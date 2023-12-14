This Viral Amazon Buy is a Genius — and Chic — Way to Make Your Countertops Look Better and Last for Longer
Every modern kitchen is prone to the same problem, and this viral Amazon buy will not only save your countertops but will save you time, too
Especially in big cities, having a dishwasher might be a rarity. For most metropolitan dwellers, their only choice when it comes to clean plates and cups is to wash their dishware by hand, a process that's as wet and messy as it is time-consuming and cumbersome.
If your sink and countertops are small, you're forced to contend with basin-adjacent puddle that only grows as your dishes dry. It's a whole thing! One that many modern kitchens suffer from.
Well, as they often do, the brilliant minds using Instagram scrolled the ever-handy Amazon to find a fabulous purchase that not only eliminates some of the watery mess from handwashing your dishes, but also looks pretty great, too.
You're going to want to keep reading to find out more.
The viral dishwashing solution
How does this even work?! As highlighted in this Instagram post by blogger Rebecca Smith, this stone drying mat from Amazon is non-slip, heat-resistant, eco-friendly, and dries quickly. It's made of diatomaceous earth, a naturally occurring sedimentary rock that can be used as a liquid absorbent, among other applications. The product itself is also quite large at about two feet long and about 16 inches wide. Use it for dishes, use it as a trivet, use it as a coffee mat ... the choice is yours! Just as well is the design — with its marbled facade, this is a practical piece you won't feel bad about leaving out on your counter.
The holidays might be all about hosting, but hosting is all about hacking, and how to make the experience that much easier for you. Get a jump start with this mat and say goodbye to pesky run-off and extra dishwater. Consider it a gift to yourself this holiday season!
9 other pieces of stylish kitchenware (including drying mats)
Price: $24.99
Like the drying mat, this sleek sponge holder is also made of
Diatomaceous Earth, meaning it absorbs liquid and dries quickly. No smelly sponges here! It's also small and won't take up lots of room on the edges of your sink.
Price: $49
The whole point of this arched dish drying tray is to take something mundane and unavoidable — the dishes — and give it a bit of a design facelift.
Price: $11.99 (43% off)
Sleek, chic, and fun! A minimalist approach to napkin holders — display your cocktail napkins as decor, or leave them right on the table with this rose-gold option.
Price: $69.95
I love how luxe this black marble utensil holder looks. It's also so versatile and could prove useful in a variety of scenarios and rooms.
Price: $140 (22% off)
Another beloved dish drying pick — this 2-pack of pads from Dorai Home are collapsible, minimalist, instant drying and encased in woven mesh silicone to protect your countertops (and look great while doing it!).
Price: $27.96 (20% off)
It's about time you upgraded your paper towel holder to something more sleek, like this minimalist acrylic piece from CB2.
Price: $35
Yamakazi Home is perfect for basic and affordable home picks, so it's fitting they have this easy but also easy-on-the-eyes mat that collapses into quarters for fast storage.
Price: $5.99
A chic kitchen towel is a cheap and quick way to update the feel of your kitchen in seconds. Add a luxury touch with this lovely little piece from H&M.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
Designers Agree This is The Perfect Couch — Comfortable, Chic and The Big Trend for 2024
You can't go wrong with anything designed by Mario Bellini — but designers are quite partial to this one specific sofa in particular
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
Drew Barrymore's Viral Bouclé Swivel Chair is Currently on Sale, but be Quick - It's a Frequent Sell Out
It's been one of the hottest chairs of 2023 so you'll need to be quick if you want to bag yourself a bargain
By Amy McArdle Published