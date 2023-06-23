I’m calling it - green is the most elegant hue. So here are 12 on-trend accessories to instantly elevate your home decor

It’s the color of grass, leaves, and flower stems, so is it any wonder our minds immediately turn to the freshest hue around when thinking of summer? Epsecially when designers like Noa Santos, Brigette Romanek and Jake Arnold are efforlessly folding it into their latest projects, using its many shades to create schemes that look elegant yet relaxed. Elevated and effortless. 

And you can bet that the seasonal shade has trickled through to our home decor inspo - from social media trending pages to new-in sections on the best home decor stores, green is everywhere to be seen at the moment. One of those rare colors that is basically neutral-adjacent, it’s an easy one to slip into your current decor, whether you’re a fan of bright or monochromatic shades. 

You could always make a statement with an olive velvet couch or paneled sage bed frame, but here at Livingetc we appreciate the little things too, which is why we’ve rounded up the very best smaller decor pieces in our current favorite shade. 

OUR TOP 12 GREEN DECOR PICKS 

green glass candlestick with a candle on a table
Delaney candlestick

Price: $24

I adore the light green hue of this glass candlestick. The fresh color combined with the undulating shape makes it feel like a modern twist on a very classic candlestick style. 

light green standing candle with some loewe accessories nearby
LOEWE Home Scents cucumber scented candle

Price: $145

For a real touch of luxury, I love this LOEWE scented candle. It has a gorgeously fresh scent with notes of cool mint - adding the perfect finishing touch for an alfresco dinner.

four wavy place mats stacked on top of each other with a set of plates and cutlery on top
Scalloped linen placemats

Price: $80 for 4

Style these scallop-edged linen placemats with rattan accents and gold-toned tableware to really elevate your dinner table.

green checkered pillow
Hi-Lo checker velvet pillow

Price: $138

The texture of this checked velvet throw pillow will add some dimension to a neutral, minimalist sofa or bedding setup. 

essential oil diffuser sitting on a desktop with steam coming out of the top
Vitruvi stone essential oil diffuser

Price: $123

Not only does this ceramic diffuser look incredibly elegant, it’ll make your home smell like a spa, uplifting your senses in multiple ways.

floral green floor mirror leaning against a wall
Margot floor mirror

Price: $1,098

This floral standing mirror makes a real statement, the delicately hand painted illustrations adding a real touch of luxury to the design.

four green wine glasses in a row
Morgan wine glasses

Price: $56

The height of sophistication and incredibly on trend right now, these flat bottom wine glasses will add a colorful-yet-tasteful touch to your table.

always pan in sage green sitting in an oven
Always Pan 2.0

Price: $130

Our Place’s Always Pan is iconic for a reason - it features ten uses in one tool and thousands of rave reviews. Of course we’re going to suggest you grab it in this lush sage green shade.

three stacks of green plates on a table with a vase and flowers
Gibson Mauna dinnerware 12 piece set

Price: $33.99 for a set of 12

With their intentional texture which mimics the looks of crackle glaze, these light green plates look far more expensive than they actually are.

green u-shaped vase on a table
Wildflower branch large vase

Price: $420

I adore the uplifting bright green shade of this U-shaped vase. It has been hand sculpted from swirling ‘leaf’ resin for a uniquely ornate look, all it needs is a few colorful blooms to really bring the style to life.

pack of three tapered candles

Assorted 3-pack tapered candles

Price: $17 for 3

These tapered candles come in three different designs - each one more effortlessly elegant than the last. Pair them with candlesticks of varying height to style them beautifully together.

stack of matchsticks in a green tinted glass jar
Match cloche and striker

Price: $36

Elevate your candle situation even further with these sleek  green matches. They sit in a beautiful tinted glass cloche so you can proudly display them on your dinner table (just ensure they don't take ALL the attention away from your culinary creations).

