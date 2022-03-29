Fortum Viren chair self-rising

Homeware that can look after itself is everyone’s dream, right? Well, if the idea thrills you as much as it does us, you’ll likely be excited to hear about this newly designed ‘self-rising’ chair.

It's not quite as chic as our favorite accent chairs, but it more than makes up for that with its clever tech. The experts over at Finnish energy company Fortum have recently designed the 'Virén chair' that, essentially, will sit itself back up again if it falls over, or if it is knocked over.

It's not been made with any mechanics or special robotics - it’s simply by virtue of the clever design that the minimalist piece of designer furniture can bounce itself back up.

Fortum have explained that they designed the Virén chair in order to promote a more eco-friendly attitude towards plastic in design.

'Ever since the 1950s, plastic has been a key material in design. However, for the past decade, the industry has been misdirected to discuss reducing the use of plastic – when focus should in fact go to increasing its recycling rate,' the company has said.

'Plastic is in many ways a superior material that is hard to substitute,' Anniina Rasmus, Brand Sales Manager at Fortum Recycling and Waste explained. 'The discussion around plastics should instead focus on how to increase recycling. We should make sure that the value of the material is preserved by recycling the plastic and converting the waste into reusable material whenever possible.'

(Image credit: Fortum)

The chair, as an example of this ethos, is made from recycled plastic compound reinforced with cellulose fibre, boosting its self-rising abilities and its eco-credentials.

Essentially, the intention of the Virén chair is to show that recycled plastic can be used in innovative and quality product design.

Inspiration for the chair was drawn from the world of sport. Its creators were influenced by Lasse Virén, a Finnish long-distance runner who fell in the middle of the 10,000-metre final at the Munich Olympics, back in 1972.

Instead of giving up, he got back up and went on to win the gold. And there lies the essence of the ‘self-rising’ chair.

(Image credit: Fortum)

We’re not entirely sure how often you’d need to use the chair's fun functionality in your home, but we’d certainly love to give it a try!

Unfortunately, the Virén chair isn’t actually available to customers for purchase, but that’s not to say it won’t be available on the mass market at some point in the future. Watch this space…