I’m Livingetc's Editor Who Loves Cooking - These 34 Kitchen Gifts Are Perfect for the Host-With-The-Most in Your Life

From the luxe pot that chefs like to finishing touches such as vases and candlesticks, this gift guide for is perfect for anyone who loves cooking, hosting and being around nice things

kitchen cooking gifts
(Image credit: Walmart, Anthropologie, CB2, Lulu and Georgia, Saks Fifth Avenue)
Pip Rich
By Pip Rich
published

I think I'm really easy to buy for. I love cooking and hosting dinner and drinks parties, so any kitchen gadgets, serveware, tableware or moveable decor I can glide into a tablescape will always go down well with me.

And this is true for anyone in your life who loves being in the kitchen. So I've trawled the best home decor stores to find all the best Christmas gifts for this type of friend or loved one. From the pot that professional chefs tell me they prefer to Le Creuset to the cookbooks I've had by my side all year to the most ridiculously wonderful pepper mill, I've got you and your shopping needs covered. 

glassware
Champagne Coupes

Price: $26.99 for two

Brown glass catches candlelight in the most golden of ways, creating such an intimate, flattering light. And coupes are so much better to drink from than flutes - far less of a head-tilt needed.

staub cocotte dish
Staub 8.75 QT Round Cocotte

Price: $480

Le Creuset might have the name recognition but all the professional chefs I know prefer Staub. It ages better, it conducts heat better, and it feels special to have the brand those in the know are drawn to.

cocktail sticks
Scorpio Cocktail Picks

Price: $14.95 for four

Made for spearing olives before submersing them in a maritini, the flash of gilt edge - and slightly dangerous scorpion design - can't help but create instant party vibes.

blue striped napkins
Set-of-four Napkins in Heritage Microgingham

Price: $34.99

Unsurprisingly, J.Crew's table linen is as smart/casual as it's clothes - good quality material that gets better with age. This nautical design feels right for all seasons.

bowl
Ceramic Footed Bowl

Price: $17.09

Everything looks better raised - a table display of fruit is instantly elevated (in all senses of the word) if placed in a pedestal bowl. This simple design looks a lot more expensive than it is.

apron
Solid Canvas Grilling Apron

Price: $44.99

Most aprons can be a bit twee, and people who actually like to cook need them to be hardwearing and functional. With heavy duty leather straps and thick canvas, this is just the one a good host needs.

pink glass decanter
Estelle Colored Glass Decanter

Price: $195

One of the standouts at the big Salone del Mobile design fair in Milan this year was Minotti's 'bar trough' - a low cabinet with a marble trough at one end holding bottles and decanters. It was was just so luxe, integrating hosting into living, and so right for now. Essentially, the decanter is back. This pink one, specifically.

marble bowl
Marble Olive Box

Price: $114

I'm really not sure there has ever been a more luxe gift than a marble box destined solely for olives, but that's A-Grade level hosting for you.

striped tea towels
Recycled Cotton Stripe Tea Towel

Price: $18

I refuse to believe I'm the only person who gets excited about dish cloths and tea towels - I have a drawer of the ones that are too good to use. These are borderline too good and too good not to use - a serious home cook will love them.

Small Stoneware Pantry Bowl
Small Stoneware Pantry Bowl

Price: $50

This pleasingly rough-textured pantry bowl is just big enough to make pesto or sauces in - and more than pretty enough to then end up as a prop on Instagram. The lipped edge is a clever finishing touch, meaning this can be serveware, too.

ravinder bhogal cookbook comfort and joy
Comfort and Joy by Ravinder Bhogal

Price: $29.49

Celebrated British chef - and friend of Livingetc - Ravinder Bhogal counts Ottolenghi as one her of her fans. Her latest book centers on vegetarian cooking, blending her unique mix of Indian, Kenyan and Western flavors.

portable lamp
Trip Portable Lamp

Price: $595

Portable lamps may not be a classic kitchen gift but the rising interior design trend for table lamps on the countertop can not be ignored. They create much softer light than the classic over-island pendants, and so are much more beguiling to live around. 

drink shaker
Metal Shaker Bottle

Price: $31.99

There was a time that a cocktail shaker was a thoughtless gift - something you gave when you didn't know what to give. But fast forward to now when the home bar - or cocktail corner - is most  prized part of the home and this showpiece becomes a hero in its own right.

bowls
Strøm Set of three Mini Earthenware Bowls

Price: $150

Nuts, olives, dip - this little set of matching bowls is - there's no other word for it - darling. Imagine these, full with snacks and laid out for guests to marvel at on arrival, next to a tray of cocktails? Perfection.

martini glass
Zaza Lustered Stemless Martini Glasse

Price: $56 for four

Long stemmed glasses are not as elegant as they first seem - the drinker has to tip their head back all the way to get the last drops. This stubbier version is actually a lot easier to use.

platter
Large Stoneware Serving Dish

Price: $42.99

Asymmtetry always looks more organic, and therefore more relaxed - a good vibe for hosts. This stoneware platter is ideal for heaped salads brought straight to table.

white kettle
Stagg EKG Electric Pour Over Kettle

Price: $195

I was asked a couple months back to source someone an 'attractive electric kettle.' I tried, and told them no such thing existed. But guess what? It does! Elegant spout, soft ivory color - it's attractive! I would love to get this as a gift.

tablemat
Tisch New York Ikat Place Mat

Price: $54

The classic ikat print comes in several colorways for these rounded placemats that manage to be both smart yet jolly at the same time.

brown pitcher
Stoneware Pitcher

Price: $58 

It's so tactile but what I love most is how unbalanced and interesting the silhouette is. As beautiful on the table holding water as on the shelf, empty, an objet in its own right.

mother tongue by gurdeep loyal
Mother Tongue by Gurdeep Loyal

Price: $26.99

This book has been lauded by every food writer around and I've cooked three dishes from it that have all been sublime. Gurdeep's recipes seem to shimmer with flavor. A modern classic.

Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker, Blue
Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Price: $69

Not only does this slender coffee maker take up minimal space and serve up perfect drip it also does you an ice coffee. Multi-functional and muchly covetable.

brown oven mitt
Brown Suede Pot Holder

Price: $17.95

Only a true cook knows the value of a pot holder - but when you know, you know. So much more compact than an oven mitt, easier to store and faster to grab, they're ideal when you've got all the pans on the go. And this is so stylish!

basil olive oil
Basil Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Price: $24

This stuff is so good. Poured out into  a bowl for bread to be dipped this is an instant appetizer. Or drizzled over salads before they reach the table. I adore it. 

gold pepper mill
Atlas Brass Pepper Mill

Price: $138

Old school charm of a long-armed pepper mill meets modern decadence - after all, it's over $100 for a pepper mill. But what a pepper mill this is. A really special - and special for the absurdity of spending this on that - gift.

white vase
Large Terracotta Vase

Price: $42.99

Every host needs several vases close at hand - ideally wide necked, so they can just place gifts of flowers straight into them without fussing too much.

gold tray
Square Decorative Tray

Price: $29.40

When not hosting, this becomes a place to hold candles and objets on a coffee table. When hosting, this tray comes into its own, stylishly letting you pass round drinks.