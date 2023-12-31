I'm an Interiors Editor — These are my 8 Favorite Entryways We've Featured This Year for an Amazing Welcome Home

We're lucky enough to see some of the most beautiful spaces around the world here at Livingetc – which leaves us with dozens, if not hundreds, of ideas for every room in the home. Even better, we see all the best ways to approach those trickier spaces to design – including entryways, that transitional space that has to make an impact and be functional and hardwearing at the same time.

The best entryway ideas are those that set the tone for a home, introducing an accent color here or a bold wallpaper there that acts as a motif for the rest of the space. For designers, they're also a great way to try out new ideas before translating them to bigger rooms – and can be great examples of small-space design and the power of bespoke storage.

Below, we take a look back over the last year of great entryway design ideas in the hope that you'll find inspiration for your own new-year project.

1. A Parisian foyer with a sculptural centerpiece

(Image credit: Denilson Machado. Studio credit NJ+ Arquitetura)

An incredible decorative staircase idea greets you as you enter the foyer of this Parisian home, designed by Nildo José Virgínia Lopes, Danielle Groszamann, and Anna Clara of Brazil-based NJ+ Architects. 'The existing architecture of the house was a huge inspiration as it already had beautiful elements,' says Nildo. 'This gave us a great starting point for the design. High ceilings, a sculptural staircase that connects the main floors, generous windows overlooking the treetops and more became our anchor points.'

2. A London apartment entryway that makes the most of its Art Deco features

(Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design by Maddux Creative)

Design studio Maddux Creative used the original Art Deco features of this London apartment to create a 'wow' effect as soon as you step through the doors. The owners inherited the doors – a great example of how to decorate with mirrors – while decorative plaster and panelling sets the scene for the opulent scheme to follow in the rest of the home. 'The apartment] had original features and a bit of history, but the homeowners could make it their own without too much upheaval,' says the studio's co-founder Jo leGleud.

3. An East London entrance with a penchant for bold color

(Image credit: Aude Lerin. Studio credit PL Studio)

In the context of this lively East London home, the confident use of electric blue in the entryway sets the tone for a bold scheme – and it's one of the best entryway color ideas we've seen. Designed by interior designers and color consultants Sabrina Panizza and Aude Lerin, founders of PL Studio, it takes inspiration from the aesthetics of Morocco in the pairing of 'Majorelle' blue and gold accents. 'We don’t follow any rules,' Sabrina explains. 'We tend to just go with our gut and inspiration, using paint as freely as possible to give life to an eye-catching interior.'

4. A Manhattan entryway with a playful twist

(Image credit: Matthew Williams. Design: Studio DB)

It's not every day you step into someone's home to come face-to-face with a Stormtrooper, but the owners of this Manhattan penthouse apartment asked the designers, Studio DB, to factor it into the design. 'It’s so much fun and it works brilliantly in this space,’ says principal Damian Zunino. Built-in storage keeps clutter at bay to keep the Star Wars figure the center of attention – a playful approach to design that's carried through the rest of the scheme.

5. A classic entryway fit for a Victorian townhouse in Brooklyn

(Image credit: Hanna Grankvist. Design: Studio Nato)

Things are pared-back and simple in the hallway of this Brooklyn brownstone on the tree-lined streets of Park Slope. Designed by Studio Nato, it places the focus on the crown moulding, kept white throughout the home for a sense of continuity. The original wooden flooring is left bare. 'The floorboards were existing but we enjoyed working with walnut flooring – it's not something you see often,' says Nathan Cuttle, Studio Nato's founder and director. 'We liked the depth and richness of the color.'

6. A petite character-filled entrance for a small London apartment

(Image credit: Darren Chung. Design by Tolù Adẹ̀kọ́)

This small entryway in a London apartment – the home of British designer Tolù Adẹ̀kọ́ – is a masterclass in bringing personality to a small space. With no separate entrance to work with, a space is carved out in the living room, artfully arranged into a vignette with a slim console table, a chair and a piece of artwork. 'Adding artwork to an interior not only gives charm and personality but can be a great way to support upcoming talent in our local communities,' Tolù says.

7. A Toronto entry foyer that places art front and center

(Image credit: Patrick Biller. Design: Montana Labelle)

The entrance to the Toronto home of designer Montana Labelle boasts a feature you can't help but stop and stare at: a Florian Tomballe sculpture on a marble pedestal. But the sweeping staircase with its minimaluxe plaster finish feels almost as sculptural – and the two set the scene for a dramatic and high-impact home. ‘Our love of plaster necessitated doing this wall treatment on as many surfaces as possible – from millwork to walls, ceilings, and doors,' says Montana.

8. A Milanese apartment that harnesses the power of built-in storage

(Image credit: Davide Lovatti)

The founders of Milan-based architecture firm Dainelli Studio utilized built-in entryway storage for their apartment – but to maximize space, its well thought-out design delivers multiple functions. ‘For the entrance we wanted to have a closet that is more than just a closet, so we have this large storage unit with its dual function of a console or display,' says Leonardo Dainelli, who runs the design firm with his partner, Marzia. Artwork from various Milanese galleries and a custom bench complete the space.