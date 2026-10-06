Homes filled with beautifully dramatic marbles might be all you get served up as inspiration online, but it’s a tricky look to pull off in real life. Many natural stones aren’t the most practical and durable options, and they’re hard and expensive to source, too.

However, just because you don’t have a vast swathe of marble for your kitchen counters or cladding the walls of your shower doesn’t mean your home can’t benefit from the beauty of this material.

My advice? Get to know your local stone yard, and get into the world of offcuts. You can have small remnants of stone and types of marble cut to fit your needs, and not only can it look amazing when applied in the right way, but it's sustainable too.

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“We believe natural stone can be equally impactful when used with restraint,” agrees Sally Knibbs, design director of Sally Caroline. “Thoughtfully placed moments of materiality that bring depth, contrast, and a sense of quiet luxury to a home.”

In this project by Other Architects, small scraps of marble in various colors were used around the base of the fireplace. (Image credit: Hamish McIntosh. Design: Other Architects)

Stone yards are, in my experience, usually more targeted towards trade customers than they are for someone renovating their home themselves. You won't find a flashy customer service desk in a stone yard, necessarily, but they're often more than welcoming to any sort of customer (if in doubt, call before you turn up).

And while you can go to a stone yard yourself to source a large slab of marble, granite, or a composite material for yourself, the beauty of these spaces is that they're also usually stacked high with offcuts — small or awkwardly shaped pieces of stone from other projects which don't have a lot of value by themselves, but are too good to throw away.

From stone yard.. Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells ... to windowsill. Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells

I've bought a lot of offcuts over time, and in various sizes. They've been used for everything from shelves and windowsills to kitchen island counters to coffee tables, in all sorts of materials, including granite, marble, travertine, and quartz (basically, whatever I liked best in the yard).

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But, don't just take my word for it. I've curated some projects to inspire the uses of offcuts and marble in smaller amounts to inspire you.

Sally Knibbs Director of design at Sally Caroline Sally Caroline is the founder and director of Melbourne-based interior design studio Sally Caroline, which she established in 2014. With a focus on ritual-centred design, she creates highly personalized residential interiors that balance luxury with livability, considering the personal, family, and social rituals that shape how clients use their homes.

Image credit: Lillie Thompson. Design: Sally Caroline 1. Pillar Power This small but effective use of marble creates an architectural juncture with timber and plaster in this home by studio Sally Caroline. "Whether defining thresholds between spaces or creating unexpected junctions between materials, as seen in this bespoke joinery design, subtle details bring richness and refinement to everyday living," says director of design Sally Knibbs. Image credit: Hamish McIntosh. Design: Other Architects 2. Patched Together During this renovation project by Australian firm Other Architects, areas of the floor required infill and repair. "Instead of resurfacing the entire apartment, we chose to embellish the new work by patching over these areas," explains director Grace Mortlock. "Offcuts of exotic marbles sourced from around the world were quite literally salvaged from the bin and used as colorful patchwork." Image credit: Anson Smart. Styling: Claire Delmar. Design: Alexander & CO 3. Detail Oriented A small stone feature is perhaps a safer place to experiment with a bolder look or trending idea, like the decorative profile of this entryway designed by studio Alexander &CO for their Bondi Beach-adjacent offices, specified in a bold forest green, gray, and blush marble. "It sets the tone from the moment you arrive, grounding the foyer in warmth, texture, and quiet drama," explains the studio’s Tess Glasson. Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: SMAC Studio 4. Material Gains In her own apartment’s small bathroom, designer Shona McElroy of Smac Studio used marble offcuts to create floating shelves and custom trims for the mirror. "Both of these strategies elevate the little area by adding points of interest and tying it back in with the floor and wall tiling," the designer explains.

Get the Look

This idea is a great way to use bolder, more exciting marbles and other natural stones in small amounts, and those styles are some of the biggest kitchen marble trends this year.

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