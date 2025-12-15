Curated Finds for Rachel: Edit 2

Curated for you by your Design Lab stylist, Iokasti — to bring warmth, color, and personality to every corner of your home

Dear Rachel,

I’m so happy to hear that you loved most of the first suggestions — I really enjoy how we’re working together to refine and find the right pieces for your home.

I completely understand your original vision of the rug sitting fully under both sofas. That layout can work beautifully, especially in larger spaces. That said, I’d also recommend considering a layout where only the front half of each sofa sits on the rug. This is still absolutely right from a design perspective and often feels a bit more open and breathable, while still grounding the seating area. I’ve included an image to illustrate this layout.

In this edit, I’ve included the rugs you were drawn to in larger dimensions. That said, for a rug of this size and quality, we may need to stretch the budget a little — but it would be such a beautiful, long-term investment for the space.

I’ve also brought back the two side tables you liked, along with a selection of table lamps to place on top. I used this as an opportunity to introduce a bit of color or pattern, without everything needing to match. Finally, I’ve added updated mood boards so you can better visualize how the pieces come together and see the space come to life.

Rug Layout

HALF-ON HALF-OFFFor slightly larger living rooms, you can place the front feet of the sofa and armchairs on top of the rug. It can be argued that having the edge of the rug partly covered by the furniture creates a more elegant and unified look. Here I recommend that the rug is approximately 20 — 40 cm wider than the sofa on each side. (Image credit: Nordic Knots)

Rug Finds

Side Tables Finds

Table Lamps Finds

Curated with intention, designed to inspire

Rugs

(Image credit: Design Lab)

Table Lights

(Image credit: Design Lab)

I hope you like these further recommendations! I can’t wait to hear your thoughts and see your space coming together. I’d definitely suggest deciding which rug you love the most first, as it will be the main character of the room, and then we can refine the table lamps together to see which ones elevate the space even more. I have to say, I already love your space — it’s playful, very inviting, and so cozy!

Best,

Iokasti

Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Stylist

With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.