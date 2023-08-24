Perfect for your awkward "box room" - these are the best small dressers our shopping editor has found

Picking a bedroom dresser for that small box room is no easy task, and you may be tempted to go bespoke and commission custom furniture for those awkward nooks. But if you're looking to buy something standalone, there are some great options out there, you just have to be aware of the size of your room and design smart.

'When you’re planning the layout of a small bedroom, consider which furniture pieces are essential to you,' advises Charu Gandhi, founder and director of global interiors brand, Elicyon. 'If you don’t have built-in cupboards, then a dresser can be the perfect alternative. A dresser not only provides ample storage for clothing and personal items, but a surface which can be either functional or decorative.' It can be a place to display treasured items, such as a precious vase, a collection of vintage perfume bottles, pieces of art, or even the perfect spot for a vanity mirror when you don’t have space for a separate vanity unit.

Aesthetically, the dresser can serve as a focal point, complementing the overall design scheme, adding character and sophistication to a room.

'In a small bedroom, such as a child’s bedroom, opt for a dresser that fits snugly into the available space without overpowering the proportions of the room as a whole,' says Charu.

'Choose a slim and sleek design that won’t obstruct pathways or make the room feel cramped. This is also the perfect space to be a bit more playful, so consider a dresser finished in a colored lacquer or swap in some fun cabinet knobs.

'Functionality is also essential when selecting any furniture for a smaller room. Look for dressers that incorporate hidden features, such as a fold-out desk or a mirror that doubles as a vanity unit. Or consider adding in draw dividers.

The bedroom dresser is an essential element of any bedroom, combining practicality and style in equal measure. By focusing on size, storage capacity and style, it’s possible to find the perfect dresser that not only fits seamlessly into the overall scheme but will also enhance a room.