"A Chromatic Plot Twist Behind Every Door" — This Milan Apartment Is Full of Clever Color Combos, Cool Metals, and Plenty of Character
A spectrum of bold hues turned this Rationalist-era Milanese apartment into a deeply personal home
"A house that is too perfect risks becoming impersonal," declares Veronica Lafleur. "I believe in spaces that evolve together with the people who inhabit them."
The real estate entrepreneur has a very precise vision of what it means to inhabit a space — not merely to live in it but to recognize yourself within it — and to translate that vision into the interiors of her own apartment, she called upon Gaia Venuti, the Milan-based interior designer known for her unmistakable chromatic design language.
The two met almost by chance during the closing of a retail property deal. "Gaia arrived wearing a combination of colors I never would have imagined putting together," recalls Veronica, "and yet it worked perfectly." From that moment, a collaboration was born that has transformed this modern home into a portrait of its owner: as the front door opens, a wave of color, warmth, and personality washes over you.
Every project Gaia — who works under GaiaHomeProject — designs has a starting point from which the rest evolves. In this case, it was a pair of Cornaro sofas designed by Carlo Scarpa for Cassina: blue velvet upholstery paired with a burgundy lacquered structure. "That contrast between the softness of the velvet and the firmness of the dark lacquer captured Veronica's essence completely: gentle in the way she approaches people, yet incredibly determined and strong-willed," says Gaia.
From those sofas, the rest of the home unfolded almost cinematically. Gaia does not think in terms of rooms, but of emotional transitions and visual flows. "I love the idea that walking down the corridor feels like discovering a chromatic plot twist behind every door." The secret to working with strong color, she says, lies in proportion. "I use intense color either as an accent or to define precise architectural volumes."
Surprisingly, perhaps, Veronica chose not to bring anything from her previous life into this home. This was intentional: a new beginning coinciding with a new professional phase. "I wanted this space to represent a complete fresh start, both personally and professionally," she says. For, while the apartment is her private residence, it is also her creative studio, workplace and meeting space for her real estate business, BetterCallVero.
Its utilitarian nature makes a chrome or steel desk feel at home in a home office, yet a little unconventional — this one from Urban Outfitters is a fun choice with its rounded edges.
"An interior designer is a bit of a psychologist," says Gaia. "You have to understand not only how people live, but how they want to feel when they close the front door behind them." Veronica already knew the answer to that question: she wanted a space capable of recharging her while simultaneously reflecting who she is. "This has become a true extension of myself," she says.
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Living Inside is an Italian photo agency dedicated to interior design, gardens and food.