Livingetc Style Awards 2024 Winners: Furniture
The Livingetc Style Awards judges have chosen the very best furniture for your home
As chosen by our judges, a panel made up of Livingetc’s senior editorial team. Global brand director Sarah Spiteri, executive editor Pip Rich, editor (digital) Hugh Metcalf and deputy editor (print) Ellen Finch sifted through all the many, many entries.
BEST COFFEE TABLE: Chanterelleby Giorgetti
The first piece UK-based designer Staffan Tollgård has created for Giorgetti, it was inspired by the mushrooms of its namesake. ‘The way the light travels through it is quite incredible – there is an almost breathless airiness to this,’ says deputy editor Ellen Finch.
See more of the Chanterelle tables here
best storage: Relief by String Furniture
Launched this year, the Relief system consists of a chest of drawers and
hook rails that can be connected and mixed in size and colour. ‘The possibilities are endless, but all lead to a well-organised and aesthetically impressive home,’ says global brand director Sarah Spiteri.
Best accent chair: H2O by Gallotti&Radice
This dining chair by Studiopepe has the sensibility of an armchair, cocooning you deliciously in its comfortably padded embrace. ‘It could only lead to the most sparkling of dinner parties,’ says digital editor Hugh Metcalf.
See more of the H2O chair here
BEST FURNITURE COLLECTION: Kupoli by Cameron Design House
At first glance, it looks like inflated helium balloons or a Jeff Koons sculpture, the hi-shine metallics and plumped-up forms both intriguing and slightly mind-bending. ‘The whole collection is so fun,’ says Hugh. ‘Statement pieces you’d never tire of.
See more of the Kupoli collection here
Best dining table: Ellipse 190 by Atelier278
Travertine continues to impress as the softer, more sophisticated take on marble. ‘This pill-shaped table is breathtaking, like a work of art,’ says executive editor Pip Rich. ‘I felt lucky to sit at it.’
See more of the Ellipse 190 here
best bench: Once Upon a Time by Within
Inspired by ancient African furniture carved with folk tales, Within has taken our fairy stories as the starting point for this enchanting motif. ‘It creates a sense of wonder,’ says Sarah.
best ottoman: Ledbury by Collection Seven
The burl maple base of this ottoman – which is part of a wider furniture collection – has an arresting beauty that could easily be mixed into minimaluxe schemes. ‘I find it endlessly calming to look at,’ says Ellen.
Best sofa: Carter by Kingcome
Heritage British brand Kingcome has been designing for decades, but the curves of the Carter feel totally contemporary. ‘There is an elegance in all Kingcome designs, particularly this one,’ says Pip.
