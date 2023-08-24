Perfect for your awkward "box room" - these are the best small dressers our shopping editor has found
Trying to furnish your small bedroom? Our shopping editor has got you covered with these 9 dressers that are perfect for those box bedrooms
If you're looking to furnish that problem, box bedroom, it can be quite tricky to find the right kind of furniture. You want items that don't take up too much space or draw attention to the size and shape of the space, all the while providing adequate storage. The problem is that bedroom furniture so often tends to be bulky unless you go bespoke.
A bedroom dresser is one such valuable item and bedroom necessity. 'In any home, the bedroom is a sanctuary, offering much-needed respite from the demands of daily life,' says Charu Gandhi, founder and director of Elicyon, the architectural interior designers crafting thoughtful interiors. 'Amongst the myriad of must-have bedroom pieces, the dresser is indispensable - offering functionality as well as an opportunity to make a style statement.' =If you shop around, you might be able to find some slim-line pieces that slot perfectly into your space. Our shopping editor has had a look at some of her favorite home decor websites and has picked 9 perfect dresser solutions to small bedrooms.
9 dressers perfect for a small bedoom
Materials: Oak and iron hardware
Dimensions: 47" H x 36" W x 18" D
Price: $1,359.20
With five drawers, this dresser uses height to its advantage. It's quite narrow, so should slot against your bedroom wall without taking up too much space. Dark oak can be quite overwhelming in a small room, so this is for you if you have a dark and cozy color scheme.
Materials: Oak wood with leather pulls
Dimensions: 36"H x 34"W x 18"D
Price: $799.95
This three-drawer dresser by Amber Lewis for Anthropologie is a cute addition for a small bedroom. Simple and sturdy, it showcases the beautiful grain of white oak. I love the leather pull detail too, giving it a playful edge that wouldn't look out of place in a cool kid's room.
Materials: Acacia wood case with brushed brass hardware
Dimensions: 48"H x 27"W x 18"D
Price: $598
This Scandi-inspired silhouette features an elegant wooden piping that frames the shape and tapers to the legs. It gives it a soothing aesthetic that wouldn't look out of place in a small minimalist bedroom. The brass hardware is understated and elegant, and it's on sale too!
Materials: Manufactured wood
Dimensions: 32.3'' H x 31.5'' W x 11.8'' D
Price: $85.99
Small, compact and elegant, this dresser has six drawers for ample storage, plus two surfaces on the top for more decorative objects that you want on display. This piece makes the very most of the furniture's height, and it's available for a steal too.
Materials: MDF
Dimensions: 30"H x 62"W x 19"D
Price: $1,299
This piece is a perfect bedroom addition if you're struggling with space, least because it also doubles up as a bookshelf on the side, meaning you're getting storage for clothing as well as trinkets, books and items you might want to display. I like the smooth curves and white colorway too.
Materials: Mango wood and brass-capped hardware
Dimensions: 32.5"H x 36"W x 18"D
Price: $1,099
For something a little more decorative, this embellished dresser has a carved floral motif in mango wood. Turn the surface area into a pamper station and hang a bedroom mirror above it to double up on function.
Materials: Mango wood
Dimensions: 33"H x 30"W x 16"D
Price: $599
This super cute dresser has a 16 inch depth so it's pretty slim-fitting. Crafted from mango wood with a natural finish, the material will lend your space a relaxing bedroom feel. With three sturdy drawers and metal pulls, each of these pieces is one-of-a-kind.
Material: Solid pine and metal handles
Dimensions: 53" H x 23.25" W x 17.65" D
Price: $167.39
If you're struggling to fit a traditional-sized dresser into your bedroom, this six-drawer design by Walmart is a great way to organize your clothes. With a slender profile, you get plenty of storage with this space-saving piece of furniture with six valuable drawers.
Material: Engineered wood
Dimensions: 28.1" H x 16.5"W x 11.8"D
With a depth of just 11.8 inch depth, this is a narrow dresser that can sit flush to the wall of your small bedroom. With three shallow drawers it can function as a nightstand, but give you some space to store clothing
How to pick a bedroom dresser for a small room
Picking a bedroom dresser for that small box room is no easy task, and you may be tempted to go bespoke and commission custom furniture for those awkward nooks. But if you're looking to buy something standalone, there are some great options out there, you just have to be aware of the size of your room and design smart.
'When you’re planning the layout of a small bedroom, consider which furniture pieces are essential to you,' advises Charu Gandhi, founder and director of global interiors brand, Elicyon. 'If you don’t have built-in cupboards, then a dresser can be the perfect alternative. A dresser not only provides ample storage for clothing and personal items, but a surface which can be either functional or decorative.' It can be a place to display treasured items, such as a precious vase, a collection of vintage perfume bottles, pieces of art, or even the perfect spot for a vanity mirror when you don’t have space for a separate vanity unit.
Aesthetically, the dresser can serve as a focal point, complementing the overall design scheme, adding character and sophistication to a room.
'In a small bedroom, such as a child’s bedroom, opt for a dresser that fits snugly into the available space without overpowering the proportions of the room as a whole,' says Charu.
'Choose a slim and sleek design that won’t obstruct pathways or make the room feel cramped. This is also the perfect space to be a bit more playful, so consider a dresser finished in a colored lacquer or swap in some fun cabinet knobs.
'Functionality is also essential when selecting any furniture for a smaller room. Look for dressers that incorporate hidden features, such as a fold-out desk or a mirror that doubles as a vanity unit. Or consider adding in draw dividers.
The bedroom dresser is an essential element of any bedroom, combining practicality and style in equal measure. By focusing on size, storage capacity and style, it’s possible to find the perfect dresser that not only fits seamlessly into the overall scheme but will also enhance a room.
