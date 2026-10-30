Elegant, Not Beachy — Why Shells Are the Motif Every Tastemaker Is Putting on Their Table This Year
Loved by Victoria Beckham and Jessica McCormack, the shell seems to be the It Girls' motif of choice, and we can see why
Bye-bye bows, there's a new chic motif in town, and this trend is about to be on the dinner table of all the coolest hosts around.
Already boasting the approval of some of the most respected tastemakers, the shell has emerged as the unlikely decor icon to pair with your dinnerware this year. Not only did Posh Spice herself feature them in her recent collaboration with Westwing, but they were also a major point of inspiration for the it-girl's favorite jeweler, Jessica McCormack, when designing her recent collection with L'Objet. In both of these collections, the coastal motif is given a luxurious makeover, finished in shiny chrome and polished ceramic, ushering in a new aesthetic era for the shell.
Once restricted to a solely coastal, beachy aesthetic, the shell is having a new design moment. Perhaps partially inspired by our growing desire for the unpredictability of nature, shells are a perfect example of the random beauty that AI can never replace. This is, in part, what inspired Melissa Borovali, founder of Hide and Stone, to develop her own collection of shell-centered decor and jewelry. "Shells are having a resurgence because designers are reimagining them through a modern lens, coinciding with a broader global shift toward sustainability that is drawing people back to natural materials," she tells me.
There's also something about the unique formation of shells, with all their texture and variation, that makes them such an appealing material to explore in design. "Texture has become the ultimate element of exploration in fashion and design. Beyond their innate aesthetic, shells offer a medium that is naturally beautiful yet durable enough to withstand manipulation, allowing them to be elevated into high-end, lasting design," says Melissa.
Pairing the natural material with more luxurious, elevated materials, like silver and gold, is what has allowed the shell to transcend beyond that beachhouse look. "I combine natural elements with solid gold, silver, and semi-precious stones to honor the craftsmanship of every piece," says Melissa. In other collections, shells are reimagined purely from these luxurious materials, transforming the natural form into something wholly new.
No matter the material, these shell-centric designs bring a touch of whimsy and elegance to your dinner table setting, with an organic, sculptural quality that can only be found in nature.
Victoria Beckham may just have single-handedly resurrected our love of the butter dish with this design. The chic little stainless steel shell looks so delicate on your dinner table, upgrading your butter and bread from an everyday staple to a luxury moment.
Made from bisque porcelain, with a gilded, hand-painted 24K gold interior, this shell bowl captures the elegance and quality Jessica McCormack is known for in her jewellery designs, while staying true to L'objet's signature playful style. The whole collection is gorgeous, but the image of a towering ice-cream sundae out of this bowl is reason enough for it to take my top spot.
This is exactly what I'd imagine sitting on a mermaid's dinner table. The natural beauty of the shells is front and centre in this design, with stainless steel accents used to heighten the utility of the item without detracting from the organic forms and colors of the shells. It's not cheap by any means, but this is a true heirloom piece.
There's something so undeniably magical and whimsical about these glasses from Hide and Stone. A thin, glass stem acts as a support for the natural shells, flipped on their back to accentuate their bowl-like shape, making for the wine glass of absolute dreams.
If you're looking for something with all the beauty of a natural shell, but a little more durable, these sterling silver salt and pepper shakers could just be the perfect thing. The level of detail and intricacy on these is astounding; they are the type of item that would make any meal feel that bit more special.
Another stunning piece from Tavares 1922. The brand does an amazing job of ensuring the shells are the undeniable star of the design, while still ensuring each piece is crafted to be as usable and durable as possible. For this beautiful ice cream cup, the shell sits just below the bowl, providing an elegant support for your dessert.
A set of placeholders is the type of item that separates the novice hosts from the experts. They're the kind of unnecessary little touch that can make all the difference when hosting a dinner party, and they don't get much better than these embellished, golden shells by Joanna Buchanan.
An embroidered napkin is a simple but effective way to make your dinner parties feel more intentional. They're certainly an upgrade from a paper napkin, and the blue conch shells that decorate these napkins have a gorgeous, delicate finish with a slightly handmade feel.
Gohar World was one of the first brands to really kickstart this shell renaissance, and looking at its designs, it's easy to see why other brands have followed suit. Often combining natural shells with mother-of-pearl and other delicate natural materials, these designs feel like true treasures. They are luxurious and elegant, without taking themself too seriously. Truth be told, any piece from Gohar World deserves a spot on your wish list.
There is something undeniably enchanting about these shell designs, transporting you back to a childlike place of wonder and excitement, which is exactly what every dinner party could do with a little bit more of. And it doesn't hurt that they are incredibly chic, too. And if you're looking for some more stylish hosting ideas, these interior designers' hosting tips will have you covered.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.