Are You Brave Enough to Paint a Gloss Ceiling? The 'Next Step' of Color Drenching, Debated

Believe it or not, homeowners, decorators, and even interior designers once routinely treated their ceilings as something of an afterthought. They’d fret over paint colors and worry about wallpaper, yes, but rarely give the surface above their heads more than a second thought. Thankfully, the trend for color drenching has brought the ‘fifth wall’ back front and center, and today, a plain white ceiling is an increasingly uncommon sight.

When a room is wrapped in a single color, whether an earthy brown or a vibrant green, its boundaries seem to blur and the space takes on a more immersive feel. Introduce high-gloss paint onto the ceiling, though, and you create an instant sense of contrast — even if you’re using exactly the same color. The sheen catches the light, alters shadows, and draws the eye upward. “A glossy ceiling brings an entirely different dimension to color drenching,” says Sasha Bikoff.

So, is a glossy ceiling the next step of color drenching? And is painting your own ceiling in a high-shine paint finish a good idea — or fraught with decorating risks? Let’s discuss everything you need to know about this trending technique.

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Why, When, and Where a Gloss Ceiling Works

“Glossy ceilings reflect light, sometimes quite dramatically,” says interior designer Laura Panebianco, who created this open-concept living space. “The paint finish creates a sense of lightness that is difficult to explain until you experience it in person.” (Image credit: Mónica Barreneche Olivares. Design: Studio Panebianco)

A color-drenched space has fewer visual interruptions, as the room’s walls, window frames and other architectural features tend to recede more into the background. This makes living spaces and bedrooms, in particular, feel bigger and yet more cocooning. Painting the ceiling in gloss doesn’t automatically undo those benefits; it just recalibrates them.

Why go to the fuss, though, if traditional color drenching already works? “This is a natural evolution of the look but with added fearlessness,” enthuses New York-based interior designer Sasha Bikoff. “Playing with different finishes on the ceiling transforms it from a passive surface into an architectural statement, giving a real sense of depth and energy.”

Sasha Bikoff Social Links Navigation Founder and Creative Director Known for creating exuberant interiors packed with cultural references, Sasha's studio — which she founded in 2014 — is based on Madison Avenue. She works on projects across the United States, all featuring dynamic decorating techniques.

“Glossy ceilings are a return to more expressive interiors, bringing richness and theatricality,” she adds, referencing the 1970s and 1980s in particular. The look shouldn’t just be reserved for these kinds of maximalist interiors, though — the treatment is effective in neutral shades as well as bold jewel tones.

“Even in a white room, the interplay between matte walls and a high-gloss ceiling adds layers of texture. People associate these finishes with grand, formal spaces, but I love bringing that glamour to everyday living,” says Sasha.

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Color drenching can come from surfaces as well as paint, as this dressing room proves. “Here, the gloss introduces a further layer of materiality,” explain designers Ana Arana and Enrique Ventosa. Image credit: Germán Saiz, Design: Plutarco “A high-gloss finish will never disappoint,” say the design duo behind Plutarco. “Avoid the safe matte option wherever possible. It transforms a ceiling into something truly special, creating a polished, cohesive design.” Image credit: Germán Saiz, Design: Plutarco

The paint reacts to light very differently compared to matte and eggshell finishes, reflecting natural and artificial sources in a more direct way. “The primary function of a gloss ceiling is to create these reflections,” explain Ana Arana and Enrique Ventosa, co-founders of Plutarco.

“It maximizes light throughout the day and makes your lamps and candles look stunning at night,” the pair add. “This effect works especially well in rooms with curved and vaulted ceilings.”

Don’t be put off if your space has more typical proportions, however, as a little reflective shine can elevate even the boxiest of spaces. “It’s a brilliant idea when you have a relatively low, continuous ceiling, too,” says Laura Panebianco, who heads up her own design studio in Mexico City. “It makes a standard ceiling feel like a more intentional part of your design, giving the room a feeling of completeness.”

Where to skip this look? “There are different ways to bring a beautiful luminosity to spaces with uneven ceilings, visible imperfections, and recessed architecture,” suggests Sasha Bikoff.

How Do You Get a Gloss Ceiling Right?

“Rather than automatically making a room feel taller, a high-gloss ceiling can create a greater sense of depth by reflecting light and the colors around it,” says Dominic Myland. “Using the same color on walls and the ceiling creates continuity, while the change in sheen adds subtle definition.” (Image credit: Germán Saiz, Design: Plutarco)

Experienced decorators will all tell you that gloss is a lot trickier to work with than standard matte emulsion. It is notoriously unforgiving, fiddly to apply, and, once it’s actually applied, highlights all of a surface’s bumps, scratches, and blemishes.

Ironically, the qualities that make the gloss finish desirable in a space are the very things that make it so difficult to execute. “Due to its reflective properties, every application mark and imperfection becomes more visible,” explains Dominic Myland, the paint expert and leading color authority.

“In a color-drenched room, reflections tend to reveal all the uneven areas that are hard to spot, too,” he adds. “These imperfections catch the light differently throughout the day, making an even application all the more important. Thorough preparation is essential, and your ceiling should be smooth, clean, and properly primed. For a flawless finish, bring in a professional.”

“I love the way gloss allows color to interact with light in a way that feels both unexpected and architectural,” says Georgina Jeffries. “Ultimately, the success of any paint depends on its surroundings.” (Image credit: Lillie Thompson via the Artline. Design: Georgina Jeffries. Build: Poyzer Sawyer)

Gloss introduces visual contrast, and having this sheen ‘up top’ ends up drawing attention to the surrounding materials below, particularly when everything is in one uniform shade. To make the space feel livable and less like a hall of mirrors, avoid introducing too many other reflective or lacquered finishes.

“For me, restraint is key,” says interior designer Georgina Jeffries. “It works best when the ceiling sits in conversation with softer textures and natural materials, rather than having lots of different elements competing with each other.”

Georgina Jeffries Social Links Navigation Founder and Creative Director Creating spaces with “warmth, depth, and a quiet sense of belonging” is central to Georgina's ethos. Based in southeastern Australia, she leads a team of four designers who are collectively known for taking a thoughtful approach to contemporary decoration.

Georgina favors nuanced hues like olive, tobacco, and terracotta over high-octane colors. “For our studio, color drenching is less about using one shade everywhere and more about creating continuity, so working tonally can be just as beautiful. Whenever I use a high-gloss ceiling, I want it to be something you experience as much as something you see.”

Sasha Bikoff, on the other hand, tends to take a bolder approach. “A glossy ceiling doesn’t have to overpower a room, though,” the designer explains. “Not everything has to be an ultra-reflective, mirror-like lacquer to achieve a beautiful sense of depth. You can play with the level of sheen.” For a similar effect to gloss but with slightly less shine, try an understated satin paint finish.

“Windows and recessed lighting can create unexpected reflections or glare,” points out Sasha Bikoff. “Look at large paint samples in your space, throughout the day, before committing to a color.” Image credit: Nickolas Sargent, Design: Sasha Bikoff “For someone who loves the gloss look but is hesitant, start with a smaller and more intimate space,” the designer suggests. “A jewel-box entryway is the perfect opportunity to experiment with the finish.” Image credit: Nickolas Sargent, Design: Sasha Bikoff

Tempted to pick up a paintbrush? Applying gloss to the ceiling won’t automatically make your space feel bigger, brighter, or bolder, but it is a great idea for enlivening a color-drenched room with contrast and texture. Lighting conditions and the other materials in your space all play more than a supporting role.

Whether you’re figuring out problems with high ceilings or are considering swapping paint for wallpaper or tiles overhead, leaving the ‘fifth wall’ plain white may now seem impossible.

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