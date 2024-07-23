Livingetc Style Awards 2024 Winners: Innovations
The tech updates that are making your abode smarter and more stylish – and even better smelling too
As chosen by our judges, a panel made up of Livingetc’s senior editorial team. Global brand director Sarah Spiteri, executive editor Pip Rich, editor (digital) Hugh Metcalf and deputy editor (print) Ellen Finch sifted through all the many, many entries.
BEST HOME CINEMA projector: The Freestyle 2nd Gen by Samsung
This is not just your average projector, and, in fact, this portable device has
so many possibilities. It’s capable of projecting a screen size of up to 250cm, instantly self-straightening and adjusting to fit the surface you’ve trained it on. It’s even capable of taking voice commands, and, for such a small device, it’s incredible that its built-in speaker delivers 360-degree sound. ‘I’ve long been a fan of the original Freestyle, and this second version is even smarter,’ says Sarah. ‘It’s so compact, and perfect for instant family movie night.’
See more of the Freestyle 2nd Gen by Samsung here
best in home security: Battery Video Doorbell Pro by Ring
We know from our traffic on Livingetc.com how much everyone loves the Ring doorbell. So our judges wanted to highlight the all-new Battery Video Doorbell Pro, and its advanced radar-powered features, which allow you to have a bird’s-eye view of your home and its surroundings. It also has updated low-light sight, meaning even at night you’ll still be able to be alert to anything happening that shouldn’t be. ‘This is the sort of design you hope you’ll never need, but be eternally grateful to have should you find a reason for it,’ says Pip. ‘The fact it has a design-conscious casing is a bonus.’
See more of the Battery Video Doorbell Pro here
best scent tech: Ambience diffuser by AromaTech
Home fragrance has been dispersed in the same way for so long that the judges were intrigued to discover this innovation. AromaTech’s ceramic-clad Ambience diffuser is Bluetooth-enabled, meaning you can control the intensity from your phone. And unlike most diffusers, it uses no water, alcohol or heat, so the oil dispersed is more pure. ‘I’ll admit, I wondered if I needed a Bluetooth diffuser,’ says Hugh. ‘But I’m converted. The crispness of the fragrance, coupled with how easy it is to control, make it the innovation I never knew I wanted.’
See more of the Ambience diffuser here
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
The homes media brand for early adopters, Livingetc shines a spotlight on the now and the next in design, obsessively covering interior trends, color advice, stylish homeware and modern homes. Celebrating the intersection between fashion and interiors. it's the brand that makes and breaks trends and it draws on its network on leading international luminaries to bring you the very best insight and ideas.
-
-
The 5 Art and Design Exhibitions in London That Are on Our Culture Editor's Radar Right Now
From public art installations to design-centric group shows, this selection of creative events open in the British capital will immerse you in the breadth of its cultural scene in and outside of traditional gallery spaces
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Before and After — This Kansas Kitchen Went From Dark and Dated to Open and Bright, Here's How
Thanks to Forward Design Architecture, this once-old-fashioned kitchen now feels breezy and is wonderfully connected to the home's primary rooms
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published