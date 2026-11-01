"A Chromatic Plot Twist Behind Every Door" — This Milan Apartment Is Full of Clever Color Combos, Cool Metals, and Plenty of Character

"A house that is too perfect risks becoming impersonal," declares Veronica Lafleur. "I believe in spaces that evolve together with the people who inhabit them."

The real estate entrepreneur has a very precise vision of what it means to inhabit a space — not merely to live in it but to recognize yourself within it — and to translate that vision into the interiors of her own apartment, she called upon Gaia Venuti, the Milan-based interior designer known for her unmistakable chromatic design language.

The two met almost by chance during the closing of a retail property deal. "Gaia arrived wearing a combination of colors I never would have imagined putting together," recalls Veronica, "and yet it worked perfectly." From that moment, a collaboration was born that has transformed this modern home into a portrait of its owner: as the front door opens, a wave of color, warmth, and personality washes over you.

"The moon represents the cycles of life and transformation to me," says homeowner Veronica Lafleur. (Image credit: Monica Spezia/Living Inside. Design: GaiaHomeProject)

Every project Gaia — who works under GaiaHomeProject — designs has a starting point from which the rest evolves. In this case, it was a pair of Cornaro sofas designed by Carlo Scarpa for Cassina: blue velvet upholstery paired with a burgundy lacquered structure. "That contrast between the softness of the velvet and the firmness of the dark lacquer captured Veronica's essence completely: gentle in the way she approaches people, yet incredibly determined and strong-willed," says Gaia.

"The sofas aren’t just furniture — they were the genetic code of the entire home," says designer Gaia Venuti. (Image credit: Monica Spezia/Living Inside. Design: GaiaHomeProject)

Westwing Frandsen Small Pendant Light Peel £349 at Westwing Gervasoni's folded pendant is a design classic, but for something lower on the price scale, we love this from Westwing.

"Elegance lies in controlling saturation," says Gaia, of the burgundy lacquered table. "Without tactile contrast, color risks becoming flat." (Image credit: Monica Spezia/Living Inside. Design: GaiaHomeProject)

From those sofas, the rest of the home unfolded almost cinematically. Gaia does not think in terms of rooms, but of emotional transitions and visual flows. "I love the idea that walking down the corridor feels like discovering a chromatic plot twist behind every door." The secret to working with strong color, she says, lies in proportion. "I use intense color either as an accent or to define precise architectural volumes."

The burgundy cabinetry, dark marble surfaces, and terrazzo flooring sum up the chromatic and material contrasts that Gaia has explored in her design for Veronica’s apartment. (Image credit: Monica Spezia/Living Inside. Design: GaiaHomeProject)

Zara Home Stainless Steel Stool £79.99 at zarahome.com A simple stainless steel stool is elegant — and adds just the right amount of friction to a scheme.

Gaia chose a striking ochre yellow for this room. The afternoon light enters diagonally through the window, transforming the walls into something almost tactile. "A color changes soul 10 times a day," she says. (Image credit: Monica Spezia/Living Inside. Design: GaiaHomeProject)

Surprisingly, perhaps, Veronica chose not to bring anything from her previous life into this home. This was intentional: a new beginning coinciding with a new professional phase. "I wanted this space to represent a complete fresh start, both personally and professionally," she says. For, while the apartment is her private residence, it is also her creative studio, workplace and meeting space for her real estate business, BetterCallVero.

Overlooking the garden, this space is clad in natural cork: the warm, tactile walls absorbing both light and noise. Gaia offset the cork by choosing bold metal furniture. "It is the cold steel next to the lived-in cork that makes the home feel alive and three-dimensional," she says. (Image credit: Monica Spezia/Living Inside. Design: GaiaHomeProject)

Urban Outfitters Arden Desk £449 at Urban Outfitters (US) Its utilitarian nature makes a chrome or steel desk feel at home in a home office, yet a little unconventional — this one from Urban Outfitters is a fun choice with its rounded edges.

With its lavender-gray walls, chartreuse linen sheets, and silver faux-leather headboard, the palette for Veronica’s bedroom is unexpected while also remaining restful. "I wanted to feel peace, energy, and positivity," she says. (Image credit: Monica Spezia/Living Inside. Design: GaiaHomeProject)

"An interior designer is a bit of a psychologist," says Gaia. "You have to understand not only how people live, but how they want to feel when they close the front door behind them." Veronica already knew the answer to that question: she wanted a space capable of recharging her while simultaneously reflecting who she is. "This has become a true extension of myself," she says.

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