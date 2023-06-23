I’m calling it - green is the most elegant hue. So here are 12 on-trend accessories to instantly elevate your home decor
If you’re in the market for some new decor pieces to brighten up your home, we’ve found the very best pieces in this season’s ‘it’ shade
It’s the color of grass, leaves, and flower stems, so is it any wonder our minds immediately turn to the freshest hue around when thinking of summer? Epsecially when designers like Noa Santos, Brigette Romanek and Jake Arnold are efforlessly folding it into their latest projects, using its many shades to create schemes that look elegant yet relaxed. Elevated and effortless.
And you can bet that the seasonal shade has trickled through to our home decor inspo - from social media trending pages to new-in sections on the best home decor stores, green is everywhere to be seen at the moment. One of those rare colors that is basically neutral-adjacent, it’s an easy one to slip into your current decor, whether you’re a fan of bright or monochromatic shades.
You could always make a statement with an olive velvet couch or paneled sage bed frame, but here at Livingetc we appreciate the little things too, which is why we’ve rounded up the very best smaller decor pieces in our current favorite shade.
OUR TOP 12 GREEN DECOR PICKS
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $24
I adore the light green hue of this glass candlestick. The fresh color combined with the undulating shape makes it feel like a modern twist on a very classic candlestick style.
Price: $145
For a real touch of luxury, I love this LOEWE scented candle. It has a gorgeously fresh scent with notes of cool mint - adding the perfect finishing touch for an alfresco dinner.
Price: $80 for 4
Style these scallop-edged linen placemats with rattan accents and gold-toned tableware to really elevate your dinner table.
Price: $138
The texture of this checked velvet throw pillow will add some dimension to a neutral, minimalist sofa or bedding setup.
Price: $123
Not only does this ceramic diffuser look incredibly elegant, it’ll make your home smell like a spa, uplifting your senses in multiple ways.
Price: $1,098
This floral standing mirror makes a real statement, the delicately hand painted illustrations adding a real touch of luxury to the design.
Price: $56
The height of sophistication and incredibly on trend right now, these flat bottom wine glasses will add a colorful-yet-tasteful touch to your table.
Price: $130
Our Place’s Always Pan is iconic for a reason - it features ten uses in one tool and thousands of rave reviews. Of course we’re going to suggest you grab it in this lush sage green shade.
Price: $33.99 for a set of 12
With their intentional texture which mimics the looks of crackle glaze, these light green plates look far more expensive than they actually are.
Price: $420
I adore the uplifting bright green shade of this U-shaped vase. It has been hand sculpted from swirling ‘leaf’ resin for a uniquely ornate look, all it needs is a few colorful blooms to really bring the style to life.
Price: $17 for 3
These tapered candles come in three different designs - each one more effortlessly elegant than the last. Pair them with candlesticks of varying height to style them beautifully together.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
-
-
Super cute - and easy for you to control - the best smart speakers for kids make parenting a little simpler
Enjoy music and stories with our edit of the best smart speakers for kids plus advice on what to look for when choosing an age-appropriate design
By Emily Peck • Published
-
Should kitchen islands be darker than cabinets? There's a simple trick kitchen designers use to answer this question
Planning a kitchen color update? We asked experts to help resolve this common question about your kitchen's palette
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari • Published