Elegant, Not Beachy — Why Shells Are the Motif Every Tastemaker Is Putting on Their Table This Year

Bye-bye bows, there's a new chic motif in town, and this trend is about to be on the dinner table of all the coolest hosts around.

Already boasting the approval of some of the most respected tastemakers, the shell has emerged as the unlikely decor icon to pair with your dinnerware this year. Not only did Posh Spice herself feature them in her recent collaboration with Westwing, but they were also a major point of inspiration for the it-girl's favorite jeweler, Jessica McCormack, when designing her recent collection with L'Objet. In both of these collections, the coastal motif is given a luxurious makeover, finished in shiny chrome and polished ceramic, ushering in a new aesthetic era for the shell.

Once restricted to a solely coastal, beachy aesthetic, the shell is having a new design moment. Perhaps partially inspired by our growing desire for the unpredictability of nature, shells are a perfect example of the random beauty that AI can never replace. This is, in part, what inspired Melissa Borovali, founder of Hide and Stone, to develop her own collection of shell-centered decor and jewelry. "Shells are having a resurgence because designers are reimagining them through a modern lens, coinciding with a broader global shift toward sustainability that is drawing people back to natural materials," she tells me.

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Tavares 1922 elevates the natural beauty of shells using time-honored silverware techniques. (Image credit: Tavares 1922)

There's also something about the unique formation of shells, with all their texture and variation, that makes them such an appealing material to explore in design. "Texture has become the ultimate element of exploration in fashion and design. Beyond their innate aesthetic, shells offer a medium that is naturally beautiful yet durable enough to withstand manipulation, allowing them to be elevated into high-end, lasting design," says Melissa.

Pairing the natural material with more luxurious, elevated materials, like silver and gold, is what has allowed the shell to transcend beyond that beachhouse look. "I combine natural elements with solid gold, silver, and semi-precious stones to honor the craftsmanship of every piece," says Melissa. In other collections, shells are reimagined purely from these luxurious materials, transforming the natural form into something wholly new.

No matter the material, these shell-centric designs bring a touch of whimsy and elegance to your dinner table setting, with an organic, sculptural quality that can only be found in nature.

There is something undeniably enchanting about these shell designs, transporting you back to a childlike place of wonder and excitement, which is exactly what every dinner party could do with a little bit more of. And it doesn't hurt that they are incredibly chic, too. And if you're looking for some more stylish hosting ideas, these interior designers' hosting tips will have you covered.

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