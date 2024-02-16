"It's Scandi Meets Californian-Cool" — The New Anthro Collab With Katie Hodges Hits Just the Right Style Note

Los Angeles-based interior designer Katie Hodges is one of our go-to sources of inspiration for laid-back, Cali-cool design. You may have seen Katie’s work at the helm of high-end design studio Katie Hodges Design, or perhaps, you know her interiors from Instagram. If you’ve been itching for a moment to get your hands on similarly elevated coastal styles, then your days of waiting are over. Recently, the renowned designer collaborated with Anthropologie on a one-of-a-kind collection of living room, bedroom, and bathroom furnishings. Let’s just say that items are everything we could have hoped for — and more.

Katie describes the collection as “natural and classic, with a playful edge.” True to her dimensional creative ethos, Katie sought to “blend contemporary design sensibilities with the enduring charm of vintage.” Striking this delicate balance allows Katie's designs to maintain a fresh feel without being explicitly trendy, ringing true to the collection’s “Scandi-meets-Cali mood.” Each piece is this Anthropologie editor’s choice selection is beautifully undone, delightfully carefree, but undeniably sophisticated.

And if you think that Scandi-Cali design is code for monochrome and monotonous, think again. According to Katie, this collaboration feels like an exploration of sorts, offering “something vibrant and unique that sets itself apart from the commonplace, repetitive offerings.” Intrigued? So are we. Continue along for everything we have our eye on in this cozy chic collection.

Shop the complete Katie Hodges collection at Anthropologie.

Best of Katie Hodges x Anthropologie

Anthropologie is no stranger to an artist collaboration, but according to Katherine Finder, Chief Merchandising Officer (CMO) at AnthroLiving, “What makes the Anthropologie x Katie Hodges collection special is that it comes together with beautiful textures, varied materials, and graceful curves.” Compelling combinations of materials and design elements enhance the collection’s nuanced and easily layerable appeal. A serendipitous blend of oak, bronzed metals, and textural upholstery, “The collection was designed to work together harmoniously without feeling matchy-matchy,” explains the AnthroLiving CMO.

