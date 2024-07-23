Livingetc Style Awards 2024 Winners: Furniture

As chosen by our judges, a panel made up of Livingetc’s senior editorial team. Global brand director Sarah Spiteri, executive editor Pip Rich, editor (digital) Hugh Metcalf and deputy editor (print) Ellen Finch sifted through all the many, many entries.

BEST COFFEE TABLE: Chanterelleby Giorgetti

(Image credit: Giorgetti)

The first piece UK-based designer Staffan Tollgård has created for Giorgetti, it was inspired by the mushrooms of its namesake. ‘The way the light travels through it is quite incredible – there is an almost breathless airiness to this,’ says deputy editor Ellen Finch.

See more of the Chanterelle tables here

best storage: Relief by String Furniture

(Image credit: String Furniture)

Launched this year, the Relief system consists of a chest of drawers and

hook rails that can be connected and mixed in size and colour. ‘The possibilities are endless, but all lead to a well-organised and aesthetically impressive home,’ says global brand director Sarah Spiteri.

See more of Relief here

Best accent chair: H2O by Gallotti&Radice

(Image credit: Gallotti&Radice)

This dining chair by Studiopepe has the sensibility of an armchair, cocooning you deliciously in its comfortably padded embrace. ‘It could only lead to the most sparkling of dinner parties,’ says digital editor Hugh Metcalf.

See more of the H2O chair here

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

BEST FURNITURE COLLECTION: Kupoli by Cameron Design House

(Image credit: Cameron Design House)

At first glance, it looks like inflated helium balloons or a Jeff Koons sculpture, the hi-shine metallics and plumped-up forms both intriguing and slightly mind-bending. ‘The whole collection is so fun,’ says Hugh. ‘Statement pieces you’d never tire of.

See more of the Kupoli collection here

Best dining table: Ellipse 190 by Atelier278

(Image credit: Atelier278)

Travertine continues to impress as the softer, more sophisticated take on marble. ‘This pill-shaped table is breathtaking, like a work of art,’ says executive editor Pip Rich. ‘I felt lucky to sit at it.’

See more of the Ellipse 190 here

best bench: Once Upon a Time by Within

(Image credit: Within)

Inspired by ancient African furniture carved with folk tales, Within has taken our fairy stories as the starting point for this enchanting motif. ‘It creates a sense of wonder,’ says Sarah.

See more from Within here

best ottoman: Ledbury by Collection Seven

(Image credit: Collection Seven)

The burl maple base of this ottoman – which is part of a wider furniture collection – has an arresting beauty that could easily be mixed into minimaluxe schemes. ‘I find it endlessly calming to look at,’ says Ellen.

See more of the Ledbury here

Best sofa: Carter by Kingcome

(Image credit: Kingcome)

Heritage British brand Kingcome has been designing for decades, but the curves of the Carter feel totally contemporary. ‘There is an elegance in all Kingcome designs, particularly this one,’ says Pip.

See more of the Carter here