Storage beds are the answer to your small bedroom woes – and these 9 are actually stylish too
Our shopping editor's pick of 9 storage beds that are both design-forward and super functional
I haven't looked back since ditching my standard bed frame for a storage bed. Long gone are the days when I'd shove unsightly bedroom clutter under my bed, it's now all neatly stowed away in my compact (and if I do say so myself) very organized drawers.
While they might not have a reputation as the most aesthetic of designs, they're actually pretty great buys if you are looking to declutter a small bedroom, in need of that extra storage, and are looking to put an end to that build up of inevitable mess under your bed.
To prove storage beds can look good, I've put in the leg work to find the best examples for a modern bedroom that don't sacrifice style for functionality.
Best wood storage bed with drawers
Available in an oak stain and walnut, there are two large drawers under this bed for ample space. Available in king and queen sizing, drawers are sleek and well-concealed and wood makes a nice addition to a neutral bedroom.
I like the open shelf look of this storage platform bed, made from rubberwood. Display your favorite trinkets and use the shelves as an extra decorative moment. Two sliding doors and pull-out drawers are great to stow away less aesthetically pleasing bits and bobs.
This find from Wayfair is a sleek and sophisticated bedroom addition. I like how the solid wood material extends to the headboard, creating a focal point in the center of a master bedroom.
Best ottoman storage bed
This spring mechanism means you can spring your mattress into the air and store all your bedroom pieces underneath. Available in queen size, the piece has been upholstered in grey for a contemporary look.
This modern storage bed has a natural touch, made from walnut, oak, or black oak, there is a choice to suit the style of your room. The lift mechanism is super easy to use and lifts the whole mattress up so you don't have to struggle with the weight.
Best upholstered divan bed
This platform bed is built with a solid and engineered wood frame and features understated side rails and a footboard. The upholstery is decorated with tufting for a retro sleek look, and two drawers make the most of the bed's footprint.
This bed is a super simple find that can slot into any style of bedroom. Two drawers either side give you lots of room, and the simple structure and frame allows you to add a decorative valance to conceal the base, and add your own style headboard.
Step into your office (ahem, we mean bedroom). Inspired by its sofa counterpart, it's practically in the Cigar Bed's DNA to lounge. And don't we all do our best work while reclined? Fully upholstered, the Cigar is a stubbed-toe-proof bed and it even has a concealed drawer for extra storage. Long story short, you'll be using up all your work from home days.
Do I really need a storage bed?
‘You can either let the underside of your bed collect dust, or you can make the most of it by storing your sundries,' says Joanna Swisterski of Toronto-based interior design studio, Swisterski Design. 'They eliminate the need for a dresser if you're tight on space.'
Which type of bed storage is best?
We need our bedrooms to work hard to provide a tranquil haven where we feel relax, and part of this is making them tidy places where mess and clutter is unlikely to accumulate. Enter the storage bed. There are three main types of storage bed.
Ottomans have in-built spring mechanisms that allow you to use the whole footprint of the bed for bedroom storage, divans are box beds where you can use drawers for extra space for blankets, spare bedding or summer or winter clothing that needs a home for half the year. Other storage beds have wooden drawers on display where you can even create a display.
An ottoman or divan bed offers a generous solution to clutter while ensuring easy access to occasional items. An ottoman design maximizes space more as it turns the entire footprint of your bed base into a storage solution, whereas there is still some room not used if you go for the divan or drawer option. However, if it's aesthetic you're looking for, you might see the wooden bed with drawer option as more aesthetic, bringing a natural and minimalist bedroom look to the space.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
