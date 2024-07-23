Livingetc Style Awards 2024 Winners: Sleep
A good night’s sleep is bliss – meet the designs our judges deemed the best for sweet dreams
As chosen by our judges, a panel made up of Livingetc’s senior editorial team. Global brand director Sarah Spiteri, executive editor Pip Rich, editor (digital) Hugh Metcalf and deputy editor (print) Ellen Finch sifted through all the many, many entries.
Best Bed Design Brand: Hästens
Our judges have all (separately) been to the Hästens showroom on Wigmore Street in London, and all spent a happy hour or so trying out the different beds. They range from firm to soft in the most subtle degrees, but each one feeling as pillowed and enriching as would befit the princess and her pea. ‘Hästens beds are an investment, sure, but one I can recommend making,’ says Pip. ‘I could have fallen asleep when I was testing them in-store, they really were that comfortable. And the bold statement of the big blue check will never get old (though I also love it in red).'
Best Bed linen Collection: Astor by Designers Guild
For many, it can be hard to stray from the allure of the classic white bed linen – it always has the sensibility of a luxe hotel, don’t you think? But if you’re willing to
add just the smallest hint of extra design flair then our judges recommend the
Astor collection by Designers Guild, its beaded scalloped edge becoming the merest hint of something slightly more considered than a plain. ‘It washes so well, and always looks fresh,’ says Sarah, who has this line at home.
See more of the Astor collection here
Best Patterned Bed linen: Thyme Somerley Stripe byPiglet in Bed
Piglet in Bed’s linens have long been a favourite with the Livingetc team. Its colours range from classic white to soothing sages and pinks, but its patterns feel like a new development - a lean away from plain for those willing to be just a little bit bold. ‘My cat really loves when my Piglet bedding is on the bed,’ says Pip. ‘And she’s very fussy about where she naps!’
See more of the Thyme Somerley Stripe bed linen here
best sustainable bedding: Naturals collection by EarthKind
Cleverly – and brilliantly – EarthKind takes down that is destined for landfill and repurposes it for natural duvets and pillows, generating zero waste in the process. It’s fantastic to see a brand recognising an important issue and coming up with a solution that not only works but also creates a really good product, too. ‘I love how cosy these duvets are,’ says Hugh.
See more of this collection here
Best mattress: Sleep+ mattress collection by King Living
So much more than ‘just’ a mattress, this intelligent system marks a sense of innovation when it comes to sleep. It takes a modular approach, meaning you can easily adjust settings depending on how soft or firm you want, whether you’re a hot or cold sleeper, and even what side you like to sleep on. ‘I was impressed with how much thought had gone into this, and how many options there are,’ says Ellen. ‘The fact it’s also easy to take apart and clean – making it last longer and therefore be more sustainable – was a delight.
