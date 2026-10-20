I can't think of a space in the home more important for creating a sense of warmth and coziness than a bedroom. Our sleeping space should be a sanctuary, a relaxing haven we can escape to after a busy day.

And it all comes down to a feeling. A feeling of a personal, safe space that is comforting and inviting — unapologetically authentic. And while there are a plethora of cozy bedroom ideas for inspiration, there are key elements that interior designers always incorporate to capture this cozy mood.

From lighting and layering to color, these elements can make or break the atmosphere. These are the experts' six top tips for designing a bedroom that encourages you to unwind and feel pleasantly 'snug'.

1. Josh Greene Design — Pattern

Decorating with patterned curtains can make a room feel more curated, adding a dynamic layer to your scheme. (Image credit: Ethan Herrington. Design: John Greene Design)

For Josh Greene, founder of New York-based interior design studio Josh Greene Design, the key to a modern bedroom that's inherently cozy is pattern.

"Whether you mix contrasting prints or repeat one soothing pattern throughout, the key in a bedroom is balance, scale, and color value. Remember, it’s the first thing you wake up to!”

Pattern-drenching's subtle sister, 'pattern sprinkling,' is a great way to add 'sprinkles' of pattern without overwhelming a space for a cohesive and cozy feel.

2. PlaidFox Studio — Color

As this space proves, decorating with color doesn't need to be bold and 'in-your-face' to make a lasting impact. (Image credit: Ema Peter Photography. Design: Plaid Fox Studio)

Ben Leavitt, creative director of design studio PlaidFox, shares that "Calmness is synonymous with cozy — keeping the color palette limited but all-encompassing makes a bedroom feel instantly more relaxing; dark or light, leave no wall white."

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Cozy paint colors — predominantly earth tones — add enveloping warmth for a space that soothes and embraces. And, going hand-in-hand with coziness, the most calming paint colors also come in a range of shades, from light to dark, and help cocoon a space into a calm and cozy haven.

And if you're not interested in redecorating your walls, incorporating color through decor details and bedding will make a huge difference for adding a feeling of warmth to your space, particularly in soft, tactile forms.

3. The Interiors Concierge — Whimsy

You don't have to stick to strict 'rules' — that's the joy of design; be playful, and add unexpected details that make you double-take. (Image credit: Louisa Tratatlos. Design: The Interiors Concierge)

"Whimsical details for me are what turn a cozy bedroom from a place to sleep to a place to dream", says Joel Donovan, founder of creative interior design studio The Interiors Concierge.

Whimsical styling is what turns a space from boring to surprising, and it all comes from unexpected details. Whether it's a pattern that interrupts or a detail that looks slightly out of place, whimsical details add tension to a design, giving a space more personality and depth.

"A great bedroom is cozy enough to rest in, quiet enough to sleep in, and whimsical enough to dream," says Joel.

4. Laura Hammett — Lighting

Not just confined to the bedroom, a layered lighting scheme is key to a balanced design which shapes mood and creates depth and warmth. (Image credit: Laura Hammett Living)

"Lighting is the single most powerful tool to create a cozy bedroom atmosphere, and the secret is layering," advises Laura Hammett of husband-and-wife London design studio Laura Hammett Design.

"A single overhead fixture can make the space feel flat and uninspiring, whereas a combination of ambient, accent, and task lighting helps create depth, warmth, and mood. I love integrating wall lights, table lamps, and concealed LED strips along joinery or architectural details to softly define the room’s features.”

Planning a bedroom lighting scheme is integral to setting the right tone; of all the rooms in the home, the bedroom calls for a warm, inviting, and relaxing atmosphere, which you can make or break with your lighting choices.

5. Nashmita Rajiah — Texture

From sheer curtains to bobbles and fringed edges, this cozy space is full of pops of texture. (Image credit: Bob Gagovski. Design: Nashmita Rajiah)

For Nashmita Rajiah, interior architect and designer, and founder and creative director of the eponymous London-based design studio, texture is the secret to a cozy-feeling sleeping space, adding softness through tactility and movement.

"Texture is what turns a calm palette into a cocooning one. When the walls, bed, and rug all invite touch, from grasscloth to bouclé to a deep wool pile, the room wraps around you and becomes a truly restful sanctuary," Nashmita explains.

The key is not to be one-note with your texture design, either — layer different textures and fabrics, from throws and cushions to curtains and rugs, for more depth and visual interest. And don't forget your walls. You can add texture to walls, from grasscloth wallpaper to limewash paint, adding tactility, visual interest and a relaxing vibe to your bedroom.

6. Studio Vero — Finishing Touches

'The devil is in the details', as they say — the seemingly minor 'finishing touches' are what complete a space, and without them, they can feel lackluster and even clinical. (Image credit: Simon Brown Photography. Design: Studio Vero)

While finishing touches can sometimes be more of an afterthought, it's these elements that make a space feel truly authentic, personal, and considered — and a bedroom without these details is unlikely to feel deeply cozy.

“It’s the final layers — art, books, beautiful bedding, and the things you’ve collected over time — that make a bedroom feel personal, comfortable, and properly lived in,” say Venetia Rudebeck and Romanos Brihi, founders of London-based interior design practice Studio Vero.

Pieces that add a story to your space build that feeling of comfort, as well as those that make the space easier to use, like a little trinket tray on your bedside for your earrings or the contents of your pocket at the end of the day. And of course the ultimate comfort of your bedding when it’s time to hit the hay. Buying the best bedding is as much about comfort, as it is about style and quality — and as we head into the colder months, the cozier, the better.

Of course, what makes one person feel comfortable and cozy in their bedroom will be different to someone else. The key is to make the space inherently yours.

For more ways to prepare for the cozy season, our edit of the 50 very best things to buy for your home if you're design-inclined this autumn is a great place to start.

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