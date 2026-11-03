Another week, another content creator posting their paid-for trip to Turkey for a cosmetic procedure. But if you've curated your feed well enough, there might be a different trend filtering through that's also intrinsically tied to the transcontinental country, especially if you're a big follower of home renovation accounts. And, to be fair, the results of this Turkish import are no less impressive.

Not only have I seen many people on social media buying spectacular marble sinks directly from Turkish manufacturers, but I've also fallen down the rabbit hole myself while researching for my bathroom project. Through retail sites such as Etsy, you'll find beautiful, decorative sinks carved from marble with very attractive starting prices. They look expensive, and for some people that seems too good to be true.

On many of these social posts, I noted that the buyers often described the process of buying these sinks as 'worth the risk' once they come out the other side of the process. I understand to a certain degree — it's perhaps a little non-traditional to purchase something that's not only an investment for your home in this way, let alone something that is so literally so big and heavy.

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But the comparisons on price speak for themself. So, why does ordering marble goods from Turkey, specifically, allow the costs to come down for these luxurious-looking designs? I've investigated the burgeoning bathroom trend to find out what you need to know before you buy one yourself.

Turkey's Natural Stone Heritage

To better understand the historical and contemporary context of Turkey in relation to natural stone, I reached out to Damla Turgut, the founder of international tile brand Otto Tiles, whose ranges are inspired by Damla's Turkish heritage, and which still produces many of its products in its ateliers in Istanbul.

"Turkey has an incredibly rich history of working with natural stone, stretching back thousands of years," Damla explains. "It has a very established industry, with large quarries, processing facilities and workshops. There is a great deal of knowledge and experience in the country around cutting, shaping and finishing stone."

And is this trend towards affordable marble goods something she's spotted, too? "I would say that over the past few years, I've noticed more and more Turkish manufacturers producing finished marble pieces for the international interiors market — things like fireplace surrounds, sinks, coffee tables, and they’re very competitively priced for such bespoke items, so I can certainly see the reason why this is booming."

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A true Calacatta Viola from Italy will likely have a slightly more defined, deep veining compared to a similar Turkish stone, explains Damla. (Image credit: Lauren Miller. Design: Parris McKenna x Bert Mount)

"Marble quality can vary enormously, wherever it comes from," Damla says. "Turkish marble is significantly more budget-friendly (often roughly half the price of high-end Italian stones) because Turkey has massive, active quarry reserves and a large domestic processing industry. Italian marble, particularly Carrara and Calacatta, is more expensive due to demand and its heritage as a luxury product."

For Otto Tiles & Design, Damla doesn't use Turkish marble for its marble tiles, instead choosing to source these from Italy. "The key is to understand the difference in the type of marble," she explains. "Turkish marble is often softer in its color, usually has more uniform veining, whereas Italian marble, in my opinion, has sharper, bold, dramatic veining."

Damla uses Italian Calacatta Viola as an example, best known for its deep burgundy veining. "I've seen Turkish alternatives where the color is slightly less saturated and the veining is softer, sometimes with a more cloudy appearance," Damla says. "Obviously, every slab is different, but visually there can be quite a noticeable difference. The key is to understand the marble type you are purchasing, especially if you are trying to match a bespoke piece such as a bathroom basin from Turkey or even China with a marble tile that may be sourced from Italy."

Marble imports are, by far, the trend I've spotted most keenly, but Turkey has extensive natural stone deposits, including travertine, onyx, and limestone, too, Damla explains.

Damla Turgut Founder of Otto Tiles In 2014, alongside her brother, Damla founded Otto Tiles in Istanbul. A year later, she returned to London and officially launched Otto Tiles & Design, bringing her distinctive vision to a global audience. From the beginning, Damla was determined to move beyond mass-produced designs and instead champion the beauty of handmade, artisanal tiles.

Craft, not Just Good Value

"The hammam basin, or kurna, is a form that belongs to Turkey," says designer Tanya Selway. "If you want one carved with genuine understanding, that’s where you go." (Image credit: Simon Brown. Design: Benjamin Stelly and Selway Design Studio)

However, to say that the attraction of Turkish marble lies solely in its cost is to underplay centuries of craft expertise. "There is a really well-established manufacturing industry, which makes Turkey particularly interesting for bespoke commissions," Damla suggests. "Many workshops are experienced in producing pieces to individual specifications, allowing designers and also homeowners to experiment with different shapes and finishes."

It's something that attracted interior designer Tanya Selway, founder of Selway Design Studio, to commission a bespoke, traditional hammam basin for the small bathroom pictured above. "For us, it comes down to going to the source," Tanya tells me. "Some crafts belong to a place as much as to a person, and you simply can’t buy that off a shelf. Turkey has been carving marble basins for its hammams for centuries, and that knowledge lives in the hands of the makers."

"Working directly with a workshop there gave us a piece with real provenance, made by people who understand both the stone and the ritual it was made for," the designer adds. "It also meant we could make it entirely ours. We set the proportions and the depth of the bowl, and we chose the block it came from. In a room the size of a downstairs bathroom, every centimeter has to earn its place, so bespoke really matters."

It just also so happens that the cost of manufacturing, as well as the stone itself, is likely cheaper when sourcing from Turkey, too. "Turkish manufacturers can offer very competitive pricing compared with some Western European suppliers, particularly for more labor-intensive pieces," Damla explains, while warning you still need to do due diligence before committing. "Wherever you source it from, the craftsmanship is just as important as the quality of the stone itself. A beautiful piece of marble can easily be let down by poor cutting, finishing, or detailing."

Commissioning a Marble Basin

While you might start your journey on a site like Etsy, it's also easy to find Turkish businesses online from which to purchase or commission marble bathroom sinks. "We did our homework before committing to anyone," Tanya tells me. "We researched makers carefully, looked for strong reviews and personal recommendations, and drew up a shortlist."

"Then came a long video call and what must have been hundreds of WhatsApps about drawings, stone and finish," Tanya adds. "By the end, we knew this was the maker we wanted to work with. That relationship mattered as much as the piece itself. We wanted the basin to feel almost archaeological, as if it had been quietly sitting there for a few hundred years, and only a maker who has grown up with these pieces could give us that."

Tanya carefully measured and sketched the form, which the workshop turned into technical drawings, before choosing the marble. "We reviewed blocks and approved the veining before a single cut was made. Choosing the stone feels a little like casting the lead in a film. Everything else follows from it."

"The carving is done largely by hand, and photos arrived along the way so we could refine the details as it took shape," Tanya explains. "Once it was finished and sealed, it was crated and shipped. Meanwhile, back in London, the plinth was built to take its weight and hide the storage beneath. Watching it finally settle against the blush zellige was a lovely moment, the end of a very long journey for one beautiful piece of stone."

Tanya Selway Founder of Selway Design Studio Tanya Selway is the founder of Selway Design Studio, an award-winning interior design studio, based in the UK and working regularly abroad across the US and Europe.

"Turkey is known mostly for its white and creamy stones but it also produces a wide variety of colored marbles such as Marmara, Tundra Grey, Cherry and Lilac," says Damla. (Image credit: @cusackcottage)

For Tanya, an experienced interior designer, it sounds easy, but there are challenges that come with working in this way, no matter your sourcing experience. "Distance, mainly," she says. "You can’t pop into the workshop on a Tuesday afternoon, so you rely on trust and very clear communication: detailed drawings, endless photographs, and a lot of late-night messages. Marble has a mind of its own. No two blocks behave the same way, so you learn to enjoy a little unpredictability."

"Then there’s the small matter of getting a solid marble basin from Turkey into a London house. It’s extremely heavy, so the crating, shipping, and customs all need careful planning, and the floor and plumbing have to be ready to welcome it well before it arrives. It’s slower than ordering something locally, but that patience is part of what you’re paying for," she says.

"The Process Was Actually Really Simple Once I Found a Good Seller"

"The sink honestly surpassed my expectations; it was even nicer in real life than I’d hoped," says Cece Maher, who bought a marble sink from Turkey for her bathroom renovation project. (Image credit: @cusackcottage)

So, what's it like to buy a marble sink directly from Turkey if you're not commissioning bespoke? I asked radio presenter Cece Maher, who chronicles her home renovation on Instagram at @cusackcottage, to talk me through her experience.

What drew you to ordering a sink like this?

"I had a lot of Calacatta marble on my Pinterest board, and I really wanted to incorporate it into the bathroom somehow. Then, I saw a hotel sink, and I just fell in love. I priced a similar sink here in Ireland, and it was over €6,000, so I knew I needed to look further afield."

What was the process like of ordering?

"The process was actually really simple once I found a good seller. You definitely need to do a bit of research and go through each seller’s feedback, reviews, and customer photos before choosing one. Communication was great, and delivery took about four weeks. I was so nervous that it would arrive damaged, but it actually came packed in a really sturdy wooden crate, so it was really well protected."

What advice would you give someone looking to do the same?

"You definitely need to have all your measurements correct and know about European drain sizes and tap holes, as these can vary around the world. Communication is key, so ask loads of questions and make sure every little detail is finalized before they go ahead. At the end of the day, it’s a huge chunk of marble being cut specifically for you, so once it’s done, there’s no going back."

So, after all that, does ordering marble from Turkey still sound 'worth the risk'? I'd say, more so, it's not much of a risk at all if you're willing to do the research. Both the quality of the marble, the craftsmanship, and the eventual delivery to your home have been proven by thousands of people who have ordered before you, so dig into the reviews, or even set out on your custom sink journey and commission a design from scratch.

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