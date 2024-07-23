Livingetc Style Awards 2024 - The Winners are Announced

It's that time of year again, when Livingetc releases its annual list of Style Awards winners, an ultimate edit of all the best homeware that we believe will fit perfectly into your decor.

The word 'style' has many connotations, and the winners are just as varied as those definitions. You'll find furniture, accessories, paints, tech and so much more. But what each one has in common is that our judges - Global brand director Sarah Spiteri, executive editor Pip Rich, editor (digital) Hugh Metcalf and deputy editor (print) Ellen Finch - found them to stand out somehow. Perhaps they were really comfortable and enhancing to use. Perhaps they solved a problem of modern life. Perhaps they made home life just that little bit easier — and maybe more beautiful, too. Perhaps they did all of the above.

So peruse the list below before you make any home purchases and take these products as having the Livingetc seal of approval.

See the Style Award Winners in full

Best in Class winners, overall standouts of each category

Best in Furniture

Best in Accessories

Best in Decorating

Best in Lighting

Best in Kitchens

Best in Bathrooms

Best in Sleep

Best in Build

Best in Innovations

Best in Outdoors