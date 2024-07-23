Livingetc Style Awards 2024 Winners: Best in Class

As chosen by our judges, a panel made up of Livingetc’s senior editorial team. Global brand director Sarah Spiteri, executive editor Pip Rich, editor (digital) Hugh Metcalf and deputy editor (print) Ellen Finch sifted through all the many, many entries.

Best in Decorating: Carte Blanche wallpaper collection by Farrow & Ball

(Image credit: Farrow and Ball)

Designed in collaboration with the artist Christopher John Rogers, these retro-inspired prints fill spaces with energy, verve and flair.

See the full collection here

BEST IN FURNITURE: Scarp console by Ralph Pucci

(Image credit: Ralph Pucci)

From the brand’s first in-house collection for over a decade, this console is more like a work of sculpture, playfully referencing surrealism in the most contemporary of ways.

See more of this console here

BEST IN ACCESSORIES: Callidus Guild rug collection by Tai Ping

(Image credit: Tai Ping)

A creative meeting of minds between Tai Ping and Yolande Milan Batteau, there is true artistry in the shimmering weaves of this haute hand-knotted collection, with nods to woodblock printing, Italian lime plaster and Japanese urushi.

See the whole collection here

BEST IN LIGHTING: Petalii floor lamp by Nuura

(Image credit: Nuura)

Bowed like a tulip after a rainstorm, Nika Zupanc’s design has a delicate elegance that seems to soothe any room it’s in. Best of all, its trumpet-like shade casts the prettiest glow.

See more of the lamp here

BEST IN KITCHENS: Breccia Medicea marble by Cullifords

(Image credit: Cullifords)

The veining in this stone varies so beautifully, with lighter and darker greys giving way to honeyed amber. A rich addition to a brand already offering a stellar range of worktops.

See more of this surface here

Best in bathrooms: Reform composite stone tiles by Ca’ Pietra

(Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

Worth shouting about for its blend of recycled stone materials and creation in a carbon-neutral factory, these tiles are also truly – crucially – wonderful underfoot.

See more of these tiles here

BEST IN SLEEP: Out For the Count four-poster bedby NiX by Nicola Harding

(Image credit: Nicola Harding)

One of Livingetc’s favourite designers has turned her hand to furniture design

this year, with characteristic success. Its elegant turned legs contrast the grandly baroque headboard.

See more of this bed here

Best in Build: Bespoke engraved toggle switches by The Soho Lighting Company

(Image credit: Soho Lighting Company)

A finishing touch to a larger project, the way these tactile toggles can be etched in whatever font you want to tell you which room they correspond to is, quite seriously, game-changing.

See more of these switches here

BEST IN INNOVATIONs: 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum by Dyson

(Image credit: Dyson)

A home’s upkeep is as important to keep it stylish as what you put in it,

and the intelligent way this robot vacuum maps your home – knowing where it’s been and what needs work next – is a wonder to behold.

See more this vacuum here

Best in outdoors: Sticks kitchen by Cane-line

(Image credit: Cane-line)

An elegant solution to wanting an outdoor kitchen but not wanting to build one, this standalone unit is captivating in the simplicity of its beautiful design, made from teak and ceramics.

See more of this kitchen here