Curated Finds for Rachel: Edit 2

Dear Rachel,

I’m so happy to hear that you loved most of the first suggestions — I really enjoy how we’re working together to refine and find the right pieces for your home.

I completely understand your original vision of the rug sitting fully under both sofas. That layout can work beautifully, especially in larger spaces. That said, I’d also recommend considering a layout where only the front half of each sofa sits on the rug. This is still absolutely right from a design perspective and often feels a bit more open and breathable, while still grounding the seating area. I’ve included an image to illustrate this layout.

In this edit, I’ve included the rugs you were drawn to in larger dimensions. That said, for a rug of this size and quality, we may need to stretch the budget a little — but it would be such a beautiful, long-term investment for the space.

I’ve also brought back the two side tables you liked, along with a selection of table lamps to place on top. I used this as an opportunity to introduce a bit of color or pattern, without everything needing to match. Finally, I’ve added updated mood boards so you can better visualize how the pieces come together and see the space come to life.

HALF-ON HALF-OFFFor slightly larger living rooms, you can place the front feet of the sofa and armchairs on top of the rug. It can be argued that having the edge of the rug partly covered by the furniture creates a more elegant and unified look. Here I recommend that the rug is approximately 20 — 40 cm wider than the sofa on each side. (Image credit: Nordic Knots)

Rug Finds

Ruggable Luna Soft Teal Rug £849 at anrdoezrs.net The Luna Soft Teal Rug is available in 245 x 305 cm, which could work really well for your space. The next available size is 275 x 365 cm, which may feel too large for the room. Anthropologie Hand-Tufted Hoxton Rug £1,098 at Anthropologie This one is available in 244 x 305 cm, which could also work nicely in your space. It’s the largest size offered, and while it does go a bit over budget, that’s often the case with larger rugs — the bigger they are, the more they like to stretch things a little Nordic Knots Boho 02 – Taupe Mix £1,795 at nordicknots.com This one comes in 250 x 350 cm, and I don’t think the 350 cm length would quite work for your space, as the area you’re looking to cover is around 305 cm. The good news is that Nordic Knots offers a custom sizing service, so you could order this rug made to your exact dimensions. They’ve also recently opened a showroom in Bond Street, which could be a great place to stop by if you have the time — it’s always helpful to see the colors and textures in person. Anthropologie Layered X Evelina Kroon Plum Punch Jute Rug £1,095 at Anthropologie Another interesting option — especially if you’d like to let pink take the lead — is this Anthropologie rug. It measures 200 x 300 cm and brings in color in a fun but still considered way, making it a great statement piece without overwhelming the space.

Side Tables Finds

Abigail Ahern Henbury Wooden Side Table £365 at abigailahern.com I have to admit, this was my favorite too. I love the curves and the color — it’s incredibly chic and would instantly elevate the space, adding character without feeling overpowering. Oka Prod Gustavian Sofa Side Table - Ebony/brown £275 at oka.com I wanted to give this one another look, as it’s also very practical and works beautifully alongside the Abigail Ahern table. The tones pair really well, creating a nice sense of balance between the two. What I love about pairing the Abigail Ahern table with the OKA piece is that they’re both wooden and share warm brown tones. Those subtle brown touches help them blend effortlessly together, creating a cohesive look without feeling too match Pottery Barn Presidio Rectangular Stone Side Table (57 cm) £249 at potterybarnuk.sjv.io This piece will instantly add a more practical element to the space. The clean lines and stone finish keep it timeless and grounded, making it a great counterbalance to the more sculptural table.

Table Lamps Finds

Addison Ross Pale Pink Lacquer Rechargeable Bobbin Led Lamp £125 at Addison Ross A charming, soft pink LED lamp that brings a playful, contemporary touch to your space. Its bobbin-inspired base adds texture and character, while the gentle glow makes it perfect for creating a cozy, inviting corner. Soho Home Giovanni Table Lamp, Pink £350 at Soho Home I believe that's a bold and elegant pink table lamp that makes a statement while still feeling sophisticated. Its sculptural base adds personality and texture, while the soft light creates a warm, inviting glow.

(Image credit: Design Lab)

(Image credit: Design Lab)

I hope you like these further recommendations! I can’t wait to hear your thoughts and see your space coming together. I’d definitely suggest deciding which rug you love the most first, as it will be the main character of the room, and then we can refine the table lamps together to see which ones elevate the space even more. I have to say, I already love your space — it’s playful, very inviting, and so cozy!

Best,

Iokasti