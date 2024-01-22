"It Brings A Sense of Joy" — Mega Influencer Betül Tunç Approves Our Edit Of Her New Anthropologie Collection
The social media sensation teamed up with Anthropologie for a 25-piece homeware collection offering no shortage of vintage charm
It’s difficult to venture down the food-stagram rabbit hole without coming across Betül Tunç’s content. You might not recognize her per se, but you’ll surely recognize her culinary creations. With a following of over 9 million on Instagram, the recipe developer and Turkuaz Kitchen founder is equal parts international tastemaker and social media sensation.
Each of Betül’s recipes exude a level of artistry, a special flair that was a perfect match for that of Anthropologie. The two collaborated on an exclusive 25-piece collection of dishware, cooking, and baking tools, each inspired by Betül’s Turkish roots and the lively atmosphere of her at-home kitchen. “The collection is marked by vibrant colors and classic patterns, reimagined for the modern home,” she explains. Thoughtful design choices, like Iznik patterns, were incorporated with the intent of “bringing a piece of tradition into today's kitchens in a fresh, appealing way.” A gorgeous blend of timeless designs with contemporary sensibilities, the Turkuaz Kitchen collection already stands out as an Anthropologie editor’s choice.
“My hope is that the Turkuaz Kitchen collection brings a sense of joy and tranquility similar to what I feel when I’m cooking or spending time in my kitchen,” adds Betül. “I want these pieces to inspire contentment and a sense of warmth, mirroring the good feelings that come from a well-loved kitchen.” Continue along to discover Livingetc’s most-loved pieces from the inviting collaboration.
Discover the complete Turkuaz Kitchen collection at Anthropologie.com
Turkuaz Kitchen
"The beauty of this collection is that most pieces exude vintage charm in calming hues of ivory, amber and the perfect shade of blue, which can be effortlessly layered in and styled with existing pieces at home," explains Aaron Mutscheller, President at Anthropologie Living & Terrain.
Although the retailer has spearheaded artist collaborations in the past, Aaron says this one differs, attributing its je ne sais quoi to "Betül's imaginative craft and artful aesthetic, which is cherished globally." The Anthropologie Home President continues, "for many years, she has inspired her community to recreate her made-from-scratch recipes, so together, we developed a collection that encourages at-home culinary enthusiasts and Anthropologie customers to cook, bake, and create."
Price: $24
Embrace your love of baking with this stunning hand painted rolling pin, adorned with flowers from Betül’s hometown. Made of stoneware, this piece promises to stand the test of time.
Price: $58
Iris blue and cream are a contrast made in heaven with this sweet serving bowl. Display it on your counter to hold fresh fruit, or use it to serve a shared side at your next dinner party.
Price: $26
This butter keeper is particularly dear to Betül. She explains, "it was one of the first pieces we conceptualized, aiming to bring something unique and eye catching to the breakfast table." Adding, "its distinctive style is what makes it not just a kitchen item, but a conversation piece."
Price: $38
Betül began experimenting in the kitchen with dough when she was a small child. An homage to recipes like her iconic Jalapeño Cheddar Sourdough, this decorative loaf pan embodies everything we love about Turkuaz Kitchen.
Price: $24
Imagine lounging on a lazy Sunday, enjoying a sip of tea from this floral teacup — utter perfection! The matching saucer would be particularly fitting underneath one of Betül’s pastry recipes, like the Strawberry and Lemon Macarons.
Price: $48
Pretty and practical, these cotton napkins lend cheerful charm to your dining setting. Since florals are timeless, this set stands to stay on rotation for many meals to come.
Price: $64
Aaron of Anthropologie Home favors this dessert plate set. Each plate features slightly different floral motifs for a beautifully eclectic mix. The set's delicate scalloped edges and are sure to impress your guests, he says.
Price: $58
This elegant serving platter guarantees to make any of your culinary creations appear right out of a Pinterest board. Consider keeping it on the counter to display smaller kitchen decor items for a fanciful touch.
Price: $42
This pitcher boasts a sophisticated shape that could only be made by hand blown glass. Its floral details contrast beautifully against the clear glass — a unique addition to your serveware repertoire.
Price: $38
Fresh baked treats are arguably one of the best smells. This candle captures the decadence of Betül’s lemon and mandarin scones, allowing you to indulge in homemade sweetness with just the light of a wick.
Price: $36
These darling teaspoons make every season feel like spring. Pair with the above teacup and saucer set for a maximalist floral flair.
Offering no shortage of bright ideas, this Anthropologie lighting is so good right now.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
This East Village Loft Captures the "Urban Aunt" Aesthetic — This is How to do Apartment Living in 2024
The Urban Aunt aesthetic is gaining traction across our socials, and this NYC loft is the perfect example of the trend in action
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
"It's a Total Trove If You Know How To Shop" — The Best Amazon Lighting Found by Our Style Editor
Shop the best Amazon lighting options, from pendants and flush mounts to table and floor lamps. Whatever your style, there's something here for you
By Brigid Kennedy Published