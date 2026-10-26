This Narrow Camden Townhouse Used to Be a Record Store — Color Has Now Transformed It, Especially in the "Atmospheric" Basement

Before transforming into the colorful Camden townhouse it is now, this tall-and-small building had an enriching past life as a record store. After a thorough renovation, its present self manifests as a beautifully layered family home where color leads the way.

An aquamarine kitchen bleeds into a granite informal room, then comes the citrine living room, a minty dining room, followed by a crisp white bedroom. But to truly understand the charm of the space, we went behind the scenes with design studio Russian For Fish.

By the end, you'll notice the power of balancing confident color and restrained decorating that this modern home presents — and wonder how it ever began as a vinyl seller.

"The moment we put this paint color alongside the sofa, we realized he'd found exactly what the room needed. It completely unlocked the scheme," shares Pereen. Image credit: Jake Seal. Design: Russian for Fish "It's a lovely reminder that the best interiors aren't the result of one person's vision, but of ongoing dialogue," Pereen says. Image credit: Jake Seal. Design: Russian for Fish

Pereen d’Avoine, architect and co-director at Russian For Fish, tells me that finding a happy middle between restoration and modern life was the most interesting challenge that arose during the renovation of this London townhouse.

"We wanted the historic character of the building to remain legible, but without the interiors feeling constrained by it. For example, concealed within the partition between the two first-floor sitting rooms is a projection screen that drops down for film nights, transforming the space without compromising its architectural character."

And in an era of wonderfully storied spaces being stripped of their charm in the name of somewhat bleak modern builds, this is a simple example of how to find a way around preserving the history of a space while bringing your vision to life.

Pereen d’Avoine Social Links Navigation Architect Pereen d’Avoine is an architect and co-director of London-based architecture and design studio Russian For Fish, which she leads alongside Nilesh Shah. The practice works across architecture, interiors, and the thoughtful transformation of existing buildings, with a particular interest in color, materiality, and the relationship between people and the spaces they inhabit. Alongside her work in practice, Pereen teaches architecture at the Architectural Association in London.

The clever use of surrounding glass windows makes the dining room feel bigger. Image credit: Jake Seal. Design: Russian for Fish And then come the doors that open out into the secret garden for romantic summer idling. Image credit: Jake Seal. Design: Russian for Fish

"We wanted to retain something of the experience of entering a record shop," Pereen tells me. "There's a particular pleasure in wandering into one of Camden's record shops, never quite knowing what you might discover. We wanted to capture a little of that sense of curiosity and surprise in the way the house unfolds."



"You enter through the shopfront into a dark, richly colored, almost cocoon-like space. It's intimate and atmospheric, with very little indication of what lies beyond. By frosting the glazing to the shopfront bay, we were able to give the room privacy while also concealing the view through the house from the street."



She explains that it's only as you move around the corner into the kitchen and its fresh colors that the house suddenly opens up. "Then revealing a long view through to the secret garden beyond. That moment of discovery feels quite magical, and is something we deliberately wanted to preserve."

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There's nothing like a colorful chair to punctuate a dark color scheme. Image credit: Jake Seal. Design: Russian for Fish "The kitchen's color felt immediately connected to the extraordinary garden beyond, with its dense planting and many shades of green," shares Pereen. Image credit: Jake Seal. Design: Russian for Fish

Since narrow homes have a reputation for being finicky with facelifts, I asked Pereen what her biggest lesson is from this Camden abode, to which she said: "Never be afraid of darkness."

This was one of the first projects where Russian For Fish took the leap and committed to a deeply colored ground-floor living space, and Pereen deems it a wonderful success.

"Rather than feeling enclosed, the room instantly invites you in," she notes. "The darker palette creates a sense of calm and intimacy, somewhere you can curl up on the daybed with a coffee and a book, despite the front door opening directly into the space."

This bedroom sits in a pristine palette to preserve its ambiance as a calming, restful space. Image credit: Jake Seal. Design: Russian for Fish As does the bathroom, dressed in white tiles and paint for a clean, spa vibe. Image credit: Jake Seal. Design: Russian for Fish

"Throughout the house, we mixed bespoke elements with reclaimed and new furniture, allowing natural materials, texture and moments of richness to sit alongside one another," says Pereen.

"The intention was for the house to feel layered and personal rather than overly composed — with each space having its own character, but all belonging to the same home."

And if you've found inspiration from this home, this design edit will help you enhance your home's historic bones.

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