"It's Scandi Meets Californian-Cool" — The New Anthro Collab With Katie Hodges Hits Just the Right Style Note
The LA-based interior designer merges coastal cool with Scandinavian simplicity for a delightfully lived-in collection of elevated home furnishings
Los Angeles-based interior designer Katie Hodges is one of our go-to sources of inspiration for laid-back, Cali-cool design. You may have seen Katie’s work at the helm of high-end design studio Katie Hodges Design, or perhaps, you know her interiors from Instagram. If you’ve been itching for a moment to get your hands on similarly elevated coastal styles, then your days of waiting are over. Recently, the renowned designer collaborated with Anthropologie on a one-of-a-kind collection of living room, bedroom, and bathroom furnishings. Let’s just say that items are everything we could have hoped for — and more.
Katie describes the collection as “natural and classic, with a playful edge.” True to her dimensional creative ethos, Katie sought to “blend contemporary design sensibilities with the enduring charm of vintage.” Striking this delicate balance allows Katie's designs to maintain a fresh feel without being explicitly trendy, ringing true to the collection’s “Scandi-meets-Cali mood.” Each piece is this Anthropologie editor’s choice selection is beautifully undone, delightfully carefree, but undeniably sophisticated.
And if you think that Scandi-Cali design is code for monochrome and monotonous, think again. According to Katie, this collaboration feels like an exploration of sorts, offering “something vibrant and unique that sets itself apart from the commonplace, repetitive offerings.” Intrigued? So are we. Continue along for everything we have our eye on in this cozy chic collection.
Shop the complete Katie Hodges collection at Anthropologie.
Best of Katie Hodges x Anthropologie
Anthropologie is no stranger to an artist collaboration, but according to Katherine Finder, Chief Merchandising Officer (CMO) at AnthroLiving, “What makes the Anthropologie x Katie Hodges collection special is that it comes together with beautiful textures, varied materials, and graceful curves.” Compelling combinations of materials and design elements enhance the collection’s nuanced and easily layerable appeal. A serendipitous blend of oak, bronzed metals, and textural upholstery, “The collection was designed to work together harmoniously without feeling matchy-matchy,” explains the AnthroLiving CMO.
From: $128
Anchor your room with this stunning handwoven Anthropologie rug, expertly crafted from wool and cotton. It's available in a range of dimensions, so you’re bound to find a size that suits your space.
Price: $798
At first glance, this appears to be a classic, though still very chic, floor lamp. Upon closer inspection, you'll notice quiet design details like leather upholstery and a double ball cord which make "this simple silhouette feel very special," says Katie.
Price: $698
The combination of cozy boucle upholstery with sleek antique brass is incredibly striking. Consider placing this statement Anthropologie furniture piece in an entryway, or anywhere with maximum visibility.
Price: $1,298
According to Finder, this faux fur accent chair makes quite the statement — and we would agree! "I am especially fond of its whimsical scalloped edges and faux fur upholstery that are polished and playful all at once," she says. It's a lovely juxtaposition between coastal and cozy.
Price: $348
Taking notes from the 1950’s, this Anthropologie lighting brings a sense of swing with a curved silhouette and decorative handles. It's dignified and stately, without taking itself too seriously.
Price: $2,498
This velvet Anthropologie sofa "exudes the feeling of watching a coastal sunset," admires Finder, adding, "its organic shape and timeless silhouette could breathe life into any space."
Price: $428
This looped Anthropologie mirror is a favorite of Katie's. She describes it as "a touch of whimsy, but far from kitsch." To the designer, this mirror is a perfect 10/10, "and the finish is the perfect antique brass."
From: $2,098
Pairing intricately cut oak posts with dark brown linen upholstery, this bed is what dreams are made of. Its imaginative design feels light and airy, while its artisanal details and use of color lend a compelling depth. To this end, Katie explains, "I love that this bed feels equal parts masculine and feminine."
From: $98
Long, draping fabrics like this are great for creating the illusion of higher ceiling whilst adding a little movement. These curtains filter light through a warm neutral hue, emanating an inviting atmosphere.
From: $248
You can’t help but smile looking at this quilt — its playful mid-century pattern is infectious. Apart from its charming appearance, this quilt’s super-soft gauze material makes for an instant Anthropologie bedding staple.
Price: $1,398
When it comes to styling, merging unlikely design elements doesn't equal disarray. Katie made it a point to create pieces that are "neutral enough to work with various design elements," yielding a collected look. Exhibit A: this nesting coffee table, which is especially lovely "because you don’t need to worry about matching wood finishes," the designer explains.
Price: $1,398
This oak wood bookcase is the real star of the show. Its scalloped edges are unlike anything else we’ve seen, instantly elevating the space with imaginative design and turning this into one of the best bookshelves. Use it to proudly display your favorite books and Anthropologie home decor.
