The 13 Best Green Kitchens Defining How to Use This Color in Your Design Right Now

Sure, brown and burgundy are enjoying a moment in the spotlight when it comes to kitchens, but green has far too much going for it to ever surrender its place in our hearts (and homes). Full disclosure: My own kitchen is painted in Little Greene’s Obsidian Green, and it brings me joy every day.

The beauty of a green kitchen is that it can be fresh and sharp, deliciously murky, or rich enough to make even a modest run of cabinetry look fancy. Few colors are quite so accommodating of both a pale oak floor, a wildly veined slab of marble, or pretty much anything else you want to place near it. That versatility genuinely makes green one of the best kitchen colors, with enough scope to keep designers interested, regardless of the latest kitchen trends.

These 13 kitchens show just how much range it has, from sage Shaker cabinetry to more adventurous combinations that'll convince you to stop playing it safe. Above all, they prove green kitchens have the sticking power of Gorilla tape, not least because there’s always another way to style them.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

1. Go for Green Stone

Studio Duggan doubles down on green stone, taking it from backsplash to island. (Image credit: Mariell Lind Hansen. Design: Studio Duggan)

Green stone brings depth, variation, and movement that a flat paint color simply can’t match. It’s not a move for the cash-strapped, but it will produce a rock-solid kitchen that will feel cool forever. This Studio Duggan project is one of the best examples I've seen in recent years, and I highly doubt it will ever get old.

Note how the deep forest tones shift into brighter mineral greens across the sculptural kitchen island, while a slender metallic frame gives the backsplash slab the look of a large-scale artwork.

"The Verde Guatemala marble brings a huge amount of color depth and vibrancy — far superior to that of a painted finish," adds interior designer Tiffany Duggan, founder of the studio.

John Lewis Porcini Marble Base Mini Table Lamp £184 at John Lewis Can't spring for a stone island? Try this table lamp to introduce the material instead.

2. Load Up on Greens

Samantha Bartlett layers green through stone, lighting, and appliances, with red accents adding a sharp counterpoint. (Image credit: James McDonald. Design: Samantha Bartlett / Martin Moore)

Samantha Bartlett’s kitchen for Martin Moore at London’s most recent WOWHouse is an excellent study in why repeating green needn’t be boring. Fusion Green quartzite established the palette, joined by an Officine Gullo cooker in matcha, Arte vinyl wallpaper, aged-verdigris Porta Romana lighting and softer green seating. "I wanted the tones to feel as though they belonged to a landscape, rather than matching exactly," she says.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The trick is knowing which greens should command attention and which should fall back. "The matcha cooker, for example, has a real presence, whereas the verdigris lighting and softer greens in the seating reveal themselves more gradually," she explains.

Different materials further loosen the effect: "Stone, patinated metal, upholstery, and enamel all absorb and reflect color differently, so using subtly varied greens gives the room much more depth than repeating one exact shade," she adds.

The kitchen lighting control, directed by John Cullen Lighting, adds another shift, changing how those tones are perceived from fresh daylight to warmer evenings. Samantha’s guiding principle is pleasingly simple: "The colors should feel collected rather than rehearsed." And the burgundy rug prevents all that botanical harmony from merging into a blur. "For me, it’s about creating a sense of connection without everything feeling over-prescribed. That slight tension and variation is what gives a room personality and stops it feeling overly designed," she explains.

3. The Fifth Wall

Are you brave enough to get your green fix overhead? (Image credit: Claudia Casbarian. Design: Lucas/Eilers Design Associates)

A green kitchen doesn’t have to rely on cabinetry; taking the color overhead can be far more unexpected. The color green travels from the cooker to a wallpapered ceiling in this characterful kitchen, beginning with a Lacanche range in Tilleul and a custom hood color-matched by James Dawson. "The home has such wonderful storybook charm," says Sandra Lucas, founding partner of Lucas/Eilers Design Associates. "We wanted the kitchen to feel like a natural extension of that."

"From there, we selected a favorite Rule of Three fabric to recreate as wallpaper for the ceiling, fully customizing the colors to complement the range," she adds. "Its delicate pattern draws the eye upward and connects the kitchen to the adjoining breakfast area." White Carrara marble provides the pause: "I just love how it gives your eye a place to rest so you can fully enjoy the pattern overhead."

4. Give Pink a Greener Partner

Green stone and olive detailing cut through the pink, keeping this palette deliciously offbeat. (Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design: Maddux Creative)

Pink and green can quickly tip into confectionery territory, but earthier versions of both have far more interesting chemistry. This was one of the final projects from Maddux Creative, before founders Jo LeGleud and Scott Maddux established their independent practices. The palette grew from an extraordinary slab of Fusion Wow marble, with Paint & Paper Library’s Jaipur Pink on the base cabinetry and Edward Bulmer’s Pippin bringing a muddier green overhead.

"Pink and green are one of my favorite, slightly unexpected color combinations — they do appear together regularly in nature," says Jo. "I’d take my lead from there: find a shade you love and find its counterpart, a combination that helps each to flourish."

Timber keeps the combination grounded, while the curves prevent it from becoming too buttoned-up. The floor adds another layer: three colored marbles form an asymmetric tartan inspired by Villa Necchi, carrying green right across the room. "It’s not for the rigid and symmetry-obsessed," says Jo, "but a playful use of marble that provides an anchor and a beautiful sense of scale."

Anthropologie Anna + Nina Rosebud Bowl £20 at Anthropologie Pink and greens are a natural pairing for your kitchen decor.

5. Sharpen Jewel Green With Black and White

Deep green cabinetry gets a graphic kick from black-and-white flooring. (Image credit: Sally Painter. Design: Bright Designlab / Right Angle Construction)

Greens in bold jewel tones really come alive against something crisp. Here, black and white strip away any muddiness or heritage heaviness, making a deep green feel clearer, richer, and more graphic. Bright Designlab used Sherwin-Williams’ Dard Hunter Green on the cabinetry against Mosaic House’s Bordeaux encaustic floor, and the contrast makes the green feel particularly rich, almost like velvet against a patterned lining.

"The black and white floor came first, landing early on, and it heavily drove the decision to go for a rich cabinet color," recalls Katie Dahl, creative director at Bright Designlab. "In a smaller kitchen, we wanted a clear visual hierarchy, with quieter elements giving the eye a place to rest so the room wouldn't feel overwhelming or too busy." The restrained white hood does exactly that, while letting the jewel-green cabinetry remain the star.

6. Draw the Line With Green Tile

Think old-school subway station, only with better lighting and considerably nicer cabinetry. (Image credit: deVOL)

Taking green tile from floor to ceiling turns the color into part of the architecture, rather than simply a decorative splashback. Here, cream metro tiles wrap the walls, interrupted by a dark green horizontal band and deeper sections of green at dado height. Softer grassy-green cabinetry introduces another tone, keeping the palette layered rather than too neatly matched.

There’s also a lovely bit of history behind the scheme. "Chipped, curved tiles were unearthed from the renovation site, so the owners of this property decided to reinstate some new ones," says Helen Parker, Creative Director at deVOL. "That decision shaped the kitchen, a little something to get the design kick-started, and the satisfaction of putting a bit of history back into a building — we love that whole thought process."

When planning a border like this, set out the line across the entire elevation so it connects neatly with windows, shelves and corners. Pay attention to grout color too: a stronger contrast will emphasize each tile, while a closer match lets the green read as a more continuous band.

7. Give Green a Tailored Edge

Crisp metallic trim puts a sharp, tailored line around all that glorious green. (Image credit: La Cornue)

When green runs across an entire bank of cabinetry, a little definition goes a long way. Here, La Cornue’s Brands Hatch Green is crisply outlined in stainless steel and brushed brass, framing the doors, drawers, and cooker with fine metallic lines. Against such a saturated backdrop, the effect is precise and polished rather than weighty, while the veined green stone introduces a looser, more organic pattern.

"Green continues to resonate in kitchen design because it has a natural warmth and timeless quality. This particular shade feels rich and sophisticated, bringing a sense of understated luxury," says Wafa Taktak, Kitchen Project Manager at La Cornue. "The enameled range cooker surface gives the colour exceptional depth and a luxurious, furniture-like quality."

If you’re introducing metal trim to green cabinetry (or any color cabinetry for that matter), use it to emphasize the shape and proportions of the doors and drawers rather than as decoration alone. Keep those lines consistent across neighboring cabinetry and appliances, and use changes in metal finish deliberately. Here, the warmer brass corners add subtle contrast to the stainless steel, without breaking up the overall composition.

8. Find Your Green in Aged Copper

Verdigris copper washes the cabinetry in sea-green, turquoise and rusty tones that shift with the light. (Image credit: Photo credit: Ledbury Studio)

If you’re hunting for a completely different way to bring green into your kitchen, verdigris copper is about as far from a neat paint swatch as it gets. Ledbury Studio went all in on the concept here, cladding all the cabinet fronts in hand-patinated copper. Against the terracotta wall, the richly mottled metal has an almost painterly quality, turning a run of straight-edged cabinetry into something closer to abstract art.

"The verdigris copper was never going to be one color. Across a single door it moves from a light turquoise to an iridescent sea green, and it shifts again with the light through the day," says Charlie Smallbone, founder of Ledbury Studio. "This was the effect we worked for many months to achieve, carefully developing each sheet by hand to ensure they looked both individually stunning and came together as a whole."

Copper isn’t the only metal that develops character with age: brass and bronze can also acquire rich patinas, although the color and rate of change will vary according to the alloy and finish. Ask to see larger samples rather than relying on a small swatch, and establish whether the surface will be sealed or allowed to continue evolving after installation.

M&S Ceramic Mottled Cone Pendant Light £69 at Marks and Spencer UK The color of this pendant lamp from M&S is described as 'verdigris'.

9. Let the Grain Shine

Ditch the paint tin, staining keeps the oak grain visible beneath this rich green tint. (Image credit: Nick Johnson. Project by: Bilotta Kitchens / Bilotta Architecture)

Stained timber kitchens are how adventurous designers are delivering a serious dose of green without sacrificing the thing that makes wood worth looking at: its utterly unique grain. In this sensational kitchen for the latest Kips Bay Showhouse in NYC, Sarah Witkin of Bilotta Architecture commissioned a custom blue-green stain specifically for the scheme.

"The blue-green stain on flat-cut white oak was developed by Bilotta Kitchens to match the flashes of green that glimmer throughout the explosive earth-toned Patagonia quartzite slab. The blue-green stain was also chosen to act as a neutral contrast to balance the warm reds and whites in the stone," explains Sarah.

"Unlike solid painted color, the matte finish stain allows the natural oak grain to dictate the saturation of the color stain. The organically textured surface also has more depth and a more tactile quality in your hands, especially when paired with the integrated bullnose edge pull we designed for the space."

10. Blue and Green Should Definitely Be Seen

Even Eleven Interiors uses pale green and inky blue to turn an old color taboo into a top-notch plan. (Image credit: Space Content Studio. Design: Even Eleven Interiors)

The old tale about how ‘blue and green should never be seen’ overlooks how naturally these neighboring colors sit together. ‘In this house, the kitchen sits closer to the garden, so we wanted to bring that fresh outdoor feeling inside by combining green with blue,’ says Michelle Jager-van’t Hof, Head of Design at Even Eleven Interiors. ‘The two colors create a fresh interplay, but introducing two distinct colors and contrast also brings just enough tension to keep the scheme interesting, while still feeling calm and cohesive.’

As unlikely color combinations go, Farrow & Ball’s Vert de Terre wraps the tall cabinetry, and Selvedge gives the island its stronger presence, while vintage bar stools upholstered in a fabric containing both shades help pull the palette together. Taj Mahal quartzite on the countertop and niche introduces a warmer neutral, while the niche’s rounded profile is repeated in the decorative molding on the tall cabinets.

"We wanted the green to feel soft and natural against the wall, while the darker, stronger tone of the island gives the kitchen a solid focal point," explains Michelle. "Together they create contrast without either color becoming overpowering."

Above the island, green glass pendants introduce green in a more translucent form. "They create a warm, atmospheric glow above the bar, complementing the more functional lighting provided by the three Serax spotlights placed in a row alongside them," she adds. "We like combining functional lighting with more decorative pieces to create different layers of light."

Ebb & Flow Futura Pendant Lamp £413 at ebbandflow.com This creative green lighting makes the surrounding greens feel deep and richer, too.

11. Go Pale but Make it Interesting

Pale green gets gutsier when you embrace a full wash. (Image credit: Neil Speakman. Stylist: Meaghan Hunter. Design: Neptune)

Too sassy for safe cashmeres and creams, but not quite ready for dark greens? Pale sage hits a very useful sweet spot in this Neptune kitchen, running across cabinetry, paneling and walls for a proper wash of color. Pale it may be, wishy-washy it is not.

"Sitting between a warm and cool tone, sage works comfortably as a neutral without dulling the space," agrees Fred Horlock, Design Director at Neptune. Sage’s muted character also makes it easier to use in volume. "The subdued, timeless feel of Neptune’s Sage paint works well in a busy environment like a kitchen, as its soft tones create a calming environment," he adds.

As ever, the antidote to all that softness is texture. "When using any pale green on the cabinets or walls, pair with different textures and materials to add warmth and interest without overwhelming the look; try light oak furniture, rattan lighting or wicker baskets, with brass hardware to elevate the look," Fred advises. In short, we’re calling it — sage green kitchens are still in style.

12. Let Lacquer Deepen the Green

This delightfully dark green has been dialled up with lacquer and a little nautical trim. (Image credit: Photo Ludovic Balay. Project Alessandro Moriconi.)

Dark green looks far more interesting when the finish has a little luminosity. Lacquer gives color depth and subtle movement as light travels across the surface, which is exactly what makes the Empire Green cabinetry in Alessandro Moriconi’s French Riviera scheme feel so rich rather than flat.

Moriconi specified bespoke doors edged with rope-like moldings inspired by nautical detailing and Provençal basketry, adding another layer of shadow and texture. Black burgundy stone across the countertops and backsplash pushes the green darker still, while neatly absorbing the Lacanche range into the composition. A gray travertine-lined opening to the dining room cools everything down, making the kitchen feel like part of a bigger decorative story rather than a standalone color moment.

13. Go All In on Botanicals

Deep green doesn’t need a big kitchen to make its mark. (Image credit: Alexander James Photography. Design: Studio Farra.)

Green cabinetry is only the beginning here, with leafy wallpaper and flower-like glass pendants taking the garden theme right up to the ceiling. The generous sweep of pattern gives this narrow kitchen an immersive feel, while solid cabinet fronts provide that hearty dose of green.

"This kitchen was designed for a client who is an herbalist and passionate about nature, so green felt like a very natural choice," says Emma Joy, co-founder of Studio Farra. "Of all the colors, green has perhaps the strongest connection to the natural world, which makes it particularly lovely to use in a kitchen, where you’re cooking and working with fresh ingredients, from colorful vegetables to seasonal fruits. We chose Stable Green by Paint & Paper Library, a deep, earthy shade that works beautifully with the Arts and Crafts character of the house and the botanical wallpaper."

Before committing to a similarly deep shade, try samples alongside your kitchen wallpaper and countertop materials, checking the combination in daylight and under your evening lighting.

"What I particularly like about using a darker green on kitchen cabinetry is how it changes throughout the day. In natural light, you pick up more of its green tones, while in the evening it becomes much richer and moodier," adds Emma. "Here, the contrast with the pale stone worktops and the colors in the wallpaper gives the kitchen plenty of character without making the space feel too dark or enclosed."

So, if you’re still nervously typing is green overdone into your search bar, these kitchens should give your fingers, and brain, a rest. Save that energy for choosing your shade (matcha green kitchen anyone?) — that’s where the real deliberation begins.

And for more design ideas for your kitchen and beyond, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter, and all the latest will be delivered directly to your inbox.