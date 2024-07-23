Livingetc Style Awards 2024 Winners: Best in Class
For each of the 10 categories in our 2024 awards, these were the pieces that stood out to our judges the most – perfect examples of modern-day style
As chosen by our judges, a panel made up of Livingetc’s senior editorial team. Global brand director Sarah Spiteri, executive editor Pip Rich, editor (digital) Hugh Metcalf and deputy editor (print) Ellen Finch sifted through all the many, many entries.
Best in Decorating: Carte Blanche wallpaper collection by Farrow & Ball
Designed in collaboration with the artist Christopher John Rogers, these retro-inspired prints fill spaces with energy, verve and flair.
BEST IN FURNITURE: Scarp console by Ralph Pucci
From the brand’s first in-house collection for over a decade, this console is more like a work of sculpture, playfully referencing surrealism in the most contemporary of ways.
BEST IN ACCESSORIES: Callidus Guild rug collection by Tai Ping
A creative meeting of minds between Tai Ping and Yolande Milan Batteau, there is true artistry in the shimmering weaves of this haute hand-knotted collection, with nods to woodblock printing, Italian lime plaster and Japanese urushi.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
BEST IN LIGHTING: Petalii floor lamp by Nuura
Bowed like a tulip after a rainstorm, Nika Zupanc’s design has a delicate elegance that seems to soothe any room it’s in. Best of all, its trumpet-like shade casts the prettiest glow.
BEST IN KITCHENS: Breccia Medicea marble by Cullifords
The veining in this stone varies so beautifully, with lighter and darker greys giving way to honeyed amber. A rich addition to a brand already offering a stellar range of worktops.
Best in bathrooms: Reform composite stone tiles by Ca’ Pietra
Worth shouting about for its blend of recycled stone materials and creation in a carbon-neutral factory, these tiles are also truly – crucially – wonderful underfoot.
BEST IN SLEEP: Out For the Count four-poster bedby NiX by Nicola Harding
One of Livingetc’s favourite designers has turned her hand to furniture design
this year, with characteristic success. Its elegant turned legs contrast the grandly baroque headboard.
Best in Build: Bespoke engraved toggle switches by The Soho Lighting Company
A finishing touch to a larger project, the way these tactile toggles can be etched in whatever font you want to tell you which room they correspond to is, quite seriously, game-changing.
See more of these switches here
BEST IN INNOVATIONs: 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum by Dyson
A home’s upkeep is as important to keep it stylish as what you put in it,
and the intelligent way this robot vacuum maps your home – knowing where it’s been and what needs work next – is a wonder to behold.
Best in outdoors: Sticks kitchen by Cane-line
An elegant solution to wanting an outdoor kitchen but not wanting to build one, this standalone unit is captivating in the simplicity of its beautiful design, made from teak and ceramics.
The homes media brand for early adopters, Livingetc shines a spotlight on the now and the next in design, obsessively covering interior trends, color advice, stylish homeware and modern homes. Celebrating the intersection between fashion and interiors. it's the brand that makes and breaks trends and it draws on its network on leading international luminaries to bring you the very best insight and ideas.
-
-
Seashell Decor is an Ethereal Interior Trend That Works in More Than Just Coastal Interiors
It's been infiltrating the fashion scene lately, but it seems this new iridescent trend is now making its way into our interiors
By Julia Demer Published
-
Coastal Farmhouse Ideas — 5 Inspiring Ways Designers Mix the Styles to Create Rustic Seaside Charm
Designers share how to cohesively mix these enduring styles to create a look where rustic touches meet modern-coastal cool
By Tessa Pearson Published