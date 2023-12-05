I'm Obsessed with Gwyneth Paltrow's Style - 31 Gifts Inspired By Her Home To Impress Everyone You Know

It's no secret in the Livingetc office that I've long been obsessed with Gwyneth Paltrow's decor style. She nails effortless glamor, a refined take on comfortable casual style. And her Montecito home in California, decorated in collaboration with one of my favorite designers Brigette Romanek, she showcases how to create a space in which you can wander barefoot and feel wonderful, enchanted by all the vignettes and personal touches you come across.

So instead of just talking about her style in features meetings (she opened up her place for a house tour online earlier this year) I've used it as the basis for the most elevated Christmas gift guide of all time. Not necessarily price-wise - the gifts start at under $4 - but by wrapping up one of these for a friend or loved one you're essentially giving the present of style. All of these pieces will elevate the homes they end up in, and I refuse to believe most people wouldn't be delighted with any one of them. So, having trawled the best home decor stores for you, this is my list of Gwyneth-inspired decor magic.