Paris' Coolest Interior Designers Want You to Choose This Type of Furniture That "Responds to Light and Brings an Interior to Life"
"Lacquered surfaces never look quite the same as the light and viewing angle change," giving your home endless life and personality, says this designer
What makes a room more visually interesting? Most of the time, the answer is texture. A layered blend of materials and finishes that add depth to the decorating scheme. But what texture should you choose? After poring over this Space Age-style home in Paris this week, I'm convinced lacquer is the answer. The glossy finish calls on retro nightlife allure, but with an innovative elegance.
"We love materials that respond to light and bring an interior to life," says Hugo Vince of L'Atelier HA, the studio behind the project. "Lacquer creates reflections that shift throughout the day and as people move through the room." It's a finish that both stands out and lives with you, no matter what color or piece you apply it to.
High-gloss furniture, lacquered finishes, and a shiny surface or two seem like relatively easy details to incorporate. But using them in confident, adventurous applications is what makes them even more eye-catching.
A lot of this personality comes simply from the sheen. "Lacquered surfaces never look quite the same as the light and viewing angle change," Hugo continues. "Their reflections animate the cabinetry and create interesting shifts in perspective." Lacquer or high-gloss finishes "also give colors more depth and emphasize curved forms," says Hugo.
The trick with high gloss, like most decorating ideas, is to create balance in the design. In your own space, you can translate lacquered finishes however boldly or subtly you wish, as long as there is a sense of balance. For example, "we paired it with softer or more textured materials to balance its gloss: velvet, rugs, and the brushed stone used in the kitchen," says Hugo.
Below are a few stylish pieces that will make a statement and feel like a naturally fashionable addition to your home.
When we get the chance to peek inside homes with bold personalities, inspiration always surges. This Space Age-inspired Parisian home definitely packs a design punch, but I'm left with an overwhelming desire to bring a little more glamour and gloss into my home. Lacquer walls next? Anyone?
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Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.