6 Unexpected Accents Designers Are Pairing With Neutrals to 'Punch Up' These Simple Palettes in 2026

There's no denying the timelessness and enduring appeal of neutral color schemes, but sometimes, they can fall flat. The solution? Designers are adding pops of unexpected accent colors to bring them to life in 2026.

Taking inspiration from the most stylish color trends of late, designers are breaking the rules by disrupting all-neutral spaces with these bolder hues, and the result is spaces that feel more layered with contrast, warmth, and richness.

This doesn't mean you need to repaint neutral walls; it can be as simple as adding one of these designer-approved shades to your scheme through small decor accents. These are the exact shades that feel fresh for 2026.

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1. Rich Plum

"The darker tone also has the practical advantage of being a little more forgiving when it comes to the inevitable spills and marks that come with everyday life," says Andrew. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: A New Day Design)

In living rooms with neutral walls, in this case, Paint & Paper Library's Leather II, going for a more colorful and richer sofa can help to ground the room. "Introducing a sofa in a rich plum velvet creates a deliberate point of tension," says Andrew Griffiths, founder of A New Day Design.

"It acts almost as a neutral in its own right, adding depth, warmth and a sense of quiet luxury while giving the space a stronger identity," he adds. "We often favor colors with complexity over brighter statement tones, as they shift beautifully throughout the day and make an otherwise restrained palette far more layered."

Andrew Griffiths Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Andrew Griffiths is the director of A New Day Interior Design Studio. The studio works on large-scale residential projects with a focus on design that balances creativity, functionality, and individuality. Working across a range of property styles from Grade II listed townhouses to modernist apartments, Andrew is adept at getting the most out of a kitchen design.

2. Cobalt Blue

Cobalt blue feels fresh and modern, and works well to add interest to neutral kitchens. (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Owl Design)

Neutral kitchens are a popular choice for good reason — they're timeless and feel light and airy. That said, adding a pop of fun color can do wonders to elevate the space. Against the COAT Paper Plane walls, a cobalt blue kitchen island brings a cool and contemporary edge.

"The vivid blue asymmetric Durat island was introduced as a sculptural centerpiece, bringing energy and personality to the space," explains designer Sophie van Winden of Owl Design. "Bold blue works particularly well with soft neutrals because it provides a confident focal point without overwhelming the space."



"Our advice is to keep the surrounding finishes simple and tactile, then use one bold color with conviction rather than introducing lots of competing tones," she adds. "This creates a scheme that feels balanced, timeless, and full of character."

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Sophie van Winden Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Sophie van Winden is the co-founder of Owl, an interior design studio known for creating thoughtful, characterful spaces with a strong focus on craftsmanship, materiality, and sustainability. With a background in interiors and product design, Sophie brings a warm, considered approach to residential and commercial projects, balancing timeless design with playful, contemporary details.

3. Bright Orange

The white walls set a calm backdrop, and a moment of drama is added through the orange artwork. (Image credit: Rachel Manning. Design: Lindsey Herod)

"This room was intentionally designed as a calm, neutral backdrop, so I knew it needed one strong moment to bring it to life," says designer Lindsey Herod, who opted for a bright orange artwork to do so.

"I loved that it picked up on a few subtle colors already woven throughout the room, but did so in such a bold, unexpected way," she says. "It adds warmth, energy, and personality without overwhelming the space. It felt like exactly the right punch of color the room was asking for."

To soften the room slightly, light blue was added with the armchairs. "The blue acts almost like a neutral, balancing the warmth of the artwork while keeping the overall look feeling fresh, relaxed, and inviting."

Holloways of Ludlow Raawii Strom Vase - Large £88 at Holloways of Ludlow

4. Mustard Yellow

Alongside the Farrow & Ball Stony Ground walls, India Yellow on the ceiling and Cord on the cabinets bring warmth and a playful feel to the room. (Image credit: Amaury Laparra. Design: Jessica Helgerson Interior Design)

If you want to add more warmth to a neutral scheme, go for yellow. In this kitchen, a deep yellow paint (Farrow & Ball's India Yellow) adds an unexpected look to the ceiling, along with soft yellow used on some of the cabinets.

Discussing the addition of yellow to the room, the designer Jessica Helgerson says that it was "absolutely transformative and made a room that was formerly cold and sterile feel warm, earthy and inviting."

"I love the contrast of warm tones with cool ones; it creates a dynamic and visually interesting space," she adds.

5. Rich Teal

Next to the understated Farrow & Ball Pointing on the walls, the teal sofa adds depth and contrast to this living room. (Image credit: Darren Chung for One Menagerie. Design: OWN LONDON)

Decorating with teal is a sophisticated and timeless accent, elevating neutral rooms with a sense of moodiness.

"There's timber flooring throughout and a good deal of wooden joinery, with hints of aged brass catching the light, so the sofa needed to hold its own against all that texture, to ground the space and draw the eye out towards the bay window rather than compete with the view," says Alicia Meireles, creative director at OWN LONDON. "Teal does that beautifully as it has enough depth to balance the warmth of the wood without disappearing into it."

"This is a bespoke sofa with a really intricate, sculptural shape that we didn't want to lose," she says. "Against a neutral background, that shape would simply have melted away. The teal gives it definition; it lets you actually see the design, the curve of the arm and the tailoring."

Next Teal Blue Soft Velour Contrast Fringe Cushion £10 at Next UK

Alicia Meireles Social Links Navigation Associate Director of Interior Design at OWN LONDON Alicia studied civil engineering before pivoting into a career in interior design, undertaking formal training at Chelsea College of Art & Design. Alicia brings a touch of eclecticism, skilled color combination, and a keen eye for detail to all of her projects. She has a passion for working with local craftspeople, championing new design techniques and materials which she adapts to create beautiful and unique interiors.

6. Deep Red

Very Well Red by Paint & Paper Library adds a fun pop of color to this warm neutral bathroom, painted with Matchstick by Farrow & Ball. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Vaughan Design & Development)

In this neutral bathroom, the deep red bathtub adds warmth, moodiness, and depth. "We kept the architectural shell warm and understated, using a palette of yellow- and earth-toned neutrals to create a soft, inviting backdrop," explains designer Holly Vaughan of Vaughan Design & Development.

"Against this, we introduced carefully considered accents: a rich cherry red bath and a sunny yellow vanity, bringing personality and warmth without overwhelming the space."

"With its generous ceiling height and abundant natural light from the rooflights, the room comfortably embraces these bold color moments."

Decorating with neutral colors need not be boring — elevate your scheme with these unexpected accents to add depth and contrast, and keep the space from feeling predictable. If you're not quite ready to paint the walls a bold color, start with small decor accents.

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