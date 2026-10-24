IKEA Just Launched This New Idea That Makes It Easier to Work From Your Sofa — But Is It Good for You?

The years post-pandemic have completely altered the workweek structure. Almost everyone I know, myself included, works on a hybrid remote system — half the week I'm in my London office, the other half I'm working from the comfort of my home office. But I'll be honest: on those mornings from home, the sofa starts to look a little more tempting than the hard desk chair in the other room. Is it okay to indulge in a little work-day lounging?

"Working from home has given us much more flexibility in how we use our living spaces, and the sofa has naturally become part of that," shares Monika Puccio, director of buying and sofa expert at Sofa Club. In fact, Sofa Club has looked extensively into working-from-home seating setups, sharing, "Our own Sofa Club Instagram research found that 59 percent of respondents (of 2,000 people) admitted to working from their sofa, showing just how common this habit has become." But anyone who has sent emails from a sunken cushion can tell you just how impractical the positioning becomes. You're hunched, balancing a computer on your lap, and eventually you end up lying flat — it all becomes very impractical, to say the least.

But then pieces like IKEA's KRAMPHULT SKÅDIS Armrest Tray with an attached storage basket arrive like a beacon in the night. Suddenly, you have an easy place to rest your laptop and stow cords. Maybe this can be a productive work spot after all! However clever and practical these designs are for working from the sofa, the question still remains: is it good for you? How innovative can the home office idea really be?

IKEA KRAMPHULT/SKÅDIS Armrest Tray With Storage Basket in Dark Red Metal/Grey $19.99 at IKEA £10 at ikea.com This sofa armrest tray offers a convenient space for a laptop, tablet, book, or phone when working from home. Plus, the accessories help you keep your small things organized. Simply hang it over the armrest of your seat, and you've taken a small step away from bad sofa habits. This design also comes in a sleek cream colorway for a more minimalist look.

As someone who does occasionally work from the sofa, I'd like to start by saying there is absolutely nothing wrong with swapping your desk for the sofa occasionally, particularly if the workload is light — if you're looking for a more relaxed environment to catch up on emails, take calls, or do some reading.

However, Monika Puccio emphasizes, "I'd always recommend treating the sofa as an occasional alternative to a proper workstation rather than somewhere to spend an entire working day." Having a dedicated workstation with an adjustable chair and a desk at a suitable height for longer periods of focused work is essential.

And power dressing your home office with a comfortable and practical chair and desk duo helps maintain focus and will support your body better in the long run. You might be struggling to find the most comfortable desk height or chair, but that doesn't mean you should swap it for the sofa altogether (too much of a good thing, and all that). Unlike my unfortunate desk chair, office chairs can be really stylish and comfortable. For instance, IKEA's rattan swivel chair is a top contender for form and function.

"It's about finding a balance between comfort and support, and making sure you're not staying in the same position for too long," says Monica. The downsides have more to do with posture and productivity than anything else.

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The Pros and Cons of Working From the Sofa

You should never feel guilty about wanting to have a cozier work from home routine. (Image credit: Jeanne Canto. Design: Studio Roda)

One of the main benefits of working from home is the freedom to move between spaces throughout the day. "You might spend the morning at your desk, then move to the sofa for a more relaxed task, such as reading through documents or taking a call," says Monika. So, no, the sofa isn't bad; but there are tricks to making it work.

"The biggest thing to consider when working from the sofa is how you're actually sitting," says Monika. The best sofas are designed primarily for relaxation, so it's very easy to sink into the cushions, lean forward over a laptop, or sit with your legs tucked underneath you.

"While these positions might feel comfortable initially, they can make it harder to maintain a supported sitting position over longer periods," explains Monika. "A particularly deep or low sofa may also encourage you to hunch forward if you're trying to work from a laptop on your knees," she continues. Guilty as charged.

Monika's advice is to pay attention to how your body feels and avoid remaining in one position for extended periods. "Try to sit with your back supported, keep your feet resting comfortably, and take regular breaks to stand up and move around. Comfort shouldn't just be about how a sofa feels when you first sit down, but how well it supports the way you're using it," she says.

How to Optimize the Sofa Set-Up

Thinking about your surroundings is a good idea as well. Access to shelving and storage helps streamline a work from home routine. (Image credit: Olivia Nadel. Design: Daniela Araya)

So what does a practical sofa office setup look like? Well, enter sofa tables (like IKEA's UGGLERUM C side table), sofa armrest trays, and clever ottomans.

These stands can be a useful addition, particularly as they address the biggest posture problem — balancing your laptop directly on your knees. Ideally, "you want your screen at a comfortable viewing height without constantly bending your neck forward," says Monika.

"Another thing I'd recommend is making sure you're sitting back against the cushions rather than perching on the edge of the sofa. If you need a little extra support, a small cushion behind your lower back can help you feel more supported," says Monika. Sounds like a good excuse to invest in a few stylish throw pillows, if you ask me. Basically, think of working from the sofa the same way you would in a more traditional setup, and adjust as needed.

"Most importantly, don't forget to move. Even with the most comfortable sofa, regularly changing position and taking breaks is important," says Monika.

It pays to choose seating that can accommodate an accessible side table when working from home. (Image credit: James Retief. Design: ConForm)

It's unlikely you will choose a sofa solely for the purpose of working from it, but there are certain types of sofas and seating that are worth considering if working from the couch is part of your routine.

"When choosing a sofa that might occasionally double as a workspace, I'd pay particular attention to seat depth, back height, and cushion support. A sofa with a slightly firmer seat and supportive back cushions may make it easier to maintain a more upright position compared with a very deep, sink-in design," shares Monika. Then add-ons like trays, side tables, and cushions can evolve from there.

Below are a few sofas and sofa extras that will provide better support for a flexible home office.

A traditional desk and chair setup is still probably the most practical (sigh), but that doesn't mean you have to feel guilty about spending a little time on the sofa. And IKEA's office range is a great place to start your planning.

However, "Ultimately, I think the best approach is to enjoy the flexibility of your home while being mindful of how you're sitting and making sure you're properly supported," says Monika.

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