Design is meant to be exciting. A unique expression of personal taste, with each home displaying a glimpse into the mind of the person who designed it. So when every kitchen looks the same, with the same neutral scheme and the same marble countertops, it can start to feel slightly... uninspired.

I look at countless beautiful kitchens every day. And after a while, they can begin to blur together, an indistinguishable mash-up of hyper-trendy styles, culminating in one beautiful but ultimately uninspiring mass. So, when I come across something genuinely different, it always piques my interest. And lately, no kitchen finish has intrigued me more than these brilliantly blue kitchen countertops.

Swapping out the white, veined marble finishes we see in every kitchen for something far more striking, these swirling blue stone counters bring that same touch of nature-inspired beauty into our home, but in a way that feels wholly original. It may sound completely out of the box, but it's already become a fast favorite amongst designers in the know, and I'm predicting it won't take long for this look to be in all the most exciting modern kitchens.

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"I love that blue stone can introduce color while still feeling incredibly natural and sophisticated," says Anna Carin. "When the color comes from the stone itself, you get so much more depth; it changes with the light and reveals different mineral tones and movement throughout the day." (Image credit: Paolo Veiga. Anna Carin)

Calming yet sometimes energizing, blue is a color of contradictions. It challenges our expectations without seeming wholly out of place, creating an air of creativity and intrigue in the home.

When there's such a clear focus on referring back to nature in interiors (as shown through the trend for earthy color palettes and natural materials), but in kitchen design, this generally translates into warm neutral tones, wooden kitchen cabinetry, and natural stone counters. No less beautiful, but expected.

That's exactly what makes a blue countertop feel so unusual. When given the natural movement and texture of a stone, blue takes on a whole new quality — bringing the ocean waves and bright blue skies right into your kitchen, providing a whole new way to draw upon nature in your home. This is what inspired designer Anna Carin to use a Pallido Blue calcite for the kitchen pictured above: "Rather than introducing blue as a purely decorative color, the stone allowed us to bring the feeling of water, sky, and nature into the interior in a very tactile way."

When you're working with natural stone or a material designed to mimic the appearance, these blue counters take on a unique sense of fluidity and variety that can add a lot of depth to a kitchen. "We love the natural variation and uniqueness of the material; knowing no other worktop will ever be quite the same," adds Ester Corti, from Mitchell + Corti Architects, who also chose a unique, deep blue stone for a recent kitchen renovation.

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Despite being such a statement shade, a blue countertop can also be surprisingly versatile. At least, this is what Matilde Valagussa (of Atelier Zero) found when using blue quartzite in a Milanese apartment kitchen. "It can feel very rich and almost meditative, but it is also an extremely versatile color," she explains. "Depending on what you place around it, it can work naturally with other cool tones or create a very beautiful tension with warmer colors."

The kitchen can so often be one of the most chaotic rooms in the home, constantly brimming with energy and activity, so finding ways to diffuse some of this energy can help bring balance to the home. And, as Anna points out, "There is something inherently calming about blue." It's a color of gentle relaxation and peace, a perfect addition to busy family kitchens.

In this home, the blue counters provide a foundation of color for the space, providing a reference point for the rest of the accessories and finishes. (Image credit: Chris Wharton. Mitchell + Corti Architects)

"I think there is a growing appetite for kitchens that feel more individual and less formulaic," suggests Anna. "We're moving away from the idea that a kitchen has to be completely neutral to be timeless."

There seems to be a degree of fatigue with the same-same look we've been seeing in kitchens over the recent years. A lot of kitchen trends are actually just a reframing of one that came before, and rarely will anyone adopt anything other than neutral kitchen colors in a space that's so expensive to design.

So, something truly original, like a blue countertop, couldn't be a more welcome change. It's a way of challenging the idea of what a modern kitchen is meant to be, creating something that feels authentically unique, while keeping the space feeling welcoming and enjoyable to be in.

It's this balance between neutrality and surprise that makes this color such a beautiful fit for kitchen worktops. As Anna says, "Blue is particularly interesting because it has that balance of color and calm. It can feel contemporary without being trend-driven, and it connects naturally to ideas of water, sky, and landscape."

How to Style Blue Kitchen Countertops

"There are really two approaches we like: you can work in continuity and use related cool tones and materials to create a very calm and layered composition, or you can use the blue as a counterpoint to warmer colors, which creates more tension and energy," says Matilde. (Image credit: Atelier Zero)

For such a unique finish, a blue countertop can be surprisingly versatile when styling. In fact, depending on what you pair it with, it could work in practically any type of kitchen design.

"With the right combination of materials and colors, it can work in a very contemporary interior as easily as in a more traditional one," agrees Matilde. For her, it was more about considering how it would relate to the other finishes and colors in the space: "A material or a color becomes convincing when it has a clear relationship with everything around it."

The way you build your kitchen color palette around blue will also make a difference. If you want to make it the accent, try layering the counters with other shades of blue, creating a more layered, cocooning look. Or, for a more contrasting effect, make blue the counterpoint against other warmer tones, as Matilde did in the kitchen pictured above.

And while it can work in any style or kitchen layout, if you want to highlight the material's relationship to nature, this will be particularly effective in brighter, lighter homes. "I particularly like blue stone in homes with a strong connection to natural light or landscape," says Anna. "It can echo the colors outside without becoming literal." When the blue counters can bounce off the blue skies outside, the relationship becomes more inherent to the design and intensifies the natural effect.

When picking out the finishes for the rest of your kitchen, consider whether you want the countertops to be the accent or simply a part of a broader visual language for the space. If you prefer the sound of the first option, Anna suggests pairing "blue stone with warm, tactile materials that allow the natural variation in the stone to come through. Timber, warm whites, soft neutrals, natural linen, and aged metals all work beautifully with it," she says.

However, there's no need to get too bogged down with what does and doesn't work with a blue counter. Even smaller details like the metallic finish of your kitchen hardware leave plenty of room for experimentation. "It is actually quite versatile and works well with brass, stainless, or nickel," adds Ester.

Noo.ma Doon Bar Stool £210.99 at theroost.com Simple yet stylish, this elegant bar stool is one of our favorite ways to integrate this color in to your kitchen design. Broste Copenhagen Marble Pot Stand Elsa £20.99 at Westwing You don't need a full refurb to bring a bit of blue marble to your kitchen countertops, this chic pot stand does it with ease. Audo Copenhagen Small Salt and Pepper Mills Bottle Grinder With Beech Wood Lids £49.99 at Westwing Bigger doesn't always mean better. These salt and pepper grinders may just be a small finishing touch, but they still make an impact. Alessi Plissé Electric Kettle £112 at Farfetch No brand does stylish kitchen appliances quite like Alessi, and this blue pleated kettle is an excellent way to add a little color and a lot of glamour to your morning brew. H&M Home Sea-Inspired Vase £12.99 at H&M Just like the swirling patterns of a blue marble counter, this vase evokes images of waves crashing in the sea, with it's ombre vision of blue. Le Creuset Cast Iron Signature Round Casserole £335 at John Lewis A Le Creuset casserole pot has a place in every kitchen. And while the whole range is full of equally desirable shades, the bright blue Azure does have a particular appeal.

If you love the idea of a kitchen that feels both calming and energizing, but a countertop feels like too much of a commitment, there are plenty of other blue kitchen ideas worth considering, from paint to decor.

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