Livingetc Style Awards 2024 Winners: Build
From small pieces to big-ticket buys, these Livingetc Style Awards victors will contribute to a perfect home project
As chosen by our judges, a panel made up of Livingetc’s senior editorial team. Global brand director Sarah Spiteri, executive editor Pip Rich, editor (digital) Hugh Metcalf and deputy editor (print) Ellen Finch sifted through all the many, many entries.
Best wood flooring: Bloomfield by Ted Todd Fine Wood Floors
Because of the different size options available – 120mm, 70mm and a 70mm 45-degree chevron block – there is a versatility to this collection, and patterns can be created beyond the traditional parquet. Just as appealing is the rich darkness of
the wood, proof that mahogany tones are here to stay and a refreshing choice after years of oak being a style go-to. ‘The wood’s shade is so expensive-looking,’ says Hugh. ‘Much warmer than yellow-toned oak.'
See more of the Bloomfield here
Best handle: Bobbin closet D-bar by Plank Hardware
The Playfulism trend has seen even the most functional part of the house get given a little flair – scalloped shelving, wavy storage edging, and these bobbins used by Plank Hardware for handles. The design comes in several finishes and sizes and is the sort of finishing touch you’ll be glad you made. ‘It’s as satisfying to hold as it is to look at – an unexpected lift that completes any big renovation project,’ says Pip.
See more of the Bobbin handle here
Best joinery: Cliveden fitted wardrobes by Hammonds Fitted Furniture
What drew our judges to the Cliveden range was how timeless it is and how easy it is to fold into bedrooms, dressing rooms, hallways… anywhere, really. Its Shaker-style beading is updated by its choice of colours – shown here in cobalt – and handles. ‘I’d be happy for this to be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes in my bedroom,’ says Ellen. ‘This range makes rooms feel like they’re in order.’
See more of the Cliveden fitted wardrobes here
Best Exterior Cladding: The Cedral Collections by Cedral
Easy to use on both new builds and existing properties, it’s the range of options available at Cedral that made this so appealing to our judges. Sandy yellows, cocoa browns or the soothing grey shown here, there is almost certainly an option for the first impression you’re trying to create. ‘I particularly like the Expressive Collection,’ says Pip. ‘The metal green, brick red and pewter greys would certainly make any home clad in them the most appealing on the street.’
See more of the Cedral Collections here
Best in heating: Dots. heated hooks by Tubes Radiatori
Sometimes it’s the simplest ideas that are the best, and the perfect roundness of the Dots. heated towel hooks make so much sense. ‘They don’t take up too much space, they perform a wonderful function and are much more attractive than your average heated towel rail,’ says Sarah.
