I’m calling it - green is the most elegant hue. So here are 12 on-trend accessories to instantly elevate your home decor

It’s the color of grass, leaves, and flower stems, so is it any wonder our minds immediately turn to the freshest hue around when thinking of summer? Epsecially when designers like Noa Santos, Brigette Romanek and Jake Arnold are efforlessly folding it into their latest projects, using its many shades to create schemes that look elegant yet relaxed. Elevated and effortless.

And you can bet that the seasonal shade has trickled through to our home decor inspo - from social media trending pages to new-in sections on the best home decor stores, green is everywhere to be seen at the moment. One of those rare colors that is basically neutral-adjacent, it’s an easy one to slip into your current decor, whether you’re a fan of bright or monochromatic shades.

You could always make a statement with an olive velvet couch or paneled sage bed frame, but here at Livingetc we appreciate the little things too, which is why we’ve rounded up the very best smaller decor pieces in our current favorite shade.

OUR TOP 12 GREEN DECOR PICKS