Curated Finds for Rachel: Edit 2
Curated for you by your Design Lab stylist, Iokasti — to bring warmth, color, and personality to every corner of your home
Dear Rachel,
I’m so happy to hear that you loved most of the first suggestions — I really enjoy how we’re working together to refine and find the right pieces for your home.
I completely understand your original vision of the rug sitting fully under both sofas. That layout can work beautifully, especially in larger spaces. That said, I’d also recommend considering a layout where only the front half of each sofa sits on the rug. This is still absolutely right from a design perspective and often feels a bit more open and breathable, while still grounding the seating area. I’ve included an image to illustrate this layout.
In this edit, I’ve included the rugs you were drawn to in larger dimensions. That said, for a rug of this size and quality, we may need to stretch the budget a little — but it would be such a beautiful, long-term investment for the space.
I’ve also brought back the two side tables you liked, along with a selection of table lamps to place on top. I used this as an opportunity to introduce a bit of color or pattern, without everything needing to match. Finally, I’ve added updated mood boards so you can better visualize how the pieces come together and see the space come to life.
Rug Finds
The Luna Soft Teal Rug is available in 245 x 305 cm, which could work really well for your space. The next available size is 275 x 365 cm, which may feel too large for the room.
This one comes in 250 x 350 cm, and I don’t think the 350 cm length would quite work for your space, as the area you’re looking to cover is around 305 cm.
The good news is that Nordic Knots offers a custom sizing service, so you could order this rug made to your exact dimensions. They’ve also recently opened a showroom in Bond Street, which could be a great place to stop by if you have the time — it’s always helpful to see the colors and textures in person.
Another interesting option — especially if you’d like to let pink take the lead — is this Anthropologie rug. It measures 200 x 300 cm and brings in color in a fun but still considered way, making it a great statement piece without overwhelming the space.
Side Tables Finds
I wanted to give this one another look, as it’s also very practical and works beautifully alongside the Abigail Ahern table. The tones pair really well, creating a nice sense of balance between the two. What I love about pairing the Abigail Ahern table with the OKA piece is that they’re both wooden and share warm brown tones. Those subtle brown touches help them blend effortlessly together, creating a cohesive look without feeling too match
Table Lamps Finds
Pooky really knows how to do lighting, and this lamp is a great example. It has a bronzed base paired with a pink and ecru shade, adding just the right touch of color. It’s cordless and rechargeable, which makes it both practical and perfect for flexible styling.
Same lamp, new energy. Pair this sculptural marble base with the same pink shade to instantly shift the mood — it’s an easy way to add personality and contrast without changing the whole look. Proof that a simple switch can make a big style statement.
Curated with intention, designed to inspire
I hope you like these further recommendations! I can’t wait to hear your thoughts and see your space coming together. I’d definitely suggest deciding which rug you love the most first, as it will be the main character of the room, and then we can refine the table lamps together to see which ones elevate the space even more. I have to say, I already love your space — it’s playful, very inviting, and so cozy!
Best,
Iokasti
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.