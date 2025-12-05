Curated Finds for Lucy: Curtains for Your Living Room

Dear Lucy,

Inspired by your brief, I’m happy to share your curated finds — and I have to say, you’ve already made such a beautiful start. I absolutely love the color you’ve chosen. Masquerade has that soft, powdery pink-brown warmth that instantly elevates a room, and you’re completely right about looking for curtains with a touch of red. Those tones will blend seamlessly with the wall color while adding the modern, welcoming feel you’re after.

To give you a mix of options, I’ve pulled together both ready-to-buy and made-to-measure styles so you can find something that fits your vision and your space.

For the most cohesive result, I’d also suggest keeping the 60:30:10 rule in mind: let the wall color take the lead (that’s your 60), your beige and dark grey sofas naturally sit at 30, and the final 10 comes from your accents — in this case, that subtle red woven through textiles like curtains and cushions. It’s a simple formula that makes everything feel intentional, warm, and effortlessly modern.

Your Space Reimagined: Find 01

LA REDOUTE MORRIS & CO, Marigold Jacquard Pencil Pleat Curtains £51.75 at La Redoute UK I picked this one because I think the soft red tone and gentle pattern will bring a romantic layer of warmth to your space. It subtly echoes the Masquerade walls, adding depth without overwhelming the room, and creates that inviting, modern softness you’re aiming for.

(Image credit: Design Lab)

Your Space Reimagined: Find 02

Graham & Brown New Eden Mulberry Curtains £103.34 at Graham & Brown I suggest this one if you want to make a bolder statement. The rich mulberry tone works beautifully with Masquerade and deepens the warmth of your living room. Yes, the pattern is a bit more expressive — but paired with softer textures and more subtle cushions or throw patterns, it will balance out beautifully and add a cozy, layered feel.

(Image credit: Design Lab)

Your Space Reimagined: Find 03

Curtains2go Bamboo Silhouette Paprika Curtains £200 at curtains-2go.co.uk I selected this one because the lighter, more open pattern really helps the room feel breathable and modern. The white backdrop keeps the space airy, while the soft red bamboo leaves tie in beautifully with Masquerade without adding visual weight. It’s perfect if you want the warmth of red in a fresher, more understated way.

(Image credit: Design Lab)

Your Space Reimagined: Find 04

Gotain Made-To-Measure Scallop Valance Curved Finish £203 at gotain.com I included the scalloped valance because it’s such a smart way to bring in that hint of red without committing to a full red curtain. The red trim adds just enough color to tie in beautifully with Masquerade, while the scalloped edge brings a soft, modern character to the room. It’s a subtle detail — but it completely elevates simple linen curtains and keeps the palette feeling cohesive. H&M 1-Pack Wide Lyocell-Blend Curtain Length - Beige £49.99 at H&M (US) I chose these linen curtains because they give you that calm, natural foundation the room needs. The warm beige sits effortlessly against your wall color and furniture, and you can easily pair them with a valance or trim in a red tone to bring in your accent color. It’s a really clean, modern way to add warmth without overwhelming the space.

(Image credit: Design Lab)

Your Space Reimagined: Find 05

Anthropologie Maeve Scalloped Cotton Curtain £98 at Anthropologie I know you were hoping for this style in red — and I wish Anthropologie offered it that way too — but I still wanted to share it because the soft pink blends nicely with Masquerade. It adds a slightly more romantic tone to the room, and the scalloped edge brings that modern, playful touch Anthropologie does so well. Even without the red, I think this is a lovely option that still supports the warm, modern look you’re going for.

(Image credit: Design Lab)

More Finds Worth Considering

Dunelm Avis Stripe Pencil Pleat Curtains £100 at Dunelm The bold stripe and cotton texture give your space a subtle boho-meets-modern vibe that still feels grounded. The rust/red-tinged tones in the stripes will quietly echo your accent colour, while the clean cotton fabric keep it crisp and contemporary. It’s a confident yet easygoing choice — perfect if you want some pattern and personality without overwhelming the soft warmth of Masquerade and your neutral furniture. Liberty Interiors Spot Cut Velvet in Lacquer View at Liberty UK Liberty offers so many beautiful, pattern-rich textile options — and this cut-velvet in “Lacquer” is a great example. If what you want isn’t out there yet, going made-to-measure lets you create something truly personal. It gives you the flexibility to match the exact vibe you’re after — whether that’s romantic, bold, subtle, or layered. If you can’t find the perfect ready-made curtains on the market, this route could be the one that brings your vision to life. Samuel and Sons Custom - Made View at samuelandsons.com I really love the work Samuel & Sons does — their Modern Luxe collection is a wonderful example of craftsmanship and attention to detail. If you’re considering a more bespoke route, their curated trims and fabrics could help you create something genuinely unique and beautifully tailored to your space. It’s a great way to bring personality and finishing touches that speak to your style — especially when ready-made pieces don’t quite hit the mark.

Linen Sweet Pea Linen Curtain Fabric Sample – Burgundy View at attpynta.com You can order a free sample of the “Sweet Pea” linen curtain fabric — great if you want to see exactly how the color and texture will look in your space before committing. It’s a made-to-measure option, so you get the flexibility to tailor the curtains to your windows. If you prefer seeing fabrics in real life, you can book an appointment by calling 0203 633 7684 and visit their showroom at Fuel Tank Unit B.19, Creative Road, London SE8 3LF. It’s a nice way to make sure the feel and shade work with your wall color and furniture before ordering.

Curated with intention, designed to inspire

Choosing the right curtains is all about the details — letting them fall all the way to the floor, avoiding traditional rails for a cleaner, more modern line, and making sure the fabric and colour feel harmonious with your space. Don’t forget to bring a few samples home if you can; seeing them in your own light makes all the difference. And most importantly, trust your eye. With your beautiful wall color and the warm, modern look you’re aiming for, you’re already making all the right choices, these final touches will simply bring it all together.

Best,

Your Stylist, Iokasti