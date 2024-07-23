Livingetc Style Awards 2024 Winners: Innovations

As chosen by our judges, a panel made up of Livingetc’s senior editorial team. Global brand director Sarah Spiteri, executive editor Pip Rich, editor (digital) Hugh Metcalf and deputy editor (print) Ellen Finch sifted through all the many, many entries.

BEST HOME CINEMA projector: The Freestyle 2nd Gen by Samsung

(Image credit: Samsung)

This is not just your average projector, and, in fact, this portable device has

so many possibilities. It’s capable of projecting a screen size of up to 250cm, instantly self-straightening and adjusting to fit the surface you’ve trained it on. It’s even capable of taking voice commands, and, for such a small device, it’s incredible that its built-in speaker delivers 360-degree sound. ‘I’ve long been a fan of the original Freestyle, and this second version is even smarter,’ says Sarah. ‘It’s so compact, and perfect for instant family movie night.’

See more of the Freestyle 2nd Gen by Samsung here

best in home security: Battery Video Doorbell Pro by Ring

(Image credit: Ring)

We know from our traffic on Livingetc.com how much everyone loves the Ring doorbell. So our judges wanted to highlight the all-new Battery Video Doorbell Pro, and its advanced radar-powered features, which allow you to have a bird’s-eye view of your home and its surroundings. It also has updated low-light sight, meaning even at night you’ll still be able to be alert to anything happening that shouldn’t be. ‘This is the sort of design you hope you’ll never need, but be eternally grateful to have should you find a reason for it,’ says Pip. ‘The fact it has a design-conscious casing is a bonus.’

See more of the Battery Video Doorbell Pro here

best scent tech: Ambience diffuser by AromaTech

(Image credit: AromaTech)

Home fragrance has been dispersed in the same way for so long that the judges were intrigued to discover this innovation. AromaTech’s ceramic-clad Ambience diffuser is Bluetooth-enabled, meaning you can control the intensity from your phone. And unlike most diffusers, it uses no water, alcohol or heat, so the oil dispersed is more pure. ‘I’ll admit, I wondered if I needed a Bluetooth diffuser,’ says Hugh. ‘But I’m converted. The crispness of the fragrance, coupled with how easy it is to control, make it the innovation I never knew I wanted.’

See more of the Ambience diffuser here