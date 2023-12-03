I’m Livingetc's Editor Who Loves Cooking - These 34 Kitchen Gifts Are Perfect for the Host-With-The-Most in Your Life

I think I'm really easy to buy for. I love cooking and hosting dinner and drinks parties, so any kitchen gadgets, serveware, tableware or moveable decor I can glide into a tablescape will always go down well with me.

And this is true for anyone in your life who loves being in the kitchen. So I've trawled the best home decor stores to find all the best Christmas gifts for this type of friend or loved one. From the pot that professional chefs tell me they prefer to Le Creuset to the cookbooks I've had by my side all year to the most ridiculously wonderful pepper mill, I've got you and your shopping needs covered.