Get summer-ready with up to $300 off these gas grills for Memorial Day, all hand-picked by us

Memorial Day is coming, and we all know that means that the outdoor chefs among us are searching high and low for great deals on barbecue equipment, the finest gas grills, and something to reinspire their quest for the perfect hot dog. Or maybe you aspire to become a grill master this summer and want some help choosing a grill for your outdoor space.
Memorial Day sales are an excellent time to shop for everything outdoor living-adjacent, including outdoor furniture and, yes, the best gas grills. Below we have listed the most exciting early deals on grills chosen by us. Every product on this page features in one of our guides, including the best portable grills for those who would prefer for something to take on the go.
We will also be updating this page between now and Memorial Day itself, which takes place on Monday, May 29th, so bookmark it if you're keen on grabbing a bargain.
Memorial Day gas grill deals
Everdure by Heston Blumenthal FURNACE |
was $999, now $699 (save $300) at Walmart
Run, don't walk - the Everdure FURNACE gas grill is currently $300 cheaper at Walmart ahead of Memorial Day. We adore this grill's simple yet striking design and the features that go with it, and one of our only critiques was its price!
Weber Genesis II Smart Grill EX-315 |
was $1,029.99, now $929.99 (save $100) at Best Buy
Best Buy has knocked $100 off the price of the Weber Genesis II Smart Grill EX-315, meaning you can get this 3-burner barbecue with smart features and 669sqin of cooking space for less than $1,000.
Cuisinart CGG-750 Venture Gas Grill |
was $199.99, now $155.99 (save 22%) at Amazon
If you're planning a trip this summer, then the Cuisinart CGG-750 could be the perfect companion. Best of all, you can pick it up from Amazon for 22% less right now. The grill is a great choice for travel, with its lid doubling as a prep surface and its lightweight design making it easier to transport.
Char-Broil Gas2Coal Hybrid Grill |
was $489, now $416.32 (save $73) at Walmart
We gave the Char-Broil Gas2Coal almost full marks after testing, and most of that is down to the convenience of having excellent gas and charcoal grilling options all in one appliance. Walmart currently has the barbecue on sale for $73 less.
Everdure by Heston Blumenthal FORCE |
was $999, now $937.99 (save $61) at Best Buy
Our choice for the best gas grill overall, we're delighted that Best Buy has decided to shave $61 off the price of the barbecue ahead of Memorial Day. Tested by our editor, the FORCE looks gorgeous as it cooks up delicious food, combining style and function.
Weber Spirit II E-210 |
was $499, now $349 (save $150) at Walmart
There's a fantastic saving of $150 on the Weber Spirit II E-210 right now, with a massive $150 knocked off the full price at Walmart. The model is our top 2-burner grill, with its power and feature list making up for the limited space - ideal for those with limited outdoor areas.
Cuisinart CGG-306 Portable Gas Grill |
was $219.99, now $169 (save 23%) at Amazon
You can save 23% on this portable gas grill from Cuisinart at Amazon right now, which means you get convenient tabletop grilling for only $169. Cuisinart is a trusted brand, and the solid design and fact that even those with small outdoor spaces or balconies can use it make this a good choice.
