This article appears in Style Pulse for SS27, the biannual report identifying the biggest interior design trends for the upcoming season.



Read the rest of the Style Pulse trend report, now.

As interior designer Róisín Lafferty puts it, "I love when materials almost match, but not quite." Across luxury interiors, designers are layering finishes that sit in the same tonal or textural family, and finding that the tension between them can deliver more design depth and longevity than a striking or stark contrast.

Naturally, the results can appear quiet at first glance. A soft clay-pink wall beside plum and peach marble, burr wood against veined stone, swathes of suede framed by swirling veneer, or one type of wood grain sitting next to another. But look longer, and the differences reveal themselves as a shift of grain, a change of sheen, two very different wood grains, or even just a variation in tone. These rooms feel layered, as though they have been considered and curated with a honed eye, and over time.

Some designers push the interior design trend's limits with competing grains and tones; others keep the look tight and close to matching (but importantly not matching). This is the 'texture near match' trend, and it’s one of the most absorbing ideas in interiors right now.

Tactile Dissonance and Friction

In a room like this, the soft contrast in texture can feel harmonious, and still 'drenched' Image credit: Katie Harbison While in this library, there's more of a 'dissonance' between textures (and matching color) of the burl wood and plush carpeted floor Image credit: Michael SInclair. Design: Geraldine Dohogne

This kind of friction is a gentle thing. It lives in micro-contrasts, a grain that runs a fraction coarser or a finish that catches the light differently, rather than in a color pop doing the talking.

At Project Regent’s Park, designer Katie Harbison keeps everything in one tobacco register. Cotton velvet lines the walls and mohair covers the sofa and ottoman, "both the same color, but different fabric families, so the walls and seating read as one envelope."

"It's about building depth with one color instead of contrast, so the materials do the work," says Katie.

It's a form of color drenching here, but there's a friction that lives in the light. "When two materials are close, the differences are subtler, and they come from the way light catches each surface rather than from a sharp change."

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The final layer is a bespoke artwork by Heath Wae, created after Katie sent him physical samples of everything. It picks up the color of the velvet and mohair "in paint, so the scheme carries right up the wall instead of stopping at the furniture," while its canvas profile defines it differently from the smooth walls and upholstery.

Katie Harbison Social Links Navigation Designer Originally from Ireland, Katie studied interior design in Dublin before moving to New York, where she started her professional career. After furthering her experience in London, she achieved her Master's in Florence and has since held positions in London at internationally renowned studios, gaining extensive experience designing prestigious projects across Europe, North America and the Middle East. Katie has developed a distinct aesthetic which combines modern with classical. Her understated designs harmonise contemporary pieces with traditional materials and antiques to achieve timeless, inviting environments that do not compromise on function.

The Argument for Tonal Monochromatism, With A Little Tension

Everything in this powder room is bespoke, yet the aim was a space that “could have been there forever”. (Image credit: Daniëlle Siobhán. Design: Róisín Lafferty’s)

Choose to stay inside one color family, and the surfaces are free to compete. At Colt Manor, Róisín Lafferty's Georgian powder room, Viola Carnival and Breccia Pernice marble bring coherent plum, burgundy and peach tones, while the soft clay pink of the walls sits alongside them rather than against them.

Here, the marbles carry the drama, each with its own veining and pattern. The paint plays a supporting character role. "Rather than introducing a contrasting color, I wanted the paint to sit within the same tonal family as the natural stone, creating a softer backdrop that draws out the warmth and subtle variations within the marble," Róisín explains.

Her summary is the whole trend in miniature: "Nothing matches exactly, but everything feels connected."

The Death of the ‘Safe Pair’

For years, the dependable way to add texture was to pair opposites: rough against smooth, matte against gloss. It works well for contrast in interior design, but in some respects it works so well that it has become something of a default design move. Dare we say, it’s a little fatigued. Designers are now looking for something less predictable.

For the interior designer Nicholas G Potts, founder of Nicholas Potts Studio, part of the push away from this choice comes from time spent staring at screens. He says the sameness of "AI-generated images which inevitably trend towards 'safe'" is “a challenge to be more personal and individualistic”.

Nice Projects, the studio behind 40 Duke, Selfridge's Members' Club, put it down to our appetite for touch: "as humans, we all enjoy materials that engage the senses, especially touch, and using tactile finishes just feels better and connects us to our environment".

Various materials, with equally weighted patterns, exist in a similar color palette, achieving the 'near match' effect. (Image credit: Chris Mottalini, Styling: Tessa Watson. Design: Nicholas Potts Studio •)

Simon Mayhew, founder of design studio TXTURED, goes further, making the case for rough against textured: "You don’t always need a smooth surface to balance out a rough one. Sometimes it’s those subtle differences in texture and tone that make a space feel more considered and give it its character."

Matching everything is no safer bet. "If everything matches or nothing sticks its neck out, this can have a dulling effect, hiding the beauty that a material or an object brings to a space," says Nicholas.

His Watergate pied-à-terre shows several strong grains working in close conversation. An ABC Worldwide Stone onyx wall was the anchor, and the rest of the scheme builds from the pinks within those slabs. Wood veneers followed close behind.

With that much figuring in play, restraint matters. "We knew that we'd be using some very bold materials, so there is some white space [here, burnished plaster with just a bit of sheen] to allow the elements some breathing room."

Simon Mayhew Social Links Navigation Creative Director Simon Mayhew is the founder and creative director at TXTURED. He has been captivated by the interiors of stunning homes, hotels, bars, and restaurants from a young age. He comes from the world of theatre, a background that deeply shapes how he approaches interior design. He started TXTURED to create a respected studio that designs beautiful, unique spaces that inspire and reflect his creative style.

Wood Grain On Wood Grain

The woods are “exotic, floral” okoume veneer on the walls and “almost monastic” white oak on the chair, so different that “there’s no chance of a near miss”. (Image credit: Chris Mottalini, Styling: Tessa Watson. Design: Nicholas Potts Studio.)

Put one wood grain finish beside another, and the instinct is to match them. However, Nicholas Potts treats it with care. Matching woodgrains, he says, "can be like matching patterns in an outfit — admittedly it can be dangerous territory, but some of the same rules apply to interiors as they do sartorially."

In the entry of the Watergate pied-à-terre project, he doesn't try to match the timbers at all. The veneer does the heavy lifting. Only two logs of okoume were used for all of the paneling in the apartment, and as the team worked through the panel layout with the cabinetmaker, "we realized that each portion of the log had its own identity". In the entry, they chose a portion with "a lacy grain that almost took on a textile appearance (somewhere between a damask and a Jugendstil print) when it was quarter-matched". He adds that "with the curved plan of the room it feels like drapery."

His rule of thumb: "If things are similar in type, shift the scale, and harmonize (through a color or a theme) rather than replicate."

Subtle Complexity

The materiality of this room at 40 Duke at Selfirdges is very different, but the colors follow the same story closely. (Image credit: Lucia Bell-Epstein. Design: Nice Projects)

At first glance, 40 Duke, Selfridges London's private members' club, appears closely paired and coherent — and tonally, it is. However, look a little closer and your eye is pulled in by the subtle material complexities that designers Simone McEwan and Sacha Leong, cofounders of Nice Projects, have chosen to include in the scheme.

The walls are lined in yellow travertine, a nod to Selfridges' brand color, and a thread that runs throughout the club. Underfoot, marble and terrazzo trade patterns within the same golden family, so the floor feels rich, but not distracting. Then there is that table, arguably the room's quiet centerpiece and the pièce de résistance of the project.

Made by Floris Wubben, it could easily have been a piece curated to contrast. Instead, the designers chose a glaze close to the rest of the palette, which they felt was "a fresher and more unexpected approach". Whilst the visual texture appears 'matched' to other materials in the space, the handmade, glazed finish feels, and on closer inspection looks, different to the stone and terrazzo, and that small difference is what keeps the eye moving, delivering the all-important element of discovery as guests sit down, touch the table and realize it’s a differentiating factor.

Simon Mayhew describes the same slow reveal in his own spaces: "You might not notice everything at first glance, but as you spend more time in the space, you start to spot those little details and unexpected finds. I think it's those elements that give a room its character and make it feel like it's evolved naturally over time." That is the near-match at its best: a room that feels layered over time, rather than just 'styled up' in a day.

This trend has longevity — you heard it here first. So, whether you’re going to keep the look exceptionally close, or let the leash out into a more diverse mix of textures and grains that push the trend to its limits, consider this the green flag to dabble in near-match territory.

You can read the rest of our Style Pulse trend report online, now.