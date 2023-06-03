Storage beds are the answer to your small bedroom woes – and these 9 are actually stylish too

I haven't looked back since ditching my standard bed frame for a storage bed. Long gone are the days when I'd shove unsightly bedroom clutter under my bed, it's now all neatly stowed away in my compact (and if I do say so myself) very organized drawers.

While they might not have a reputation as the most aesthetic of designs, they're actually pretty great buys if you are looking to declutter a small bedroom, in need of that extra storage, and are looking to put an end to that build up of inevitable mess under your bed.

To prove storage beds can look good, I've put in the leg work to find the best examples for a modern bedroom that don't sacrifice style for functionality.

Best wood storage bed with drawers

Best ottoman storage bed

1. Euroco storage bed Check Amazon View at Walmart This spring mechanism means you can spring your mattress into the air and store all your bedroom pieces underneath. Available in queen size, the piece has been upholstered in grey for a contemporary look. 2. Marcel lift bed Check Amazon View at EQ3 This modern storage bed has a natural touch, made from walnut, oak, or black oak, there is a choice to suit the style of your room. The lift mechanism is super easy to use and lifts the whole mattress up so you don't have to struggle with the weight. 3. Finlay upholstered bed Check Amazon View at Home Depot This storage bed comes with a foam cushioned headboard with woven fabric for comfort, and the underbed storage space can be easily accessed, giving your small bedroom plenty more storage.

Best upholstered divan bed

1. Cletus upholstered storage bed Check Amazon View at Wayfair This platform bed is built with a solid and engineered wood frame and features understated side rails and a footboard. The upholstery is decorated with tufting for a retro sleek look, and two drawers make the most of the bed's footprint. 2. Leni beige king platform bed Check Amazon View at Home Depot This bed is a super simple find that can slot into any style of bedroom. Two drawers either side give you lots of room, and the simple structure and frame allows you to add a decorative valance to conceal the base, and add your own style headboard. 3. Cigar ankara storage bed Check Amazon View at Article Step into your office (ahem, we mean bedroom). Inspired by its sofa counterpart, it's practically in the Cigar Bed's DNA to lounge. And don't we all do our best work while reclined? Fully upholstered, the Cigar is a stubbed-toe-proof bed and it even has a concealed drawer for extra storage. Long story short, you'll be using up all your work from home days.

Do I really need a storage bed? ‘You can either let the underside of your bed collect dust, or you can make the most of it by storing your sundries,' says Joanna Swisterski of Toronto-based interior design studio, Swisterski Design. 'They eliminate the need for a dresser if you're tight on space.'