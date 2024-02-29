"They'll Make a Big Impact on Your Room" — 12 of the Best Large Table Lamps for an Instant Focal Point
A large table lamp is either necessary illumination or the perfect finishing touch. Either way, you'll love these selected by a style editor
In some areas of the home, a small lamp is what you want and need: on a table in an entryway, or perhaps by a nightstand. In others, however, a large table lamp is the only way to go.
For example: A large table lamp is one of the best table lamps for 'living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms,' says Amy Ross, design studio manager for Ashton Woods Homes. 'They would most likely not work for desks or in entryways where a smaller size would be a better fit. You don’t want to be sitting by the lamp and get 'blinded by the light!''
If a large table lamp is what your space is missing, you've come to the right place, my friend. Below, I've sourced 12 impeccable and incomparable options from some of the best home decor brands, all of which you can count on to deliver high-quality and a great price.
Price: $65
I recently included this Target piece in a round-up of the best rattan table lamps — and I think you can probably see why. In addition to its impressive size, it has such a nice handwoven quality that's really hard to come by in lighting.
Price: $99.95
When you know where to look, Walmart almost always delivers. I've seen higher-priced versions of this stone-colored/green table lamp everywhere, but I don't think you can beat this deal.
Price: $99
Sculptural and full of colorful juxtaposition, this large, white table lamp packs a punch worthy of its size.
Price: $158.99
Was: $260
Talk about a showstopping size. At 28'' tall and 20'' wide, the flood of light undoubtedly cast by this rust-red ceramic option makes this the perfect table lamp for a living room.
Price: $348
Interior designer Katie Hodges designed this lamp as part of her exclusive collection with Anthropologie, a fitting home for her casual and imaginative style. The rods on either side of the feminine base give the whole thing a slightly human touch.
Price: $149
What you think will be another run-of-the-mill minimalist table lamp gives way to a gorgeous open rattan shade, a playful combination of glass and fabric.
Price: $133
Was: $355
Majestic in its statuesque frame, this textured taupe piece captured my attention the minute I saw it. It's not quite a mid-century table lamp, but it's close, and it's also over 60% off.
Price: $95
A lovely gloss envelops this gray ombre table lamp with a pot-like ceramic base. A shiny accent piece for your bedroom.
Price: $299
Stop guests in their tracks with this incomparable ceramic piece. Subtle curves give way to a fluted neck, and the wide rattan shade adds a certain Chinoiserie quality.
Price: $198
Was: $485
Simple and calming yet large enough to cast light and decorate, this heavily-discounted (and well-reviewed) ceramic piece makes an ideal table lamp for a bedroom.
Price: $230 (base $135, shade $95)
Beloved British lamp retailer Pooky recently made its debut in the US market, and I'm in love with its unique and inimitable options (this is just one of the many large — and small — shade and lamp combinations you can build).
What is a trending lamp style right now?
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
There are so many table lamps to choose from that it can be hard to find one that feels right. That's why I love to ask experts about the ones they're buying — it's a great jumping-off point for the casual shopper. 'Lamps can create such a 'wow' moment in a room so it is important to choose the right one!' designer Amy Ross of Ashton Woods Homes tells me, noting that her favorites are 'ceramic lamps but more specifically ones that have a more matte finish.'
These pieces 'bring an organic, natural look to a space without all the fuss but all the 'wow!' They are generally a bit chunkier but are round' which brings a 'softness' to the piece.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
'They Add Vibrance to Dinner Parties!' This Event Planner Backs Colorful Wine Glasses — a Huge Trend for 2024
Editors and designers alike are loving this cheerful decor trend to get in the mood for spring. Shop the 15 best serotonin-boosting wine glasses for an instant pick-me-up this season
By Julia Demer Published
-
'They'll Help Add Privacy, and Filter Light' — Window Treatments For Small Rooms That Won't Overwhelm
These window treatments for small rooms offer the best blend of aesthetics and function for a light, airy space
By Ruth Doherty Published