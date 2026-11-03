Is Silver the New Neutral? Why Interior Designers Aren't Scared of This 'Color' Feeling Too Cold for Homes Anymore

Color is what brings an interior to life. A pop of red or blue in a neutral entertaining space shakes up the visual landscape, while a bedroom with deep purple carpeting is like stepping into a serene but moody personal haven. See what I mean? But more interestingly, color doesn't always have to come from the expected spectrum of hues. Sure, reds, greens, blues, etc. offer endless opportunities, but have you ever tried a shade from outside the color wheel?

Decorating with color is all about getting experimental — experimentation is where the best ideas are born. This month, Livingetc is crushing on Glacier Silver as one of the hottest hues to bring into your interiors. And no, this doesn't just mean gray; rather, decorating with silver involves a certain level of materiality. Think stainless steel sideboards and cabinetry, chrome decor like table lamps and vases, and getting creative with where and how you use this 'color'.

Silver, whether as an interesting accent or across all of your cabinetry, creates a uniquely stylish space. Not only does it root your scheme in a cool, otherworldly shade, but it can provide surprising warmth by bouncing light around, and it adds that essential tactile element. It's kind of a powerhouse, silver. Here's all you need to know to incorporate it into your home this season.

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"We particularly love green with silver," says Felizia. There is something so grounding about the mix of materials and earthy tones with the silver in this kitchen. (Image credit: Eugene Shishkin. Design: Veresnovsky)

When trying to define silver as a color, it's safe to say that it definitely leans into gray territory. It reads as an equal-parts blend of black and white, but with a lustrous, metallic finish. So it shares a hue with gray, but unlike decorating with gray, silver brings the shine.

But what does decorating with this color look like in contemporary homes? There is certainly something to be said about how you define silver. Historical homes and classic design eras might have seen more real silver details, but in today's interior design trends we are typically working with materials like stainless steel, brushed metals, and chrome accessories.

"Silver carries something of the old world; chrome still holds a promise of the future. Both appeal to a rather instinctive part of us. People are drawn to things that shine," says interior designer Felizia Berchtold, director and designer at Studio Tutto Bene, which has worked with metallic finishes in many of their projects.

But if we are talking about incorporating stainless steel into your interiors, a metal associated with worktops, refrigerators, and even hospital trays, I know what you're thinking: won't a room packed with metallic finishes read as cold and almost clinical? But on the contrary, as Felizia explains, "Silver-toned metallic finishes catch the light and frame it. It also borrows color from its surroundings, shifting through the day."

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Actual silver or silver-toned metals elevate a gray bedroom into a tonal design space. Image credit: Dion Robeson. Design: Together Design Studio. Styling: Cleo Collects The chrome bar at the back of the room carries the warmth of the paint color around the space. Image credit: Future

Being such a neutral shade also works in silver's favor, as you can use this color almost anywhere. "We actually think of it as an architectural material, or as light, rather than a fixed color," says Felizia. When you come at it from this angle, then how to decorate with silver tones becomes more instinctual.

For instance, chrome against wood and warm tones brings a contrasting crispness. Whereas alongside stone and cooler tones, "it picks up their atmosphere," says Felizia, and a more tonal landscape or mood is created. "With black and white, the reflections of the silver become particularly clear," Felizia adds.

Different material pairings will either harmonize or create contrast in the design, and depending on the kind of atmosphere you want, you can lean into either. And as mentioned, color and light will bounce off the reflective surface, making it even easier to carry a hue or tone throughout a room.

So while silver finishes do work everywhere, there are some places that are more of a natural place to begin trying this color and texture. Silver is often in kitchens and bathrooms, specifically in hardware or a precise architectural detail, but occasionally across an entire surface. "In our Milan pied-à-terre, the kitchen is completely covered in silver leaf. Its surfaces dissolve into reflections, allowing it almost to disappear, while also giving it the presence of a jewel."

Again, think about how you want the conversation of the room as a whole to translate.

"Black and silver have magic, like moonlight in the dark," says Felizia. (Image credit: @folistudio_ @mozaikdesign @ibrahimozbunar @645_studio 4)

And as I say with every bold color, it pays to go big — even when an accent feels like the safe option. For example, a kitchen with full stainless steel cabinetry, a large chrome home bar with all chrome barware — these confident applications read as fully realized, rather than a half-baked attempt.

And if you are nervous, just remember how grounding this tone can actually be. For instance, silver finishes with a grounding olive rug beneath them will carry the green around the room. "You might be surprised by how much warmth this supposedly cool material can hold," says Felizia.

Futuristic-inspired designs, like the Space Age style, often come to mind first, but silver colors and finishes hold many more decorating opportunities than you may expect. Think of it like an elevated (and very shiny) neutral.

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