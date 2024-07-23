Livingetc Style Awards 2024 Winners: Outdoors
May the sun continue to shine as you’ll want to use these alfresco winners all year – made for lounging and living well
As chosen by our judges, a panel made up of Livingetc’s senior editorial team. Global brand director Sarah Spiteri, executive editor Pip Rich, editor (digital) Hugh Metcalf and deputy editor (print) Ellen Finch sifted through all the many, many entries.
Best outdoor collection: Arteriors
This has been one of the brands of the year, impressing our judges with its slightly quirky yet wholly elegant interiors (the Tilda chandelier was a New Pretty star in May). But the brand’s outdoor collection is worth shining a spotlight on – it’s a trove of modern pieces with a pared-back Scandi aesthetic. ‘You could easily kit out your entire garden with pieces just from Arteriors,’ says Pip. ‘Its wood finishes are sublime.’
Best outdoor rug: Santa Barbara by Jennifer Manners
It’s a brilliant innovation that this rug is made from recycled bottles, but our judges were also drawn to the graphic print, the nautical-meets-modern-American feel of the sky blue geometric pattern. ‘Being fully customisable, I think this is a brilliant addition to any outdoor space,’ says Pip.
Best sunlounger: Longmeadow by Neptune
Wicker goes with everything and can’t help but feel particularly summery. Which is why this modern interpretation is perfect for Neptune’s latest outdoor range, particularly the sunlounger. The cushions are weather-resistant and the backrest adjusts. ‘I spent a whole afternoon lying back on this in the sunshine,’ says Pip. ‘Its vibe is perfect for how I want to live outdoors – relaxed yet elevated.’
See more of the Longmeadow lounger here
Best outdoor light: Tor by J. Adams & Co
This could have been made for the walkway next to a side return, that classic bit of dead space peculiar to many British properties. Its art deco-inspired geometric shape is slimline yet impressive, the downward glow very warm and welcoming. ‘I’d always be happy for this to be the first thing I saw when I come home,’ says Hugh. ‘The way it illuminates feels very rich.’
Best outdoor sofa: Avarna by Made
Deckchair stripes have been used gleefully in interiors during the past few years, seen on statement chairs by designers such as Buchanan Studio. They’re just as fitting on this impressive sofa, speaking of holidays and promenades and beachside parasols. ‘A modular outdoor sofa that actually looks good is hard to come by,’ says Sarah. ‘This offers so much flexibility, which is what you need in an outdoor piece.’
Best OuTdoor cooking essential: Arc pizza oven by Gozney
Incredibly, the Arc allows you to cook a pizza outside in just 60 seconds. And as if that wasn’t enough of a selling point, its compact and easy-to-move design will be – it’s only 48cm wide, so will work in even the tiniest of outdoor
spaces. ‘This is an innovation that puts the space required for a built-in pizza oven to shame,’ says Ellen. ‘And who wouldn’t want a pizza to be ready in literally just one minute?!’
