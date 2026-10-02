In 1964, when Danish designer Verner Panton first designed his now-iconic Fun series, they were seen as an absolute embodiment of the era. Twinkling shiny discs dancing in the light, cascading down in waves of pearlescence, these lights were free and unconstrained; they were unapologetically fun for fun's sake. And now, over 60 years later, the shimmering appeal of these Capiz Shell lights remains just as strong.

Although this style of light fitting was certainly popularized by Verner Panton, today you'll find similar designs at many of the best places to shop for lighting. Perhaps a symptom of our desire for nostalgia in design, I've noticed these pearlescent lights making their return to the design world, a lighting trend that's popping up in several projects from our favorite designers, filling homes and hotels alike with their mermaid-like sheen.

But while these lights may date back to the 60s, Capiz shells hold a design history that stretches far beyond this era. Capiz shells, otherwise known as a windowpane oyster, or Placuna Placenta, are a type of mollusc found across the coasts of Southeast Asia — though they appear most prominently in the Philippines, where they have been harvested and utilized for thousands of years. Once serving as a more affordable alternative to glass, today, you can still find homes and churches featuring these shell-covered windowpanes.

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In its currently trending iteration, the material is used again for its translucent quality, with a focus on how it plays with light. And we expect to see even more of it in the upcoming year.

Why Designers Love It

"In this dressing room and walk- in wardrobe at our London House project, it distils a delicate shimmer as it softly refracts light onto the floral wallpaper, adding a sheen and extra movement to the Norwegian Rose marble countertop and the spotted patterned carpet," says Greg. (Image credit: Steven Julliard. Design: Greg Natale)

"With its organic, translucent, and pearlescent characteristics, Capiz lighting introduces a gentle iridescence to any space," shares Australian designer Greg Natale, who has previously used the material in his own projects. In the current design climate, we're becoming increasingly driven by a desire for authenticity in the home, searching for materials and finishes that feel inherently 'real' and show signs of their origins and ties to nature. Capiz lighting, with its unmistakably aquatic finish, satisfies this need perfectly.

"As we have seen such modern, sleek, and minimalist fixtures for many years now, people are beginning to respond to more naturally imperfect materials and products that appear to have been crafted by hand," agrees interior designer Kanika Khurana, who often searches for ways to integrate natural materials and finishes into her projects.

It's a new take on this all-natural aesthetic, a welcome contrast to the earthy color palettes and wooden finishes that have become so all-consuming in recent years. This pearlescent, magical naturalism introduces something that feels slightly more whimsical and transportive, bringing new dimensions and character to your space.

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Much of this effect comes from how the material reacts with light, which is exactly why it has become such a popular finish for light fittings in particular. As Greg describes it, "The lustrous shell’s surface refracts and diffuses light throughout a room, immediately radiating a gentle warmth. Its delicate, sculptural, lightweight form brings fluidity and sensuousness to a room." It's an effect that's hard to achieve with practically any other material.

"One of my favorite things about Capiz is what it does to the light itself," agrees Alex Bucklin, founder of Bucklin Design Co. In her own design projects, Alex often turns to Capiz when searching for a light that will offer something slightly softer and more intriguing than a typical, standard chandelier. "The shells are translucent rather than transparent, so they soften and diffuse the light instead of giving you the harder, more direct glow you can get through clear glass," she explains. "When the fixture is illuminated, the shells almost glow from within. It creates a really warm, cozy effect while still making the fixture a focal point."

Creating a room that feels cozy yet dramatic can often feel like somewhat of a challenge, yet with Capiz shells, it can feel completely natural.

"Since we are always inclined to create spaces that are open, breathable, and luminous, Capiz lighting can embody these qualities through its pearlescent character, weightlessness, and movement, hence its popularity," says Greg.

Greg Natale Founder and Director of Greg Natale Design Since establishing his eponymous design firm back in 2001, Greg Natale has established himself as one of the leading authorities in design, working on projects across the globe. He's gone on to receive numerous accolades and awards, and his work has been featured across esteemed publications. He has also published three books on design, and has developed his own line of products.

How to Style the Look

Hanging above a bath, this light brings a glowing spa-like warmth to the bathroom. (Image credit: Cynthia Ferguson)

Once a statement fixture in any coastal design home, this material can now be found in contexts far beyond a Hamptons beach house. In fact, this finish is at its best when it's somewhere slightly unexpected, adding a contrasting sheen to more modern designs.

"Capiz is probably most closely associated with coastal interiors, and I do think it works beautifully there because of its organic, shell-based quality. But I wouldn't limit it to coastal design," agrees Alex. Instead, she recommends using it as a feature of a transitional style space, allowing its natural softness and irregularity to bring dimension to spaces that could otherwise feel overly formal or polished. This is exactly why a dramatic Capiz fitting is such a beautiful addition to a grand entryway. Unlike other entryway lighting ideas, Capiz brings something more relaxed to your space, making it feel less contrived and more organic.

In Greg's opinion, "Capiz lighting is suitable for any room where you want to invite a sense of ethereal, luminous weightlessness." Which, of course, can apply to any manner of space, no matter the interior design style.

In fact, the exact style or aesthetic is practically irrelevant. As Greg describes, "it’s about the mood you're trying to convey with the lighting and how it complements the overall aesthetic." When using a capiz fitting, the focus shouldn't be on fitting into one particular design style, but rather on adding light and luminosity to a space. It's a material that can set a tone for a room, flooding the space with a playful shimmer and warmth.

Because of this, these fittings work particularly well in designs where this kind of delicate nature is echoed throughout. "The pearlescent qualities of Capiz lighting lend themselves to pairing with materials that evoke a sense of softness and delicacy in the space, while enhancing luminosity," says Greg. Think linens, silks, and other soft, luminous materials.

Shop the Look

Looking for more inspiring lighting trends to bring some personality to your space? These similarly retro-inspired textured glass light fittings play with light in a similar way to Capiz shells and will look equally beautiful in your home.

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