could be psychological).”

If you’re with Abbie on this, agree the finished height with your installer and try the proposed step from both sides. This is a detail you’ll negotiate daily, possibly before coffee, and stubbed toes are a whole world of pain you don’t need.

Here, the six-by-six-inch floor tiles guided the proportions. “We finished the height at 6 inches so that we would not have to cut the tile down much,” explains Abbie. A small trim allowed for the half-inch-thick cap, while continuing the same flooring inside the shower kept the pattern flowing. There’s a step, but visually the floor stays connected.

A seamless floor puts the grout cleaner out of a job. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

On the flip side, “For real drama, nothing beats a seamless, tanked shower floor in polished plaster or cement, running straight through with no tray, no lip and no grout lines to break it up,” says Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms.

The benefits are bountiful. There’s no grout to scrub, a broad choice of colors and textures, and the option to carry the microcement up the walls and even across the ceiling for the full cocooning effect. As it’s applied by hand in layers, subtle variations give the surface depth, so even a shower finished entirely in one color has plenty of interest. Here, a microcement shower floor is combined with waterproof wallpaper, bringing decorative detail into the shower while the floor stays seamless.

Microcement can test a perfectionist’s patience, as movement beneath the finish can cause hairline cracks. These rarely mean a leak, as the waterproof layers underneath remain intact, but not everyone sees a few extra lines as added character.

Shower Trays

Even the shower tray got the memo about this bathroom’s color scheme. (Image credit: Tissino)

A shower tray is the easier route to a watertight shower floor, avoiding the extra tanking, falls and tiling involved in a wet-room setup. Better still, a custom-colored walk-in shower tray offers way more decorating freedom than bog-standard, off-the-peg white. “I've always thought it slightly odd that we'll spend weeks choosing the perfect tiles, then happily put a white shower tray in the middle of them without giving it a second thought,” says Richard Eaton, design manager at Tissino.

In a bathroom like this, white would be blindingly bright, and not in a good way. “What works so beautifully is how the warmer tone of the tray sits alongside the olive green and terrazzo tiles. That slightly aged, layered look is what gives the bathroom its character, and having the freedom to choose a bespoke color means the shower floor can be part of that design rather than interrupting it,” agrees Richard.

Sure, a custom-colored tray costs more than standard options, but it’ll still be less expensive than going for a fully-tanked and tiled shower floor. “My biggest piece of advice would be to choose your colour with the tray lying horizontally, alongside your actual floor and wall samples,” adds Richard. “Colors look very differently underfoot than they do on a vertical sample, particularly in a bathroom where natural light, artificial light and reflections are constantly changing.”

If you want the look of a walk-in without the tanking faff, find out how low you can go. (Image credit: Belén Imaz. Interior architecture and design: Isabel Gómez Studio.)

A slim shower tray gives you a ready-made base without the chunkiness of standard trays. Here, Isabel Gómez Studio chose Bette’s low-level enamelled-steel BetteUltra, which is impressively slender at just 1⅜ inches deep.

“The decision was technical before it was aesthetic: the building’s constraints called for a sealed, reliable base rather than a tanked and tiled floor,” explains the founder and creative director of Isabel Gómez Studio.

A low-level tray can work on wood-framed or concrete floors but achieving that barely-there look depends on what’s underneath. A wood floor may offer room between joists for the drain, while concrete may need a recess. The drainpipe also needs a continuous downhill slope, so a longer route to the main drain can demand more depth. Have your plumber check the floor construction, the drain’s minimum installation depth and the pipe route before ordering. Otherwise, that sleek little tray could end up needing an annoyingly chunky platform.

“Glazed steel is naturally smooth, so grip is a decision to make at specification stage, when an anti-slip finish can be added,” advises Isabel. Bette, and most shower tray manufacturers, offer a factory-applied non-slip treatment, so be sure to put that on your order.

Drains

Yes, you read that right, a drain can be stylish. Or rather, some drains are a LOT better looking than others, and the best examples barely look like drains at all. “Here, we wanted the drainage to feel almost invisible, so that nothing interrupted the beautiful graphic pattern of the floor,” recalls interior designer Lucy Goldbart.

Using a tile-in linear drain allowed the stone to continue flowing across it, while positioning the drain at the edge of the shower meant the falls could be resolved much more cleanly. “This allowed us to prioritise one single plane rather than creating multiple cuts and slopes around a traditional central drain,” she explains. “From a user-friendly perspective, we also tend to position drains along the wall for walk-in-showers, as it helps draw water away from the opening and reduces the risk of water pooling or escaping into the wider bathroom.”

If you’ve splashed out on a beautiful shower floor, keep the pattern flowing with a tile-in drain. (Image credit: Taran Wilkhu. Interior design: Lucy Goldbart Interior Design.)

Don’t choose a linear drain purely for its appearance, warns Lucy. “The drainage capacity needs to comfortably accommodate the combined water flow from the shower fittings, and the installer needs to check the available floor build-up, waste and waterproofing requirements at an early stage,” she says. “I’d also always make sure the tile insert remain easily removable for cleaning. The detail should look seamless, but it still needs to be easy to maintain.”

Decide between a linear or point drain before choosing your shower-floor tile, because the drain dictates how the floor needs to slope. A traditional point drain requires the floor to fall toward it from several directions, creating multiple planes. That tends to work more easily with mosaics and smaller tiles, which can follow those changes in angle without awkward cuts.

A linear drain can sit against a wall or within the shower and allows the floor to fall in a single plane. That makes it much friendlier to large-format tiles and to schemes where you want the same flooring to continue into the shower with minimal visual interruption.

Whichever you choose, check that the drain can cope with the flow rate of your shower — especially if you’re planning a big rainfall head — and remember that a ‘level-entry’ shower still isn’t literally level, as the shower floor needs a fall to move water toward the drain. Check that your floor build-up has enough depth to accommodate the waste pipe and its required gradient. The shorter the run from the shower drain to the main waste outlet, the easier it is to achieve that fall without raising the floor.

The Practical Stuff

How Important Is Slip Rating?

Fall for the pattern, then check out the slip resistance. (Image credit: Wolfgang Studio / Otto Tiles & Design.)

While it’s easy to appreciate the Wolfgang Studio's excellent tile choice from Otto Tiles in this photo, checking how the tiles perform under wet, soapy feet requires a little more homework.

“These encaustic cement tiles have a honed finish and an R11 slip resistance rating, making them a suitable choice for wet areas, including shower floors,” says Damla Turgut, founder and creative director of Otto Tiles & Design. “The surface provides grip underfoot without a heavily textured finish, so it is also comfortable to walk on and relatively straightforward to clean, provided the tiles are correctly sealed and maintained.”

When choosing tiles for any shower floor, Damla advises asking for the slip resistance test results and checking that the product is specifically recommended for wet, barefoot use. “Cement tiles are porous, so they need to be sealed before and after grouting, with the sealant reapplied periodically to protect against staining,” she adds. For everyday cleaning, Damla recommends a pH-neutral product.

Is a Shower Tray Easier Than a Tiled Shower Floor?

Generally, yes. A conventional tray arrives already formed to send water toward the waste, so there’s less site work and less opportunity for the gradients to go wrong. A tiled shower floor gives you far more freedom aesthetically — particularly if you want the bathroom floor to run straight into a level-entry shower — but the structure beneath it involves a lot more labor and materials. The shower needs a waterproofing system, a correctly formed fall to the drain and careful detailing where floors, walls and drains meet; the tile itself is not the waterproof layer, not least because grout is generally porous. Pre-sloped, ready-to-tile shower formers can take some of the pain out of this by building the required gradient into the substrate.

From a design perspective, the most stylish bathrooms avoid shiny white acrylic shower trays like the plague. Low-profile stone-resin and custom-colored options can get surprisingly close to the seamless effect, with considerably less construction involved.

What Is the Best Material for a Shower Floor?

There’s no requirement for it to match, and deliberately changing color, scale or material can make the shower feel like its own zone. Continuing one material straight through, however, gives you the cleanest, most expansive look, particularly in smaller bathrooms.

Tile-wise, porcelain is the practical all-rounder because it’s hard-wearing and low maintenance; mosaics are especially useful around point drains because their small format handles complex falls more easily. Natural stone can be beautiful but may require sealing and more considered maintenance, while specialist finishes such as microcement need to be specified as part of a compatible waterproof shower system rather than treated as a decorative topcoat.

Whatever you choose, don’t select purely on looks. Wet-floor safety depends on the surface texture, drainage, contaminants such as soap and water and how the floor is used. A single slip-rating number doesn’t tell the whole story.

Your shower floor and bathroom flooring need planning together, even if you’re giving each its own look. Colors, levels and the point where they meet all need to add up, so check out these bathroom floor mistakes before anything gets stuck down.

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