Livingetc Style Awards 2024 Winners: Kitchens

As chosen by our judges, a panel made up of Livingetc’s senior editorial team. Global brand director Sarah Spiteri, executive editor Pip Rich, editor (digital) Hugh Metcalf and deputy editor (print) Ellen Finch sifted through all the many, many entries.

Best kitchen design: Sudbrooke II by Blakes London

(Image credit: Blakes London)

A harmonious blend of finishes, textures and curves, the Sudbrooke II universally impressed our judges. ‘It has so much character, despite being created with such a limited palette,’ says Sarah. ‘No mean feat, resulting in a supremely soothing yet functional space.’

Jeremy Bott from Blakes London tells us the secrets behind the success of the Sudbrooke II

The palette is intentionally tight. It helps the space feel calm despite the fact that all kitchens are hectic at times.

We varied the edge detail of the worktops and made them thicker than standard, at 60mm, so they feel more in proportion to the generous dimensions of the room – the island has a triple bull nose, which adds interest and also helps it stand out as a piece of furniture rather than just a kitchen island.

We settled on a Montebello quartzite and opted for a leathered finish, which is textured and feels uneven to touch. This means you are much less likely to notice small marks and scratches so we would always advise this approach if you are working with quartzite.

We have added character by mixing materials and focusing on natural and hand-finished ones where possible. The cabinetry is a combination of hand-painted timber and stained oak. The worktops are a natural Brazilian quartzite and the splashback is crafted from Moroccan zellige tiles. The handles and hinges are made from solid brass in a dark antique finish, which means they don’t look new, and this really adds to the character.

The absence of stainless steel also helps to make it homely. The only visible stainless steel is on the range cooker, but as this is generally hidden from view you don’t really notice it. The stainless steel extractor is concealed within a curved housing, which has been plastered and painted. This makes it feel much more like an architectural detail rather than a utilitarian kitchen appliance.

The painted cabinetry was always going to be a neutral colour to contrast with the timber finish. School House White by Farrow & Ball is such a warm white but interesting enough not to be bland. The walls and ceiling are painted in Wimborne

White, also by Farrow & Ball, so there’s enough of a contrast with the rest of the room.

Best large appliance: Era cooker by Aga

(Image credit: Aga)

This feels like a departure for heritage oven brand Aga. The Era is a very modern cooker, all glass and chrome, and the world’s first heat-storage range combining a fan oven alongside two cast-iron heat-storage ovens. And unlike the classic always-on Aga, the ovens are programmable via a remote handset. ‘A lot of us hold the Aga brand close to our hearts, reminding us of cosy stays in farmhouses,’ says Sarah. ‘This is the contemporary update we needed to embrace the brand today.’

Best kitchen tap: Pronteau Scandi-E by Abode

(Image credit: Abode)

Hot water taps have made great leaps aesthetically in the past five years, but

this Scandiwegian-inspired approach by Abode is the most beautiful yet. The wood-effect handle and oversized tap neck are pure Swedish lake cottage, while the tech is right for the most up- to-date urban home. ‘I am impressed by the way it limits water wastage, a key component we should all be thinking about,’ says Ellen.

best appliance innovation: Series 7 Bespoke AI oven by Samsung

(Image credit: Samsung)

The future is here, and it’s coming to a kitchen near you, as Samsung’s latest offering optimises cooking settings by monitoring the food cooking inside of it. If the oven is set to cook a recognised dish, it recommends the cooking mode, temperature and time. Users can also see how their meals are coming along in real-time on their smartphone by pairing the oven with Samsung’s SmartThings mobile app and tapping ‘View Inside’. Meanwhile, through its internal camera, powerful AI and Sense Inside feature – the first food recognition and burn detection – the oven can suggest cooking settings by recognising 80 different dishes and ingredients. Plus, you can now see inside your integrated oven and tweak settings remotely, even creating a time-lapse video of your cooking so you can share on social media! ‘A development I never knew I needed, but now don’t think I can live without,’ says Hugh.

BEST CABINETRY FINISH: Shou Sugi Ban byKitchens by Holloways

(Image credit: Kitchens by Holloways)

There is an Eastern influence in this cleverly treated brass cabinetry finish, where an alligator skin-like texture is achieved by charring wood, a technique honed in ancient Japan. Each panel is then wrapped in a brass frame, creating a beautiful yet practical finish. ‘You can see the artistry that has gone into this in each whorl of the wood,’ says Ellen. ‘The combination of natural texture and metallic gleam puts the “luxe” into minimaluxe.’

Best small appliance: Minipro coffee machine by Smeg

(Image credit: Smeg)

The ideal machine for both coffee connoisseurs and casual drinkers, this is both easy to use and impressive at the same time. Its in-built tech means it heats up in record time – ideal when in a hurry – while different temperature controls for different parts of the machine (90C for coffee brewing, 100C for milk frothing) ensures perfection every time. ‘I’m serious about my morning coffee, and serious about how much I love this machine,’ says Pip.

Best in extraction: M Pure by Bora

(Image credit: Bora)

As witnessed by the Blakes London kitchen at the start of this section, many designers like to hide extractors. But the M Pure is unobtrusive by its very design, working as part of an induction hob set to filter away steam immediately as it happens, with no need for anything hanging overhead. ‘It’s so compact, so neat,’ says Hugh. ‘The only words you’d ever want to say about an extractor.'

