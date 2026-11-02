"A Flurry of Contemporary Trends" — This Joyful Apartment Is a Dopamine Decor Dreamhouse That Mixes Everything From Color to Eras

What started with a pink Murano glass chandelier and a dream is now a playful apartment that serves as a weekend retreat for the whimsically inclined. Designed by Maria Onuchina and Ivan Minyaev of OM Studio, this St. Petersburg home in Russia transports you off its cool streets and into a technicolor haven.

Like many of our favorite modern homes, this space comfortably sandwiches handpicked design genres of the past and present, and the result is something of a dopamine decor dreamhouse.

It's not stoic or minimalist in any sense, and that's precisely what strengthens its individuality. And if it's the quirky green kitchen that roped you in, you'll enjoy sneaking a peek at the rest of these living quarters.

Here's proof that bedrooms don't have to get boring as you grow older. Image credit: Onuchina Minyaev The gold baroque mirrors throughout the home balance its youthful color scheme. Image credit: Onuchina Minyaev

Although I typically reserve space on my moodboard for minimalist bedrooms designed for sleep, this fantastical candy-striped canopy, coupled with its surrounding pockets of blue, makes me feel like I'll be whisked off into a dream state before I can count the third sheep.

"We wanted to celebrate the art of mixing," says Maria Onuchina, co-founder of OM Studio. "Be it colors, textures, eras, hues, and everything in between, to create a home that feels as individual as its owner."

Where else would you find an antique china cabinet, Murano glass chandeliers, color capping, cream bouclé, and fuzzy pink textiles mingling with one another?

Maria Onuchina and Ivan Minyaev Social Links Navigation Co-founders Maria Onuchina and Ivan Minyaev are the founders of the design studio. For over six years, they have been creating custom designs for clients and supporting them through every stage — from concept and planning to full implementation in accordance with the approved project. Their work includes projects at R+D, Buro 314, Design Mate, Marie Claire Maison, and Urbana.

The use of cream bouclé against the white wall voids overwhelms and complements the bold use of color across the rest of the space. Image credit: Onuchina Minyaev Just imagine a Saturday morning curled up on the couch, watching sunlight filter in through those dainty blue curtains. Image credit: Onuchina Minyaev

"The inspiration behind this interior is a blend of nostalgia for 1980s Memphis Italian postmodernism and a flurry of contemporary trends, as evidenced by the blend of pink and green, the bouclé, and posters," says Ivan Minyaev.



"It was also significantly influenced by the dopamine decor trend, where our curated use of bright colors and the interior itself has been designed to bring a smile to your face."

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And how could you not grin looking at the butterscotch ceiling and feeling the soft tufts of a bubblegum carpet underneath your feet? Its playfulism instantly lets your guard down and makes you feel at home and possibly in a storybook, all at once.

No Monday blues exist within the walls of this small bathroom. (Image credit: Onuchina Minyaev)

The moment you step in, a blue door and a mini green chandelier hint at what's to come. (Image credit: Onuchina Minyaev)

However, as easily as it might seem to have come together, they explain that there was a definite challenge in combining all the colors and textures so that the interior looked cohesive.

"We spent a long time testing wall paint samples and selecting hardware, furniture, and textiles to match," Minya adds. In the end, each painstaking decision came together in one rewardingly eclectic flat that will make you want to live the rest of your weekends away, waking up to a home without an ounce of boring around.

Get the Look

Another confident, space-conscious project we can't stop thinking about is this narrow Camden townhouse by Russian For Fish. It's yet another lesson in the power of bold palettes, and our newsletter holds many more virtual tours to snoop through.