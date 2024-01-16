These Viral $20 IKEA Shelves Look So Much More Expensive Than They are — Here's How an Editor Would Style Them
These TikTok viral IKEA shelves cost less than you think. Here's everything you need to make them look as chic as possible
I'm captivated by the world of IKEA — its affordable and minimalist design approach, not to mention those delightful Swedish meatballs. Periodically, something from IKEA's extensive collection captures the attention of a specific niche on TikTok.
One of these inevitable moments recently unfolded again when brand curator and design enthusiast Emma Apple Chozick shared her latest IKEA hack featuring the Hyllis shelf unit. These ingeniously simple steel shelves boast a cool industrial flair, looking impressive during the day and transforming into an extra shiny and luxe feature at night.
@gr8collab ♬ original sound - Emma Apple Chozick
Emma opted to purchase three of these $20 shelves and arranged them side by side for heightened drama. The open-concept construction and minimalist design of the shelves make them versatile for various decor styles. Emma took a unique approach by styling one section of her self-made long shelving unit as a bar, complete with martini glasses, coffee table books, and bottles of liquor. Throughout the rest, she added unexpected objects like sculptural vases and a kettle for added intrigue.
The Viral IKEA Shelf
IKEA's Hyllis shelf unit is well-suited for both indoor and outdoor applications. Despite its robust construction, the shelving unit is surprisingly lightweight, facilitating effortless organization. Resistant to water, I envision these fitting nicely in a bathroom, showcasing favorite lotions and potions in a convenient display. Another exciting idea (which I plan to implement) is using these shelves to showcase my favorite fashion items: shoes at the bottom, handbags in the middle, jewelry, sunglasses, and bottles of perfume at the top — transforming the shelves into my own personal store. Reviewers consistently praise the Hyllis' versatility, utilizing it for everything from frying pan storage to displaying outdoor plants.
How to Style
While the possibilities for IKEA's Hyllis shelving unit are endless, I couldn't help but envision a few stylish ways to elevate its industrial chic appeal. Explore the following list of decor favorites to see how these shelves can be transformed into a curated and personalized space.
Price: $49.95
Add a personal touch to your shelves with CB2's stunning golden Calacatta marble frame. Either showcase a favorite photo or insert some cherished magazine clippings for an artistic touch.
Price: $180
Was: $239
Embrace the rustic charm of cowhide with this versatile living room rug idea. Lay it underneath your row of shelves or position it directly in front for an effortlessly cool touch. Available in various sizes and shapes to suit your preferences.
Price: $173
Stay on trend with natural shapes, which are going to be huge throughout 2024 and beyond. The irregular ridges of this handcrafted vase make for a one-of-a-kind accent.
Price: $225
Elevate your shelf decor with the sleek design of this Tom Dixon lamp, inspired by the bumpers of vintage cars. The jet black hue adds compelling depth to your display.
Price: $3,760
Indulge in a splurge-worthy dinner set that's well worth the investment. Crafted from recycled glass with irregular shapes resembling a melting effect, each of these items are standalone art pieces. Consider distributing them throughout your shelving unit.
Price: $41.99
For storing favorite accessories, opt for this elegant vintage-inspired storage case. Perfect for showcasing watches, fine jewelry, and other delicate treasures.
Price: $39.99
I would be remiss not to include a coffee table book. This one of Andy Warhol's polaroid collection is one of my favorites. Flip through its pages and become entranced by uniquely cool visuals.
Price: $145
Loewe's candles double as sculptures, making them a unique addition to any interior. The singular color and striking design enhance the visual appeal, creating a captivating piece that becomes even more enchanting when lit.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
4 (And a Half!) Ways To Create The Perfect Coffee Bar at Home — A Caffeine and Design Expert Speaks
Any java lover deserves an at-home coffee haven for their tools, machines, and more. Follow these expert-approved steps to build your dream set-up
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
12 Hanging Wall Bookshelves That Maximize Space In Your Rooms Without Compromising Style
Hanging wall bookshelves mean you don't have to choose between a chic storage option and extra space in your bedroom. Shop our editor-approved round-up now.
By Brigid Kennedy Published