Livingetc Style Awards 2024 Winners: Lighting
Acting like jewellery for your rooms, these winning lights are as much about form as they are about function
As chosen by our judges, a panel made up of Livingetc’s senior editorial team. Global brand director Sarah Spiteri, executive editor Pip Rich, editor (digital) Hugh Metcalf and deputy editor (print) Ellen Finch sifted through all the many, many entries.
Best Lighting collection: Alchemist by Lee Broom
Designer Lee Broom is about so much more than just lights – his Tribeca coffee table has previously won a Livingetc Style Award – but it’s his lighting that he is most known for. His work glows with his genius sensibility, inviting you to create clusters which hang like art installations. His latest collection, Alchemist, is based on the wonder you get from looking at constellations. ‘Could this be his best work yet?’ asks Pip. ‘Each piece is so versatile; their shapes so endlessly fascinating.'
BEST TABLE LAMP: Soft Blown by Lladro
Why have one lamp when you can have two? This futuristic design, in collaboration with Nichetto Studio, is composed of Lladró’s Airbloom table lamp and Afloat chandelier, inspired by the playful world of balloons. ‘It’s so humorous, like a cartoon, and with so much character,’ says Ellen.
Best ceiling light: Wave by Curiousa
There is a carefree abandon to the Wave chandeliers, and it’s not just their ice cream colour palette. Each one is hand-blown without a mould, meaning that there’s a whimsical lack of uniformity to these organic shapes. ‘I can see them being a very striking, contemporary cluster in an entryway or above a dining table,’ says Pip.
Best wall light: Pop by David Hunt Lighting
The metal backing of this globe-shaped bulb acts like a reflector, gently bouncing
light back into the room, giving the Pop wall light an even warmer glow. It comes in four colours, and is easy to mix and match. ‘The scalloped edge is so pretty, and so considered,’ says Sarah.
Best portable light: Bell by Tom Dixon
As our desire to live more flexibly increases, portable lamps have become something of a design must, allowing us to illuminate wherever we choose to sit. Tom Dixon’s Bell lamp comes in a range of relaxing hues, ensuring it fits beautifully no matter
where you place it. ‘And the dome-like shade creates a really wonderful downlight to read by,’ says Ellen.
Best desk light: Solarcycle Morph by Dyson
This was a new one for our judges – a desk light that was engineered to work with you, a daylight tracking system built in to deliver the different tasks you need as the day progresses, and depending on what you’re doing. ‘The ambient setting is really soothing,’ says Hugh.
