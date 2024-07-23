Livingetc Style Awards 2024 Winners: Accessories

The Livingetc Style Awards judges have chosen the very best finishing touches to elevate all the senses including touch and smell

(Image credit: Future)
As chosen by our judges, a panel made up of Livingetc’s senior editorial team. Global brand director Sarah Spiteri, executive editor Pip Rich, editor (digital) Hugh Metcalf and deputy editor (print) Ellen Finch sifted through all the many, many entries.

Best Rug: Dawn by Knots Rugs

rug

(Image credit: Knots Rugs)

Having already graced the cover of our May issue, it was no surprise that the judges still loved this painterly collaboration with artist Nat Maks. ‘It’s absolutely ethereal,’ says Sarah.

BEST DECORATIVE OBJECTS: Outcasts/Offcuts by Lalande Living

marble

(Image credit: Lalande Living)

With so much wastage when it comes to marble, it’s a delight to know that Lalande Living has found a use for some of it. Taking the leftovers from larger projects these offcuts are now art pieces in their own right. ‘The rough edges are endlessly fascinating, the different shapes so perfectly imperfect,’ says Ellen.

best affordable accessories: M&S Home

striped lamp

(Image credit: M&S Home)

The high street stalwart is having a stellar year when it comes to home accessories, stocking artful and affordable finishing touches with pleasing hand-finished effects. ‘There is so much personality to be found here, and at such great price points,’ says Pip.

Best Scent: Versailles classic candle by Trudon

candle

(Image credit: Trudon)

With a scent inspired by the gardens at the French palace of its namesake, this candle is both very floral and very refreshing. ‘It reminds me of cut grass and lemon blossoms,’ says Pip. ‘It’s so zesty.’

Best Candle collection: Les Mondes de Diptyque by Diptyque

candles

(Image credit: Diptyque)

The first refillable candle collection by the most covetable candle brand there is, it’s a joy to be able to reuse these containers again and again. ‘So often I see people hang onto old Diptyque vessels – and now they can get more use from them,’ says Hugh.

Best Home Diffuser: Pomelo by Jo Loves

candle

(Image credit: Jo Loves)

Already a bestselling scent, this new diffuser version offers a more constant way to fill your home with uplifting notes of grapefruit. ‘The fact the diffuser itself looks like a modern sculpture is just a bonus,’ says Ellen.

