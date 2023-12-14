This Viral Amazon Buy is a Genius — and Chic — Way to Make Your Countertops Look Better and Last for Longer

Every modern kitchen is prone to the same problem, and this viral Amazon buy will not only save your countertops but will save you time, too

marble drying mat
(Image credit: Amazon)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

Especially in big cities, having a dishwasher might be a rarity. For most metropolitan dwellers, their only choice when it comes to clean plates and cups is to wash their dishware by hand, a process that's as wet and messy as it is time-consuming and cumbersome. 

If your sink and countertops are small, you're forced to contend with basin-adjacent puddle that only grows as your dishes dry. It's a whole thing! One that many modern kitchens suffer from.

Well, as they often do, the brilliant minds using Instagram scrolled the ever-handy Amazon to find a fabulous purchase that not only eliminates some of the watery mess from handwashing your dishes, but also looks pretty great, too.

You're going to want to keep reading to find out more.

The viral dishwashing solution

How does this even work?! As highlighted in this Instagram post by blogger Rebecca Smith, this stone drying mat from Amazon is non-slip, heat-resistant, eco-friendly, and dries quickly. It's made of diatomaceous earth, a naturally occurring sedimentary rock that can be used as a liquid absorbent, among other applications. The product itself is also quite large at about two feet long and about 16 inches wide. Use it for dishes, use it as a trivet, use it as a coffee mat ... the choice is yours! Just as well is the design — with its marbled facade, this is a practical piece you won't feel bad about leaving out on your counter.

The holidays might be all about hosting, but hosting is all about hacking, and how to make the experience that much easier for you. Get a jump start with this mat and say goodbye to pesky run-off and extra dishwater. Consider it a gift to yourself this holiday season!

marbled natural drying mat
Stone Drying Mat for Kitchen Counter

Price: $49.98

9 other pieces of stylish kitchenware (including drying mats)

stone sponge holder
Selegna Diatomite Sponge Holder

Price: $24.99

Like the drying mat, this sleek sponge holder is also made of
Diatomaceous Earth, meaning it absorbs liquid and dries quickly. No smelly sponges here! It's also small and won't take up lots of room on the edges of your sink.

arched rose-colored drying mat
Dish Tray

Price: $49

The whole point of this arched dish drying tray is to take something mundane and unavoidable — the dishes — and give it a bit of a design facelift.

gold metal napkin holder
Lawrenceville Napkin Holder

Price: $11.99 (43% off)

Sleek, chic, and fun! A minimalist approach to napkin holders — display your cocktail napkins as decor, or leave them right on the table with this rose-gold option.

dark marbled utensil holder
Turk Black Marble Utensil Holder

Price: $69.95

I love how luxe this black marble utensil holder looks. It's also so versatile and could prove useful in a variety of scenarios and rooms.

silicone drying mat, 2 pack
Dish Pad 2-Pack Bundle

Price: $140 (22% off)

Another beloved dish drying pick — this 2-pack of pads from Dorai Home are collapsible, minimalist, instant drying and encased in woven mesh silicone to protect your countertops (and look great while doing it!).

acrylic paper towel holder
Acrylic Paper Towel Holder

Price: $27.96 (20% off)

It's about time you upgraded your paper towel holder to something more sleek, like this minimalist acrylic piece from CB2.

white ridged drying mat
Folding Dish Drainer Mat & Trivet - Silicone

Price: $35

Yamakazi Home is perfect for basic and affordable home picks, so it's fitting they have this easy but also easy-on-the-eyes mat that collapses into quarters for fast storage.

checkered dish towel
Checked Tea Towel

Price: $5.99

A chic kitchen towel is a cheap and quick way to update the feel of your kitchen in seconds. Add a luxury touch with this lovely little piece from H&M.

tan cloth drying mats
Cannon 2pk Thomas Drying Mats Tan

Price: $18.99

All this talk of silicone drying mats risks up-staging the classic cloth piece, which still looks great and works in a pinch.

