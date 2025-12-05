Curated Finds for Lucy: Curtains for Your Living Room

Personally selected by your Design Lab stylist, Iokasti — the perfect balance of color, texture, and warmth for your new home.

Dear Lucy,

Inspired by your brief, I’m happy to share your curated finds — and I have to say, you’ve already made such a beautiful start. I absolutely love the color you’ve chosen. Masquerade has that soft, powdery pink-brown warmth that instantly elevates a room, and you’re completely right about looking for curtains with a touch of red. Those tones will blend seamlessly with the wall color while adding the modern, welcoming feel you’re after.

To give you a mix of options, I’ve pulled together both ready-to-buy and made-to-measure styles so you can find something that fits your vision and your space.

For the most cohesive result, I’d also suggest keeping the 60:30:10 rule in mind: let the wall color take the lead (that’s your 60), your beige and dark grey sofas naturally sit at 30, and the final 10 comes from your accents — in this case, that subtle red woven through textiles like curtains and cushions. It’s a simple formula that makes everything feel intentional, warm, and effortlessly modern.

Your Space Reimagined: Find 01

Your Space Reimagined: Find 02

Your Space Reimagined: Find 03

Your Space Reimagined: Find 04

Your Space Reimagined: Find 05

More Finds Worth Considering

Curated with intention, designed to inspire

Choosing the right curtains is all about the details — letting them fall all the way to the floor, avoiding traditional rails for a cleaner, more modern line, and making sure the fabric and colour feel harmonious with your space. Don’t forget to bring a few samples home if you can; seeing them in your own light makes all the difference. And most importantly, trust your eye. With your beautiful wall color and the warm, modern look you’re aiming for, you’re already making all the right choices, these final touches will simply bring it all together.

Best,

Your Stylist, Iokasti

Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Stylist

With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.