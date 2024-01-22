"It Brings A Sense of Joy" — Mega Influencer Betül Tunç Approves Our Edit Of Her New Anthropologie Collection

It’s difficult to venture down the food-stagram rabbit hole without coming across Betül Tunç’s content. You might not recognize her per se, but you’ll surely recognize her culinary creations. With a following of over 9 million on Instagram, the recipe developer and Turkuaz Kitchen founder is equal parts international tastemaker and social media sensation.

Each of Betül’s recipes exude a level of artistry, a special flair that was a perfect match for that of Anthropologie. The two collaborated on an exclusive 25-piece collection of dishware, cooking, and baking tools, each inspired by Betül’s Turkish roots and the lively atmosphere of her at-home kitchen. “The collection is marked by vibrant colors and classic patterns, reimagined for the modern home,” she explains. Thoughtful design choices, like Iznik patterns, were incorporated with the intent of “bringing a piece of tradition into today's kitchens in a fresh, appealing way.” A gorgeous blend of timeless designs with contemporary sensibilities, the Turkuaz Kitchen collection already stands out as an Anthropologie editor’s choice.

“My hope is that the Turkuaz Kitchen collection brings a sense of joy and tranquility similar to what I feel when I’m cooking or spending time in my kitchen,” adds Betül. “I want these pieces to inspire contentment and a sense of warmth, mirroring the good feelings that come from a well-loved kitchen.” Continue along to discover Livingetc’s most-loved pieces from the inviting collaboration.

Discover the complete Turkuaz Kitchen collection at Anthropologie.com

Turkuaz Kitchen

"The beauty of this collection is that most pieces exude vintage charm in calming hues of ivory, amber and the perfect shade of blue, which can be effortlessly layered in and styled with existing pieces at home," explains Aaron Mutscheller, President at Anthropologie Living & Terrain.

Although the retailer has spearheaded artist collaborations in the past, Aaron says this one differs, attributing its je ne sais quoi to "Betül's imaginative craft and artful aesthetic, which is cherished globally." The Anthropologie Home President continues, "for many years, she has inspired her community to recreate her made-from-scratch recipes, so together, we developed a collection that encourages at-home culinary enthusiasts and Anthropologie customers to cook, bake, and create."

Offering no shortage of bright ideas, this Anthropologie lighting is so good right now.